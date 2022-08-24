ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, WI

Cambridge/Fort Atkinson girls tennis defeats Monroe, goes 2-1 at home quad

By By Nate Gilbert Jefferson Daily Union
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent
 4 days ago

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team defeated Monroe 4-3 in the Badger Challenge at Rock River Park on Tuesday, August 23.

The Blackhawks got two points apiece from singles and doubles.

Sierra Jelinek (No. 1 flight) beat Monroe's Krissi Haumer 6-2, 6-4 while Lillian Granec (No. 2 flight) rallied past Lindsay Leuzinger 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

In doubles, the No. 2 flight of Mya Nysted and Leah Kincaid earned a 6-0, 6-3 decision versus Morgan Johnson and Grace Versnik. Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert (No. 3 doubles) topped Elly Beckman and Brooke Hanson 6-1, 6-0.

Rock River Quad

The Fort Atkinson/Cambridge girls tennis team went 2-1 at its home quadrangular at Rock River Park on Monday, Aug. 22.

The Blackhawks earned a 5-1 victory over Beloit Memorial and a 5-1 decision versus Janesville Parker before falling in their final match to Jefferson, 4-2. The meet consisted of three duals comprising six doubles matches apiece.

Fort/Cambridge’s No. 3 doubles duo of Josetta Reed and Kylie Gruennert went 3-0. Sierra Jelinek and Lillian Granec (No. 1A singles) and Maya Nysted and Leah Kincaid (No. 2 doubles) both won two matches.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Fort Atkinson, WI
City
Jefferson, WI
Monroe, WI
Sports
Cambridge, WI
Sports
City
Cambridge, WI
City
Monroe, WI
Fort Atkinson, WI
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brooke Hanson
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent

Cambridge, WI
32
Followers
217
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cambridge News & Deerfield Independent combine in 2015 and has been serving the local communities since. The Cambridge News dates back to 1887 and the Deerfield Independent dates back to 1983. Together they are the premier source for local news in the surrounding communities. Published Thursdays and 24/7 online at www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

 https://www.hngnews.com/cambridge_deerfield

Comments / 0

Community Policy