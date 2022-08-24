ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

WISH-TV

I-70 EB vehicle fire, all lanes blocked

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — I-70 EB has a vehicle on fire between Mohawk Road and Fortville Pike, according to Indiana Department of Transportation. According to INDOT, the vehicle fire is at mile marker 100.2, which is two minutes west of Greenfield. All lanes are blocked for the next hour and...
GREENFIELD, IN
readthereporter.com

Carmel police on the hunt for Beauty Bandit

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating a theft of merchandise from Sephora in the Clay Terrace Mall at 14400 Clay Terrace Blvd., Suite 110. At approximately 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, the person pictured is believed to have stolen over $800 worth of hair, skin and makeup products. If you have any information on this person, please contact Officer Hoke at CPD at (317) 571-2500 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52805.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

3 injured in reported disturbance at Ruoff Music Center

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. – Police are investigating a reported disturbance during the Wiz Khalifa and Logic concert Friday night at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. During the performance at around 10:30 p.m., a disturbance broke out in the crowd in section 5 of the lawn section. Police and security in the venue responded and began exiting […]
NOBLESVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
WISH-TV

2 men charged for drive-by shooting that killed Kokomo man

KOKOMO Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested and charged in Howard County for a July drive-by shooting that killed a man who was shot in the head. Just before 12:10 a.m. July 16, Kokomo police responded to a call about a drive-by shooting on 1506 N. Delphos St. That is about a mile west from the Kokomo Event and Conference Center.
KOKOMO, IN
WFYI

Boy, 16, fatally shot at suburban Indianapolis bus stop

A 16-year-old boy waiting at a suburban Indianapolis school bus stop with other students was fatally shot Thursday morning by an assailant who fled the scene on foot, police said. The shooting about 7 a.m. prompted officials to place nearby schools on lockdown in Greenwood, a city just south of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wamwamfm.com

Nationwide Scammer Sentenced in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Federal officials say the man behind a nationwide senior romance scam has been sentenced. Edwin Agbi has been sentenced to five years in federal prison, says the Department of Justice. Agbi was convicted on several charges, including mail fraud and money laundering. Investigators say several packages...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

7 Best Fall Train Rides in Indiana

All Aboard! Calling all train lovers. The fall season is almost here, and so are Fall Train Rides. These fun train rides in Indiana make for a perfect fall day trip. Our guide covers 6 family-friendly train rides, plus one train event for adults only. Fall train rides near Indianapolis:
INDIANA STATE
readthereporter.com

Carmel porch pirates still don’t understand doorbell cameras

The Carmel Police Department (CPD) is investigating the theft of a package that occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. Monday in the 1000 block of Sedona Pass. The individual pictured above was captured on surveillance video taking a package from the front porch of a residence. If you have any information on this person, please contact CPD Officer C. Froelich at (317) 571-2500 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477 (TIPS). Please reference CPD case number 22-52329.
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indiana nonprofits using grants to expand mental health services

INDIANAPOLIS – Some Indiana nonprofits are working to expand mental health and addiction recovery services after receiving federally-funded grants. The state recently set aside $100 million to improve access to mental health services. Much of the funding comes from the federal government’s American Rescue Plan. Two and a half years after the start of the […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

1 killed in crash on I-70 in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Hancock County confirmed one person died in a crash on I-70 overnight. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday on I-70 EB just west of State Road 9 in Greenfield (mile marker 103). Police have not released all of the details but have said one person died, and at […]
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN

