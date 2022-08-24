Read full article on original website
West Fargo Fire Department responds to early morning apartment fire
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Fire Department responded to an apartment fire early Saturday morning. Crews were called to the building fire located at 815 34th ave E that happened around 1:40 am, and found flames were visible from a vent inside the building. Crews contained the fire quickly, saying the building sustained minor damage causing two residents to be displaced.
Fargo Police identify suspect involved in Thursday morning standoff
(Fargo, ND) -- We now know the identity of the person that had a standoff with Police late Wednesday and into the early morning hours of Thursday in North Fargo. Fargo Police tell WDAY Radio that 35-year-old Nicholas Otten was placed under arrest following the shots fired incident at the Woodspring Suites hotel off 35th St. N. Initial calls came in around 11 Wednesday night for a mental health emergency, which led to Otten locking himself in his room and firing shots at police. It would take almost three hours before he surrendered.
Fargo Fire Department seeking additional firefighters due to "growing demand" for help
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Fire Department is accepting applications for prospective first responders in our area. Fargo Fire Division Chief Craig Nelson joined WDAY Radio's Bonnie and Friends to speak on the need for more firefighters. He says now is the time to apply for the position, because the department only seeks interested persons once a year.
Essentia Health seeking volunteers in local hospitals
(Fargo, ND) -- Essentia Health is seeking volunteers for several facilities in multiple areas. Volunteer opportunities range from spending time in medical units and clinic settings to helping patients navigate our facilities, stocking, working in the cafeteria and many more areas. “At Essentia Health, volunteers are instrumental in our mission...
Oak Grove sets record for first day enrollment as classes begin
(Fargo, ND) -- Thursday was a big day for the history of one of Fargo's most prestigious private institutions. Oak Grove Lutheran School President Bob Otterson says the school has enrolled a record 654 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, the largest first-day group of students in those grades since Oak Grove opened its elementary school in fall 2005.
West Fargo schools see bump in first day enrollment over last year
(West Fargo, ND) -- West Fargo schools continue to grow, as proven by their opening day enrollment numbers. The District tells WDAY Radio that they welcomed 11,504 learners in grades 1-12 Thursday across 21 schools. The first day of kindergarten is August 30th, and while school officials say the number...
West Fargo Sheyenne QB Caleb Duerr Breaks Down His Squads Week 1 Victory!
Mustangs QB Caleb Duerr joins Big Game James McCarty and Jace Denman on Flag Sports Saturday. He broke down their dominating 35-14 victory over Bismarck Legacy. Caleb also discussed being a three sport athlete and transitioning into a leader at West Fargo Sheyenne.
8-26-22 The Coffee Club Hour 2
00:16 - Danni Melquist - Director of Marketing at the Fargo-Moorhead Convention & Visitors Bureau. 14:30 - Matt Rau - Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks General Manager. LIVE from the Bud Light Studios, this is The Coffee Club. Weekdays from 8:30-11 a.m. on WDAY Radio!. Subscribe on Spotify, Apple, or Google.
