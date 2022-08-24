ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Football preview: L-Cats to square off with Rockets in week two

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
 4 days ago

Lake Mills’ football team hits the road again in week two, traveling to face Cedar Grove-Belgium on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Cedar Grove.

The L-Cats, who were 45-28 winners at Wisconsin Dells in week one, face a Rockets team which lost to Mayville 28-7 to open the year.

Cedar Grove-Belgium went 9-2 last season, falling to Saint Mary’s Springs 31-14 in Level 2. The Rockets averaged over 37 points per game in 2021 but quarterback Logan Arrowhead, who threw for 2,641 yards, graduated and so did his top receiver Sam Peiffer.

Gabe Egan, a 5-foot-10, 190-pound senior, is the featured guy offensively this season and will line up in the slot and at running back.

“Egan is a smaller, shiftier kid,” Lake Mills football coach Tyler Huber said. “We need to ID him at all times defensively.”

Cedar Grove-Belgium has a big defensive front and players with size at the linebacker level, too.

“They have big boys on the offensive line, defensive line, at linebackers and even with some of the skill kids,” Huber said. “We have to tackle and block low, get off the ball and out-physical them. We’ll have to use speed to our advantage. For us to establish the run game, we have to get off the ball, get under guys’ pads, drive our feet and see what their defense will do and go from there.

“We want to play our style of football and play all four quarters. We’ve got to do a better job of putting all four quarters together instead of waiting until the end of the first half to get it going if we are going to win this week.”

Huber has been preaching the importance of ball security and gang tackling this week in practice.

“We’ve got to be able to secure the football,” Huber said. “Even though we only had one turnover last week, we have to keep the ball off the ground. Defensively, we’ve got to get all 11 hats to the ball at all times. Those are some of the things we’ve been working on this week.”

Daily Jefferson County Union

