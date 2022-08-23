Wanda Lou Cornell Teaford, 80, of Portland, passed away surrounded by her family and friends, at 10:42 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her son’s residence. Born June 5, 1942, in Portland Ohio she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie Mae Wells Cornell. She was a retired C.N.A. for the Kimes Convalescent Center, in Athens and she was an Avon representative for over 20 years. She was a member of the Freedom Gospel Mission Church, and the Pomeroy Bowling League, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her animals.

