Colorado’s 10 Most Iconic Restaurants According to Uncover Colorado
Wednesday, August 24, 2022, we celebrated Iconic American Restaurants Day. Colorado is home to a number of food venues that could easily be described as icons. Here's a look a the top 10 "Most Iconic" restaurants in Colorado, according to to Uncover Colorado. You'll recognize some of these names in...
Colorful Colorado: The History of Welcome Signs in the Centennial State
Our Welcome to Colorful Colorado signs at our borders can be found on all sides of the state. Since their beginning, the signs have gone from the roadside to t-shirts, hats, key chains, and plenty of other swag at the visitor's center. Scroll on to learn more about the history...
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
How Did a Wrecked Vehicle Wind Up On This Colorado Hiking Trail?
Hikers can come across some pretty awesome sights on the trails throughout Colorado. From wildlife and beautiful scenery to former dams and other historic remnants of the Centennial State's past, all make for an interesting encounter on any adventure. Sometimes it's the things we see along the trail that cause...
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
The 6 Largest Colorado Cities with the Best Views
A change of scenery is often one of the biggest reasons that people move and in Colorado, we have no shortage of amazing views. Lawnlove recently compiled a list of the 200 biggest cities in America with the best residential views and it comes as no surprise that several cities in Colorado were listed.
This Colorado Town Got Completely Erased by a Devastating Avalanche
It's not surprising if you haven't, considering the town's past — an avalanche completely destroyed it in 1884. Woodstock is a ghost town near the city of Pitkin in Gunnison County. If you visit, you'll find building remnants and a sign explaining the tragedy. Before the avalanche, Colorado Artifactual...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Leaving No Trace Could Have Saved Life at Colorado’s Black Canyon
A tiny bat met an untimely and horrific death at Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Regrettably, this could have easily been avoided. Rangers from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park shared this sad image last week via social media. Leave No Trace in Colorado. The tiny...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Community Gives Colorado Girl with Rare Disease Her Own Prom
Everybody loves a good feel-good story, and a recent one comes from right here in Colorado as a teenage girl with a rare, life-threatening disease was given her own prom by the community. Colorado Girl Has a Rare, Devastating Disease. The girl is 13-year-old Amaria Granger of Pueblo, Colorado, and...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Bridey Murphy Allegedly Died + Returned as a Colorado Housewife
A strange and intriguing tale involving reincarnation and something called Cryptomnesia began right here in Colorado. Take a look at the legend of Bridey Murphy, the woman who died and was allegedly reincarnated into the body of a Colorado housewife. Who Was Bridey Murphy?. The original, and what some believe...
Accidents, Death + Flooding: The Sad Story of Sopris Colorado
Colorado has a rich history, but some of it is less well-known than other parts. For example, you've probably heard of Trinidad, Colorado, but have you heard of its former neighbor, the now-extinct town of Sopris?. Sopris was a small town just south of Trinidad and has a sad, tragic...
Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show
Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’
Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
Can You Believe This Run Down Place Was Once a Colorado Resort?
An establishment that once housed tourists overnight and hosted lively nights of dancing, drinking, and gambling now sits vacant, in a very dilapidated state on the outskirts of a tiny Colorado town. Club 40 was a part of Wiley's Resort Motel just west of the town of Dinosaur. At one...
How Colorado Ranks Compared to Other States When It Comes to Student Debt
The grass is looking a lot greener here in Colorado when it comes to student loan debt. According to a new report from Wallethub, Coloradans have some of the least amounts of student loan debt in the U.S. Getting Your Education Can Be Expensive. It should come as no surprise...
Check Out This Amazing Colorado Playground in Fort Collins
While there are many fantastic parks and playgrounds around Colorado, one of the coolest and most unique resides in northern Colorado. Have you ever been?. I remember as a kid having favorite parks to go play at with my dad and little brother. We had quite a few that we'd frequently visit for one reason or another. One was called the "blue car park" which was named that because it had one of those old spring cars that would rock back and forth, Yes, it was a blue car, hints the name. I was so creative. Another favorite was the rocket park which had a giant three or four-story metal rocket jungle gym. The irony is that I'm now scared of heights after being fearless about heights as a kid. Although we had some awesome parks to visit, I never saw a park as cool as this unique and award-winning park that we have in our own "backyard" in Northern Colorado.
Did You Know Robert Redford Used to Be a Janitor in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot of celebrity connections. Tim Allen, Oprah Winfrey, and Kevin Costner all have homes in the Centennial State. Others — like Bridge to Terabithia star AnnaSophia Robb and SNL-alum Leslie Jones — went to school here. However, there's another famous individual...
