Lions and Cadets finish in 1-1 draw
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Despite first-half goals by both teams, the Leo Lions Concordia Cadets ended their non-conference match in a 1-1 tie. This is the third tie for both teams. The Lions move to 2-1-3, while the Cadets move to 2-0-3.
The Locker Room: TinChattin' (8/26)
Justin Prince and Mike Maahs break down all things Fort Wayne TinCaps as they enter their twenty-first week of the season in this week's edition of TinChattin'.
The Locker Room Game of the Week Preview: Carroll vs. Snider
Carroll and Snider square off in a pivotal SAC showdown in The Locker Room's second Game of the Week for the 2022 season.
'Caps take game two 3-0, split doubleheader with Loons
MIDLAND, Mich. (WFFT) -- The TinCaps split a doubleheader against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on a wet and late Thursday night at Dow Diamond. After falling in the first game, 9-4, the 'Caps bounced back with a 3-0 shutout victory in the finale. The doubleheader was scheduled after a rainout Wednesday. Rain returned Thursday. The forecast delayed the action by 28 minutes. The second game didn't start until 9:36 p.m. and ended at 11:44. Rain fell steadily from about 7:00 on.
Man dies in crash at Lake Side Middle School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree at Lake Side Middle School Saturday morning. Fort Wayne police responded to 2100 Lake Ave. at 5:54 a.m. Investigators say the man was driving a tan Hyundai south on Randalia Drive when it...
Northside Neighborhood Association, Heartland Church, and Fort Wayne Parks install new nine-hole Disc Golf course
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The grand opening for a new public Disc Golf course at Bob Arnold Northside Park will be held on Sunday from noon to 3 p.m. and will be hosted by Heartland Church of Fort Wayne, Northside Neighborhood Association, and Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation. The event will include giveaways while supplies last, disc golf clinics, food trucks, and live music.
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
Abel's hat-trick leads Leo to 5-0 victory
Senior Audrey Abel finished with a hat-trick, leading the Leo Lions to a 5-0 non-conference win over the Concordia Cadets.
Allen County Department of Health releases the latest COVID-19 update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 933 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 114,894 cases and 1,178 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
Sweetwater to host job fair in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Sweetwater will host a job fair and hiring event on Wednesday at The Impact Center at 3420 East Paulding Avenue in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 - 6 p.m. They are looking to hire approximately 100 employees for shipping specialist roles in its climate-controlled distribution center located at 5501 U.S. Highway 30 in Fort Wayne. Those interested in the positions must be able to stand on their feet for 8-hour shifts, lift up to 50 pounds, and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
September First Friday in Downtown Wabash to honor Hispanic Heritage Month
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - September First Friday in Downtown Wabash will have a "Fiesta Friday" theme to honor Hispanic Heritage Month and will happen on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Miami Street will be closed to traffic to feature a Mexican storytelling and art workshop, cultural education by PAX Laurasian Exchange, interactive dancing, local Hispanic-owned food truck Tacos los Gordos and other activities.
Adams County Deputies: Decatur man stabbed uncle more than 30 times
DECATUR, Ind. (WFFT) -- Investigators in Adams County say a man charged with attempted murder stabbed his uncle more than 30 times. Patrick M. Scott of Decatur was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the stabbing, which happened around 12:15 a.m. Thursday. A probable cause affidavit says deputies responded to...
Taste of the Arts Festival draws hundreds to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People took the streets of downtown Fort Wayne Saturday for a fun-filled day. Arts United kicked off its 14th annual Taste of the Arts Festival sponsored by 3Rivers Credit Union. Promenade Park, Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing, among other areas nearby, served as...
Police say missing man found safe
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne Police have issued a Silver alert for a 57-year-old Burmese man from the 3300 block of Clermont Avenue in Fort Wayne. He is 5' 5'' and 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a Master Spa logo, black or blue pants and possibly a green hat or headpiece. He may require medical attention.
Mother of Fort Wayne woman who died in Whitley County Jail files wrongful death suit
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WFFT) -- The mother of a Fort Wayne woman who died at the Whitley County Jail two years ago has filed a wrongful death civil suit against Sheriff Marcus Gatton, several jail employees, and the jail's medical contractor. 32-year-old Tia Meyers was arrested and booked into the...
Judge grants Allen County Commissioners jail proposal extension, community packs courtroom
Christian Wolff showed up with more than 100 people from local groups to protest the county building a new jail in Southeast Fort Wayne.
Family of shot and killed 16-year-old rallies for justice outside courthouse
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The family of 16-year-old LeBrishia Hobbs, who died after being shot behind a Picadilly Circle home in July, is seeking justice. "The gun violence, you see it every day, and it seems like it’s getting younger and younger," said Hobbs' mother Delores Mosley. Police...
