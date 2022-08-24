Read full article on original website
Vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Chula Vista, police looking for suspects
SD man killed by police after attacking relatives with machete identified
Wang is the nephew of the two women, the sheriff's department reported as it continued to investigate the incident Wednesday.
Gray Honda Civic Stolen at Gunpoint in Chula Vista
Police Thursday were looking for two men who allegedly held a man at gunpoint and took his vehicle in a Chula Vista neighborhood Thursday. Chula Vista Police officers responded to a the incident on Park Way, near Broadway and Fourth Avenue, around 10:35 p.m. Both of the suspects were armed...
Authorities identify man killed by officers after attack on women, K-9
Officials have identified the man who authorities say beat two women, then attacked a police dog before he was shot and killed by law enforcement this week.
Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Office Webpage:. “An arrest has been made in an indecent exposure incident in the North County. On Tuesday, August 16 at around 1 p.m., a woman finished shopping at a grocery store in Oceanside and drove to her home in Vista. When the woman arrived at home, she realized she had been followed by a man she did not know. He then exposed himself to the victim before driving off in his car. She quickly called 9-1-1.
Wrapped body found alongside road
Authorities are investigating a body that was found alongside a road in the unincorporated San Marcos area Thursday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.
Suspect shot, killed by police after lunging at officer: SDSO
A suspect in an attack that left two injured was fatally shot by San Diego police Tuesday after lunging at an officer, authorities said.
Thief breaks in, goes on shopping spree inside Encinitas boutique
Caught on video: thief breaks in and goes on shopping spree inside Encinitas boutique early Saturday morning
San Diego police officer shoots and kills machete attack suspect
According to an SDPD watch commander, a call about a mental health incident came in around 8:11 a.m.
Driver killed in South Bay crash
A woman was killed in a crash Wednesday after her vehicle hit an electrical box in Chula Vista, authorities said.
Nearly 30-hour San Diego SWAT standoff ends with arrest of former CO
SAN DIEGO — A man accused of threatening neighbors with a gun and firing at least one round at San Diego officers was arrested Monday afternoon after a SWAT standoff that lasted about 29 hours in the Mountain View neighborhood, police said. Officers entered the 68-year-old man's home around...
Man Convicted of Murder for Striking Man With Wrench at Rolando 7-Eleven
A man who struck another man in the head with a wrench outside a 7-Eleven store in the Rolando neighborhood, resulting in the victim’s death five days later, was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder. A San Diego jury also found 29-year-old John Cowan Patch guilty of assault with a...
Man arrested after Molotov cocktails found in car in North County
A man suspected of having six Molotov cocktails, a flare and a container of gasoline in his car in Fallbrook was arrested Tuesday, authorities said.
El Cajon Dad Enters Plea in Case of Slain Mother of 9
More than a dozen family members and friends showed up Thursday to support a man accused of murdering his 37-year-old wife in their El Cajon home while, according to a family friend, their nine children slept in their beds. One of the family members of Abdulhannan Al Wari's to hear...
Homicide Investigation: Suspect Identified and Arrested
Originally Published By: San Diego County Sheriffs Department Webpage:. “On August 15, 2022, Sheriff’s Homicide Detectives identified 29-year-old Eduardo Contreras as the suspect for the murder of 59-year-old Jose Pilar Rojas. Contreras was initially arrested on August 5 near his apartment in the 1700 block of La Brea Street for drug possession charges.
Chula Vista Police Warns of Card Skimming Scam Targeting EBT Card Users
Chula Vista Police said reports of Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) thefts are up roughly 600% from last year. Sgt. Tony Molina said the department has fielded 164 calls so far in 2022, compared with 23 in all of 2021. “Once it happens to you, it’s like a surreal moment,” Fernando...
Man Accused of Stealing Chancho the Mini-Goldendoodle in Court on Grand Theft Charge
A man accused of stealing a Utah family's dog from an RV campground alongside Mission Bay pleaded not guilty Monday to a charge of grand theft. The Grillo family was vacationing in San Diego earlier this month when their mini-goldendoodle, Chancho, was taken from Campland By the Bay. At about 4 a.m. Aug. 2, the family discovered that the pup was missing from his crate, which was located outside of their tent, according to SDPD Lt. Adam Sharki.
Ex-marine sentenced to 15 years to life for North County DUI wrong-way crash
A former Camp Pendleton Marine who drove drunk and caused a wrong-way crash that killed a motorcyclist in Fallbrook was sentenced Thursday to 15 years to life in state prison.
Group of People Brawl with 7-Eleven Clerks Near Imperial Beach
He sighed as he watched the security video again. Jason Habib shuddered as he watched someone punch his employee in the head. Habib owns the 7-Eleven and Shell Gas Station on Palm Avenue in Egger Highlands, near Imperial Beach. He said shortly after midnight on Aug. 17, a group of eight people walked into his store and started vandalizing the racks and stealing items. Habib said the two clerks asked them to leave. Security video shows one of them punch a female clerk in the face. That led to a brawl in a candy aisle as the clerks tried getting the group out of the store.
Friend: El Cajon Man Accused of Murdering Wife, Mother of His 9 Kids Is a ‘Good Guy'
Shock and confusion are words one man used to describe his feelings over allegations that his friend — Abdulhannan Al Wari — shot and killed his wife while the couple’s nine children were home. The shooting happened early Monday morning inside the couple's Soma Place home in...
