FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Sweetwater will host a job fair and hiring event on Wednesday at The Impact Center at 3420 East Paulding Avenue in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 - 6 p.m. They are looking to hire approximately 100 employees for shipping specialist roles in its climate-controlled distribution center located at 5501 U.S. Highway 30 in Fort Wayne. Those interested in the positions must be able to stand on their feet for 8-hour shifts, lift up to 50 pounds, and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO