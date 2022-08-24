ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Mix 104.3 KMXY

A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado

If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

The 6 Largest Colorado Cities with the Best Views

A change of scenery is often one of the biggest reasons that people move and in Colorado, we have no shortage of amazing views. Lawnlove recently compiled a list of the 200 biggest cities in America with the best residential views and it comes as no surprise that several cities in Colorado were listed.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche

It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime

If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?

Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Check Out This Amazing Colorado Playground in Fort Collins

While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 KMXY

Mix 104.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado.

