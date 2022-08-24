Cambridge/Fort Atkinson girls tennis defeats Monroe, goes 2-1 at home quad

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team defeated Monroe 4-3 in the Badger Challenge at Rock River Park on Tuesday, August 23.

The Blackhawks got two points apiece from singles and doubles.

Sierra Jelinek (No. 1 flight) beat Monroe's Krissi Haumer 6-2, 6-4 while Lillian Granec (No. 2 flight) rallied past Lindsay Leuzinger 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, the No. 2 flight of Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid earned a 6-0, 6-3 decision versus Morgan Johnson and Grace Versnik. Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert (No. 3 doubles) topped Elly Beckman and Brooke Hanson 6-1, 6-0.

Rock River Quad

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team went 2-1 at its home quadrangular at Rock River Park on Monday, Aug. 22.

The Blackhawks earned a 5-1 victory over Beloit Memorial and a 5-1 decision versus Janesville Parker before falling in their final match to Jefferson, 4-2. The meet consisted of three duals comprising six doubles matches apiece.

Fort/Cambridge’s No. 3 doubles duo of Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert went 3-0. Sierra Jelinek and Lillian Granec (No. 1A singles) and Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid (No. 2 doubles) both won two matches.