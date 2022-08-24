Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next hour and...
readthereporter.com
Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
fortwaynesnbc.com
INDOT plans studies to discuss changes to U.S. 30 and U.S. 31 corridors
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is launching a study to address the future of U.S. 30 and 31 corridors that have been a source of concern. INDOT officials say a two-year PEL study will look at the environmental, community and economic...
Indy mother killed inside Northeast side motel
27-year-old Alexis Ford was a mother. Police say Ford, 27, was found shot and killed at the Red Roof Inn off North Shadeland Avenue. That is near East 82nd Street and Interstate 69.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox 59
Muncie Community Schools offering $210 per day to qualified substitute teachers
MUNCIE, Ind. — The issue facing too many schools in the district in Indiana: too few substitutes teachers. In effort to change that, Muncie Community Schools has changed their substitute pay rate from $105 per day to $210 for qualified candidates. In order to qualify for the higher pay...
3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
Indiana woman accused of leaving 4 children home alone to go shopping
An Indiana woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping about an hour away, according to an incident report by Kokomo police.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kokomo police investigating after 5-month-old baby dies
Kokomo police are investigating the death of a 6-month-old baby who died Thursday evening. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives.
WISH-TV
2 men charged for drive-by shooting that killed Kokomo man
KOKOMO Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested and charged in Howard County for a July drive-by shooting that killed a man who was shot in the head. Just before 12:10 a.m. July 16, Kokomo police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting on 1506 N. Delphos St. That is about a mile west from the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.
Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop
A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
Man flown to MVH after ‘serious crash’ in Wayne Co. Indiana
WAYNE COUNTY, Indiana — One man was flown to the hospital after crashing into the back of a commercial truck Thursday. Crews responded to the crash in the northbound lanes of state Route one at the intersection of Beeson Station Road in Indiana, according to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wamwamfm.com
Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...
indyschild.com
7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana
All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
Raleigh News & Observer
Man with shotgun kills neighbor he accused of stealing electricity, Indiana cops say
A man was found dead lying against his home after Indiana authorities say his neighbor shot him multiple times with a shotgun. The neighbor, 29-year-old Cy E. Alley, faces a murder charge after the shooting, which he says he committed when he suspected Gary Copley was stealing his electricity. Copley,...
readthereporter.com
Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras
The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
Indiana schools on lockdown following fatal shooting at bus stop
After a 16-year-old student was shot at a bus stop, several schools in Indiana have gone into lockdown.
Indiana nonprofits using grants to expand mental health services
INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana nonprofits are working to expand mental health and addiction recovery services after receiving federally-funded grants. The state recently set aside $100 million to improve access to mental health services. Much of the funding comes from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. Two and a half years after the start of the […]
1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
IMPD's Mounted Police Unit to leave property by December
There are new plans for the land that the IMPD Mounted Patrol calls home. The unit is facing a December deadline to move its operation to a different site.
Comments / 0