Read full article on original website
Related
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General
Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
Ready For Fall? 3 of the Best Airbnbs in Michigan to Go Glamping This Fall
The most beautiful season of the year. From the fall leaves, apple picking, apple cider, and warm blankets, fall is my time to thrive!. Fall is also the perfect time for a cabin getaway. I have always wanted to go stay at a cabin to soak in the fall vibes.
Need Extra Cash? How About Picking up Pine Cones For the DNR?
If you are looking to pick up some extra cash, the Department of Natural Resources is paying cash money for people to pick up pine cones. How does some extra cash sound? High gas prices and the overall inflation have everyone looking for a side hustle. If you have some...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?
The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
UPDATE: Illness Killing Dogs in Northern Michigan Identified as Canine Parvovirus
UPDATE 8/24: According to the State Veterinarian, the results from the additional testing facilitated by MDARD and completed by the Michigan State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory (MSU VDL) have revealed the illness impacting dogs in Michigan’s northern Lower Peninsula to be canine parvovirus. According to their findings, the affected dogs did not have a history of complete vaccination.
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Michigan Police No Longer Need To See Drivers Do This To Write A Ticket
As children across Michigan are heading back to school it's important to be aware of your surroundings and follow school speed zone laws. A new law being implemented is trying to protect kids who ride the bus and punish drivers who don't stop when a bus turns on its flashing lights and stop sign.
Gov. Whitmer Shares ‘Back to School’ Throwback Photo, Gives Advice to Students
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shared a throwback photo from her high school days on social media as many kids across the state are returning to school this week. The Michigan Gov. reflects on her own time in school and the advice she'd give to her younger self:. Work hard, be...
How About a West Michigan Made Tailgate for Football Season?
Football season is right around the corner which means it's time to tailgate. How about a West Michigan-made tailgate?. Michigan has a lot of universities outside of Michigan and Michigan State so there are a lot of tailgates going on in the fall. Tailgaiting has come a long way over the years with technology but the basics are still required for a great event.
Want to Be Bob Seger’s Neighbor? It Could Happen for Just a Million Bucks
Imagine living across the road from Michigan superstar Bob Seger. He could walk over and borrow your tools. You could swim in his pool anytime you want without asking. His family could keep an eye on your place when you're out of town. You realize that none of those things...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police Warning Parents Not To Post This Dangerous Back To School Picture
If you look anywhere on social media you'll see kids across Michigan dressed up in their new school clothing and posing for back-to-school pictures. I love seeing my friends and family share these cute pictures online, but police say you need to be very careful about what you share and post online. Otherwise, it could expose your kids and family to scammers and pedophiles.
10 Michiganders Share How They Feel About Student Loan Debt Forgiveness
On Wednesday, August 24th, President Joe Biden shared his student loan forgiveness plan. People seem to be split on how they feel about this decision. Before we see what people in Michigan had to say, let's break down the plan. President Biden Announces His Student Loan Forgiveness Plan. The plan...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
16K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0