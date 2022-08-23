Read full article on original website
Related
meigsindypress.com
Wanda Lou Cornell Teaford, 80
Wanda Lou Cornell Teaford, 80, of Portland, passed away surrounded by her family and friends, at 10:42 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her son’s residence. Born June 5, 1942, in Portland Ohio she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie Mae Wells Cornell. She was a retired C.N.A. for the Kimes Convalescent Center, in Athens and she was an Avon representative for over 20 years. She was a member of the Freedom Gospel Mission Church, and the Pomeroy Bowling League, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her animals.
meigsindypress.com
Paul Eugene Laudermilt, Jr., 66
Paul Eugene Laudermilt, Jr., 66, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born in Carroll, Ohio, to Wanda Lee Harwell and the late Paul Eugene Laudermilt Sr. on March 10, 1956. He was a veteran of the US Army and member of the VFW.
meigsindypress.com
Wayne Cubbison, 76
Wayne Cubbison, 76, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Coolville, Ohio, son of the late John and Saddie Blake Cubbison. Wayne was an Air Force veteran serving in the Military Police in 1963. In 1966, he went to Vietnam before leaving the military in 1967. He was a graduate of Carthage Troy High School and retired from John Manville in Parkersburg after 36 years of service. Wayne was a substitute bus driver for Federal Hocking Schools from 2003 until 2015.
meigsindypress.com
Kelly Ann Roush, 63
Kelly Ann Roush, 63, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1959 in Pomeroy, Ohio, to Geoffrey Wilson and the late Viola Moore. Kelly was a volunteer at the Carleton School, active in her church where she loved to play the piano, and was proud to be an organ donor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
meigsindypress.com
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
Comments / 0