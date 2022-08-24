ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan Whitetail Deer Like to Shop at Dollar General

Most Michiganders like a good deal, I know I like saving money and swinging by my local Dollar General, what I didn't know was that whitetail deer also like a good deal. Deer in urban areas of Michigan are getting more and more used to people. I took this photo above on my vacation when leaving the beach in Arcadia, Michigan. I did not zoom in for this photo, I was standing right in front of the deer and she felt no pressure at all. She even had her twin fawns close by and wasn't the least bit alarmed.
