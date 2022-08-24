When visitors walk into the cat room at the adoption center, Dilma likely won’t be the first to greet them. But while she is shy, Dilma makes up for it in sweetness. She just needs time to understand that she is safe and humans mean her no harm. Dilma would do best in a quiet, low-key home and would need time to decompress. Her owner’s reward will be a lifetime of unconditional love and affection from this sweet girl. Dilma is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO