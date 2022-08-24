FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roanoke, Virginia Section 8 Waiting List Opening SoonChannelocityRoanoke, VA
Katie's Place is a safe haven for adults with disabilitiesCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Park it on the market returns to downtown RoanokeCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Anne Heche is being investigated for drunk driving and hit and runCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Best Places To Retire in Virginia with Only Social SecurityChannelocityVirginia State
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount jewelry store closes after 36 years
Yet another longtime Rocky Mount small business is closing its doors. After 36 years, Carter’s Fine Jewelers and Gifts is going out of business. The news comes less than a month after Franklin Street-based Arrington Flowers closed after 57 years. Both closures were caused by the desire of the...
Franklin News Post
Rocky Mount neighbors: Obituaries for August 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Franklin News Post. (1) update to this series since Updated 15 min ago. Dorothy Inez Whann Sochor January 16, 1931 - August 22, 2022 Dorothy Inez Whann Sochor, 91, born on January 16, 1931, was surrounded by her fa…
Franklin News Post
Feline Friday
When visitors walk into the cat room at the adoption center, Dilma likely won’t be the first to greet them. But while she is shy, Dilma makes up for it in sweetness. She just needs time to understand that she is safe and humans mean her no harm. Dilma would do best in a quiet, low-key home and would need time to decompress. Her owner’s reward will be a lifetime of unconditional love and affection from this sweet girl. Dilma is spayed, vaccinated, microchipped and house trained.
Franklin News Post
HVAC units delayed for two elementary schools
As fall sets in, the cafeterias at Franklin County’s Glade Hill and Sontag elementary schools will still be waiting on new heat and air conditioning units. The schools’ old HVAC units — which were original to the buildings — were removed over the summer as part of cafeteria renovations.
Franklin News Post
Eagles open season tonight at Bassett
BASSETT—Franklin County opens its 2022 football campaign against one of the seven opponents the Eagles face this season that advanced to post-season play last year: Class 3 Bassett. Kickoff at Ed Bassett Stadium is 7 p.m. The series dates to Franklin County’s first season of football: 1950. The...
Franklin News Post
Franklin County’s 2022-2023 varsity cheer squad
Members of Franklin County’s 2022-2023 varsity cheer squad are front row, from left: captains Kurstin Tucker, Keely James, Cierra Feazell, Madi Nunn, Madison Holland and Kayce Holland (no pictured). Middle row, from left: coach Vanessa Stone, Carrie Haynes, Hope Nichols, Kirsten Compton, Olivia Pate, Cameron Tosh, Patience Holland, Annika Carter, Za’Nya Craighead, Grace Hubbard, Olivia Phillips and coach Marsha Lopez Back row, from left: Alisha Harris, Emily MacDermott, Alexis Spade, Aliyah Spade, Saddie St. Clair, McKenna Roderick, Ashlyn Oliver, Ella Stump and Kamari Hash.
Franklin News Post
Aug. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Rocky Mount
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening in Rocky Mount: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Rocky Mount folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for more weather updates.
Franklin News Post
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Rocky Mount, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. The forecast is showing a hot day in Rocky Mount. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit thefranklinnewspost.com for local news and weather.
Franklin News Post
Panthers are predicted to finish fifth in ODAC
FOREST—Randolph-Macon College, which enters the 2022 season ranked nationally, is the favorite to win the Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football championship and the automatic berth in the NCAA Division III playoffs that accompanies the title. The Yellow Jackets received six first place votes and 48 points in the...
