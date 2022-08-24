Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: Denver law banning declawing of cats leaves me scratching headDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver may spend $2.4 million to spur downtown foot trafficDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Castle Pines voters asked to OK broadband questionMike McKibbinCastle Pines, CO
Homeless shelter at Denver Quality Inn closing, Aloft hotel’s future uncertainDavid HeitzDenver, CO
HardBeauty marks Overdose Awareness Day through education, communityHeather WillardCastle Rock, CO
Related
KDVR.com
Dozens of videos unreleased in LoDo police shooting
FOX31 has learned there are dozens more videos in the Lower Downtown police shooting where police shot a man and hurt six bystanders in the process. Joshua Short reports.
KDVR.com
Video shows passengers throwing punches in Denver airport brawl
DENVER (KDVR) — New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train on Friday. Denver International Airport called the fight “minor,” but the video shows fists flying as many try to get out of the way. Passenger...
KDVR.com
Witness describes scene before teen crashes into bus
The 13-year-old girl who was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Suburban when she crashed into a Boulder County school bus, was cited on Friday morning. Courtney Fromm reports.
KDVR.com
Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in car
A woman was found dead in her car after going missing Friday evening after her shift. Now, a suspect is in custody. Gabby Easterwood reports.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KDVR.com
LODO food trucks will return
Since the LODO shooting, food trucks have been banned. Now they return to limited capacity. Kristen Chapman reports.
KDVR.com
Witness saw erratic driving before 13-year-old's crash
Courtney Fromm is talking to witnesses of a crash involving a 13-year-old driver and a school bus. Witness saw erratic driving before 13-year-old’s …. Anchor Center for Blind Children celebrates 40th …. State patrol investigating multiple hit-and-runs …. Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in …. Local doctor...
KDVR.com
Burglars steal Bentley, 3 other cars from dealership
The Sheridan Police Department is investigating after cars were stolen from a dealership Thursday morning. Jim Hooley reports.
KDVR.com
Aurora councilwoman files lawsuit against Arapahoe County
Councilwoman Danielle Jurinksy unveiled the lawsuit and said 40 others are joining in in hopes of ending the systemic issue. Gabrielle Franklin reports.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KDVR.com
How to get a free catalytic converter tracking kit
CU Boulder police will be handing out these kits. How to get a free catalytic converter tracking kit. What to keep in mind before buying a home warranty.
KDVR.com
90s, isolated storm Sunday
Skies over Denver will be mainly clear Saturday night with lows near 60 degrees. Travis Michels reports. Anchor Center for Blind Children celebrates 40th …. State patrol investigating multiple hit-and-runs …. Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in …. Local doctor diagnosed with cancer meets his donor …. CSP...
KDVR.com
Big Get: Eric Goodman, Mile High Sports
Eric Goodman with Mile High Sports joins Colorado Sports Night. What to keep in mind before buying a home warranty.
KDVR.com
Westbound I-70 in Denver closed all weekend
A major highway closure is underway this weekend through the Central 70 project in Denver. Greg Nieto reports. Anchor Center for Blind Children celebrates 40th …. State patrol investigating multiple hit-and-runs …. Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in …. Local doctor diagnosed with cancer meets his donor …
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KDVR.com
Big Get: Nick Ferguson
Former Denver Broncos player Nick Ferguson joins Colorado Sports Night. LoDo bridge elevator closure may violate federal …. Witness describes scene before teen crashes into …. Dozens of videos unreleased in LoDo police shooting. Friday afternoon scattered storms, drier weekend …. Audit finds room for improvement in Denver equity. Littleton’s...
KDVR.com
Denver's most popular areas not recovered from COVID
According to researchers, Denver's liveliest neighborhoods had about half the activity this spring as in 2019. Denver’s most popular areas not recovered from COVID. Anchor Center for Blind Children celebrates 40th …. State patrol investigating multiple hit-and-runs …. Greeley store broken into, employee found dead in …. Local doctor...
KDVR.com
Littleton's Affordable Arts Festival is on
People were camping out and waiting in line for hours for the show to begin. We are not talking about a rock concert, but the Affordable Arts Festival.
KDVR.com
Touring the St. Jude Dream Home in Commerce City
The 12th annual St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway kicks off Thursday, which means your chance to win an $850,000 home is here. Dan Daru reports.
KDVR.com
Jeffco could close 16 elementary schools
Facing thousands of empty seats across its campuses, Jefferson County may lose 16 public elementary schools next school year. Ashley Michels reports.
KDVR.com
The water collection journey for Denver Water
Denver Water, which provides water to 1.5 million people in the metro area, pulls half of its water from tributaries connected to the Colorado River. Evan Kruegel reports.
KDVR.com
LoDo food truck owners discouraged by new rules
A new decision about the restrictions on food truck vendors in Lower Downtown has been laid out by the city, leaving owners still frustrated by the situation. Gabby Easterwood reports.
KDVR.com
Embers Living & Outdoor Living Celebrates Weber 70th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway
Sponsored Segment by Embers Fireplaces & Outdoor Living. Labor Day is just around the corner, a time when a lot of families have one last barbecue before the summer ends. With that said, how would you like to be grilling in style?. Embers living is teaming up with Weber Grills...
Comments / 0