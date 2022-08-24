Read full article on original website
8/26 Highlight Zone – Week Two
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll bested Snider 28-21 on an emotional night for the Chargers as they remembered fallen teammate Owen Scheele, while North Side edged Bishop Dwenger and Adams Central nipped Eastside to headline week two of the Highlight Zone!
wfft.com
Lions and Cadets finish in 1-1 draw
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Despite first-half goals by both teams, the Leo Lions Concordia Cadets ended their non-conference match in a 1-1 tie. This is the third tie for both teams. The Lions move to 2-1-3, while the Cadets move to 2-0-3.
Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Defense Reverses Momentum In 24-7 Win
The past three seasons the Warsaw Tigers defense would bend… and break putting the onus on the offense to rack points and rushing yards at record setting levels to earn wins. Friday night the Tigers bent and broke a little with their ball security before the end of the...
Remembering Owen: Carroll playing for fallen teammate
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll will host Snider on Friday night in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” but the evening will be about more than just football. The Chargers will be honoring the memory of the late Owen Scheele in a number of ways on Friday, as the would-be senior passed away […]
wfft.com
The Locker Room: TinChattin' (8/26)
Justin Prince and Mike Maahs break down all things Fort Wayne TinCaps as they enter their twenty-first week of the season in this week's edition of TinChattin'.
wfft.com
Abel's hat-trick leads Leo to 5-0 victory
LEO, Ind. (WFFT) - Senior Audrey Abel finished with a hat-trick, leading the Leo Lions to a 5-0 non-conference win over the Concordia Cadets. The Lions advance to 3-1 while the Cadets fall to 2-2.
wfft.com
'Caps take game two 3-0, split doubleheader with Loons
In game one of their doubleheader, the Fort Wayne TinCaps fell 9-4 against the Great Lakes Loons. 'Caps take game two 3-0, split doubleheader with Loons. The TinCaps split a doubleheader against the Great Lakes Loons (Los Angeles Dodgers affiliate) on a wet and late Thursday night at Dow Diamond.
WANE-TV
Hall’s to bring back Triangle Park
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Triangle Park is reopening. The Hall family said it will reopen the restaurant at 3010 Trier Road, near Coliseum Boulevard. Bud Hall said he hoped to have Triangle Park up and running again in October or November. Triangle Park closed in June 2020, at...
wfft.com
Man dies in crash at Lake Side Middle School
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A man is dead after he crashed his car into a tree at Lake Side Middle School Saturday morning. Fort Wayne police responded to 2100 Lake Ave. at 5:54 a.m. Investigators say the man was driving a tan Hyundai south on Randalia Drive when it...
WANE-TV
Pickup rolls after crash outside Garrett
GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) — A pickup rolled over and was totaled after it was struck by another pickup in a DeKalb County intersection early Friday. The crash happened in the area of S.R. 205 at C.R. 7 south of Garrett around 7:20 a.m. According to a report from the...
wfft.com
September First Friday in Downtown Wabash to honor Hispanic Heritage Month
WABASH, Ind. (WFFT) - September First Friday in Downtown Wabash will have a "Fiesta Friday" theme to honor Hispanic Heritage Month and will happen on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Miami Street will be closed to traffic to feature a Mexican storytelling and art workshop, cultural education by PAX Laurasian Exchange, interactive dancing, local Hispanic-owned food truck Tacos los Gordos and other activities.
WANE-TV
FWFD: Car on fire in ‘vacant’ building in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne firefighters and paramedics responded to a fire on the city’s southwest side Friday night. Around 8:40 p.m., smoke was seen coming from a building at 4335 Earth Drive. Firefighters entered the building and extinguished a burning vehicle and other contents inside...
wfft.com
Triangle Park Bar & Grille to reopen in Fort Wayne in 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Don Hall's Triangle Park Bar & Grille plans to reopen its doors in October 2022. Documents for a new sign filed with the Fort Wayne Board of Zoning Appeals say "the restaurant closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic." Hall Drive-Ins Inc. wants to...
wfft.com
Allen County Department of Health releases the latest COVID-19 update
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 933 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 114,894 cases and 1,178 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Sweetwater to host job fair in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Sweetwater will host a job fair and hiring event on Wednesday at The Impact Center at 3420 East Paulding Avenue in Fort Wayne from 9 a.m. to noon and 2 - 6 p.m. They are looking to hire approximately 100 employees for shipping specialist roles in its climate-controlled distribution center located at 5501 U.S. Highway 30 in Fort Wayne. Those interested in the positions must be able to stand on their feet for 8-hour shifts, lift up to 50 pounds, and be comfortable working in a fast-paced environment.
WANE-TV
2 hurt in motorcycle-boat collision near Garrett
DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash between a motorcycle and a boat that injured two people. It happened shortly after six Wednesday night in the 1300 block of State Road 8, near State Road 327. The motorcycle was traveling behind an SUV hauling a boat. The SUV slowed for stopped traffic and the motorcycle operator, Kyle Landrum from Fort Wayne, was unable to avoid hitting the boat and trailer.
WOWO News
One Dead After Saturday Morning Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police are investigation a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning. Shortly before 6 A.M. in the 2100 block Lake Ave, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Ave and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital. The victim’s ID has not been released as the Allen County Coroner’s Office is notifying the next of kin. This incident remains under investigation.
wfft.com
Taste of the Arts Festival draws hundreds to downtown Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — People took the streets of downtown Fort Wayne Saturday for a fun-filled day. Arts United kicked off its 14th annual Taste of the Arts Festival sponsored by 3Rivers Credit Union. Promenade Park, Arts Campus Fort Wayne, The Landing, among other areas nearby, served as...
Police K9 donated to Elwood PD in honor of Ofc. Noah Shahnavaz
PERU, Ind. — The shared mission of fallen Officer Noah Shahnavaz’s family and the Elwood Police Department is to make sure Noah is not forgotten. Friday, a new part of his lasting legacy was given to the department. The community Officer Noah loved so much will have a new four-legged officer patrolling in his honor. […]
wfft.com
What student loan forgiveness means for Fort Wayne students
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Biden Administration today announced its plan to forgive federal student debt for some Americans. This plan calls for up to a $10,000 loan forgiveness, with potentially double for students with Pell Grants. This only applies to people who took out federal grants and make...
