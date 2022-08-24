Read full article on original website
Palisades Park Fire | Fire burning in Northwest Spokane, Level 3 and Level 1 evacuations in place
SPOKANE, Wash. — A Red Cross shelter has been opened at West Central Community Center at 1603 N Belt Street. The shelter opens at 8 p.m., and pets are welcome. Level 3 evacuations have been downgraded to Level 1 in the boundaries North to Houston, South to River Ridge, West to Government Way and East to the Spokane River, according to Spokane County Emergency Management.
All beagles taken in by SpokAnimal shelter find new homes
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokanimal is one of the shelters taking in rescued beagles from a facility in Virginia, and despite what they’ve been through, they’re getting a new start on life. “We were so excited to be able to help,” said Dori Peck, Executive Director of SpokAnimal. Spokanimal is helping these beagles find brand new homes in the Inland Northwest....
Fun Spokane events you must attend this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — Ready for the weekend?. Many events are happening in Spokane this week. Temperatures in the forecast are expected to be in the 80s this weekend, so there are plenty of activities to go around without sweltering in the heat. Attend the Tacos Y Tequila cultural celebration...
More crews coming in Saturday to battle Palisades Fire in west Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - More brush trucks are coming in Saturday to battle the difficult terrain and flames in the Palisades Park area just west of downtown Spokane.
Spokane River flows drop, community asked to conserve
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane Riverkeeper is asking the community to be efficient with outdoor irrigation, as Spokane River flows dropped to low levels in August. The organization says that despite seeing high river flows this spring, recent flows have dipped. Spokane River flows are currently at 917 feet...
Huetter: Idaho's smallest city
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's smallest city, Huetter, was incorporated in 1905; it has been around for a long time, but may not be for much longer. The 30-acre city, pronounced 'Hutter', is located in the Gem State's panhandle, between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls, and has a population of just 100 people.
'A true connoisseur of life': Boating community bids farewell to Murray Danzig, beloved local yachtsman
A man of the lake, a man's man, a man the ladies loved, a man who made friends everywhere he went. Murray Danzig was a lot of things to a lot of people. "He was 29 years old in a 90-year-old body," Danzig's good friend, Daryl Reynolds of Post Falls, said Friday. "At almost 91, he was still working on boats. Wooden boats were his love. He’d go out on the boat in the early morning with the newspaper and a cup of coffee and just drift and drink his coffee in the middle of the lake."
'I got the silver lining at the end of the rainbow' | Local family adopts husky rescued after No-Li truck crash
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — The recent theft of a No-Li Brewery truck in Airway Heights led police to discover a husky dog that appeared to be malnourished. One week later, that dog is now happy with his new family. No-Li owner John Bryant woke up to a call from...
Mailman continues delivery route after crash in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Multiple crews were on the scene of a collision that took place near East Trent Avenue and North Pines Road. Photos from Washington State Patrol District 4 PIO show a damaged mail delivery truck, as well as damage to a shed in the area. WSP says the driver of the truck who caused the crash had some...
Metros sending the most people to Spokane
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Spokane from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
'I felt my safety was compromised': Fears drive Coeur d' Alene librarian to quit
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — When Delaney Daly began her job at the Coeur d’Alene Public Library on Aug. 23, 2021, as children’s library supervisor, she had high hopes it would be a great chapter in her life. A little more than 10 months later, she quit. She...
Photos: It takes top-ranked Rocky Mountain just 82 seconds to show Coeur d'Alene who is boss
MERIDIAN, Idaho - If you have any hopes of hanging with the No. 1 Rocky Mountain Grizzlies, you cannot give up big plays. Senior safety Troy Wilkey had both an interception and punt return for a touchdown, and the Grizzlies handled Coeur d'Alene, 30-7, on Friday night. Tegan Sweaney tossed a ...
Spokane Valley plows into 'ambitious' equipment replacement schedule
(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane Valley might be experiencing the hot, dry days of summer, but officials are already looking ahead at winter storms and how to ensure there are enough working snowplows to keep roads cleared. The issue facing the city, says Bill Helbig, director...
No one injured in Spokane Valley shooting, shooter at large
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Police are looking for a man who fired multiple shots in the area of 23rd Ave and S. Pines Rd early Thursday morning. No one was injured, but police did find a damaged car and shell casings near the scene. A victim told police he was out in the area around 2 a.m. searching for his...
Lots to Love at Spokane’s Delicious Tacos y Tequila Festival
This weekend, 618 W. Main street in Downtown Spokane will be transformed into a vibrant, colorful Hispanic Culture celebration with live music, arts and crafts, and the main attraction: Tacos y Tequila!. Tacos y Tequila runs Saturday August 27th from 1pm to 10pm, and Sunday August 28th from 11am to...
‘It’s kind of scary’: Four injured in shooting in West Central neighborhood
Dutch Jake's Park has seen its ups and downs. The park was made over a few years ago to include better lighting and new landscaping after years of being rundown and unsafe.
Evacuations lowered to Level 1 for all areas affected by Palisades Fire
SPOKANE, Wash. - A brush fire off of north Government Way began Friday evening, covering an estimated 41.5 acres by Saturday afternoon. Fire crews from multiple districts responded, including the Department of Natural Resources (DNR), conducting air drops of water and retardant while ground units tackled steep terrain to fight the fire head-on. Level 3 evacuations were issued for the area on Friday, and Red Cross opened a shelter to host residents displaced by the brush fire.
'Sharing rich and vibrant cultures': Second Tacos & Tequila Festival happening this weekend
SPOKANE, Wash. — The second annual Tacos & Tequila Festival is coming back to Spokane's Main Avenue for two days this weekend. Just days before the kick-off of the beginning of the Heritage Month festivities, the festival will take place on 618 W Main Ave through Saturday, Aug. 27 from 1 p.m.-10 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 28 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.,
Early morning shooting leaves 1 dead, 3 injured in North Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - One person was killed, and three were injured, after a shooting in North Spokane early Saturday morning, according to the Spokane Police Department (SPD). At 3:15 a.m., SPD received multiple calls reporting a shooting in the parking lot near the playground on the south end of Franklin Park. When police arrived, they found multiple people with gunshot wounds.
Isolated storms will continue through the evening – Emily
SPOKANE, Wash. — Isolated storms will continue across the region through the evening. Slow-moving storms bring strong wind, minor to moderate hail, lightning and heavy rainfall. With this, there is a Flood Watch in effect through late tonight. Far eastern Washington & North Idaho will bear the brunt of this.
