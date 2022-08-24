ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

KDVR.com

Video shows passengers throwing punches in Denver airport brawl

DENVER (KDVR) — New video shows a group of people getting into a fight in the middle of a Denver airport train on Friday. Denver International Airport called the fight "minor," but the video shows fists flying as many try to get out of the way.
DENVER, CO
Aurora, CO
KDVR.com

LODO food trucks will return

Since the LODO shooting, food trucks have been banned. Now they return to limited capacity. Kristen Chapman reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Witness saw erratic driving before 13-year-old's crash

Courtney Fromm is talking to witnesses of a crash involving a 13-year-old driver and a school bus.
DENVER, CO
#Paints#Vandal#Denver Public Schools#Mental Health
KDVR.com

90s, isolated storm Sunday

Skies over Denver will be mainly clear Saturday night with lows near 60 degrees. Travis Michels reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Westbound I-70 in Denver closed all weekend

A major highway closure is underway this weekend through the Central 70 project in Denver. Greg Nieto reports.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Big Get: Nick Ferguson

Former Denver Broncos player Nick Ferguson joins Colorado Sports Night.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Denver's most popular areas not recovered from COVID

According to researchers, Denver's liveliest neighborhoods had about half the activity this spring as in 2019.
DENVER, CO

