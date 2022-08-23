Read full article on original website
meigsindypress.com
Catherine Shenefield, 92
Catherine Shenefield, 92, of Langsville, Ohio passed away peacefully, Monday, August 22, 2022, at her home. She was born September 02, 1929, in Vinton, Ohio, daughter of Grace (nee Kincaid) and Everett Colwell. Catherine graduated from Rutland High School, Rutland, Ohio and attended Capital University, Columbus, Ohio where she studied music.
Kelly Ann Roush, 63
Kelly Ann Roush, 63, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday, August 19, 2022. She was born on July 10, 1959 in Pomeroy, Ohio, to Geoffrey Wilson and the late Viola Moore. Kelly was a volunteer at the Carleton School, active in her church where she loved to play the piano, and was proud to be an organ donor.
Wayne Cubbison, 76
Wayne Cubbison, 76, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at his residence. He was born Sept. 12, 1945, in Coolville, Ohio, son of the late John and Saddie Blake Cubbison. Wayne was an Air Force veteran serving in the Military Police in 1963. In 1966, he went to Vietnam before leaving the military in 1967. He was a graduate of Carthage Troy High School and retired from John Manville in Parkersburg after 36 years of service. Wayne was a substitute bus driver for Federal Hocking Schools from 2003 until 2015.
Paul Eugene Laudermilt, Jr., 66
Paul Eugene Laudermilt, Jr., 66, of Coolville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his residence on Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born in Carroll, Ohio, to Wanda Lee Harwell and the late Paul Eugene Laudermilt Sr. on March 10, 1956. He was a veteran of the US Army and member of the VFW.
Barbara Hensley, 73
Barbara Hensley, 73, of Tuppers Plains, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at Holzer Meigs Emergency Department in Pomeroy. She was born Nov 26, 1947, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of Dorothy Hall and the late Gay E. Fields. In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband...
Man Sentenced for Attempted Murder in Meigs County
POMEROY, Ohio – One man has been sentenced for the attempted murder of his own mother. According to Meigs County Prosecuting Attorney James K. Stanley, on August 22, 2022, Davis Shuler, 20, of Chauncey, Ohio was sentenced to 11 to 16.5 years in prison for Attempted Murder. Shuler entered a guilty plea to one of the four charges he was originally charged with in the case which involved him repeatedly shooting his own mother.
Wanda Lou Cornell Teaford, 80
Wanda Lou Cornell Teaford, 80, of Portland, passed away surrounded by her family and friends, at 10:42 a.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022 at her son’s residence. Born June 5, 1942, in Portland Ohio she was the daughter of the late Clarence and Minnie Mae Wells Cornell. She was a retired C.N.A. for the Kimes Convalescent Center, in Athens and she was an Avon representative for over 20 years. She was a member of the Freedom Gospel Mission Church, and the Pomeroy Bowling League, she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her animals.
Donna Byer, 81
Donna Byer, 81, of Syracuse, passed away, at 2:26 a.m. on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at her daughter’s residence. Born January 13, 1941, in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Theodore “Ted” and Anna Galbreath Hilldore. She was a retired office manager for G.M. Fuel. She was a member of the Heath United Methodist Church, a member of the Riverbend Arts Council, and Alpha Iota Masters of the Beta Sigma Phi sorority.
John R. Alkire, 69
John R. Alkire, 69, of Coolville, OH, passed away August 18, 2022, at his home surrounded by family. He was the son of Jennison and Verna Alkire. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carolyn (Welch) Alkire; his daughter and son-in-law, Shannon and Charles Forrider of Cutler; grandsons, Jessie and Zoey Forrider of Amesville, Chase Forrider and Fiancee, Valerie Hamm of Pomeroy and Landon Forrider of Cutler; great-grandsons, Lane and Zander Forrider; brothers, Roy (Judy) Alkire of Reno, Carl Alkire of Little Hocking and Terry (Sue) Alkire of Shreve; sisters, Betty (Earl) Coen of Frost, Peggy (Don) Young of Athens, Janet Owens of Coolville and Kitty (Bill) Church of Stewart and many nieces and nephews.
