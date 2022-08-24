ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
villages-news.com

The governor and other elected officials have failed us

If there were so many fraudulent roof claims taking place my first question would be to ask why insurance companies allowed them to be paid at the expense of all customers. Since roofs are obviously a problem in Florida maybe alternative roofing materials should be considered in The Villages such as metal roofs, which do look good and hold up longer than your standard asphalt shingles.
THE VILLAGES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Elections
Local
Florida Elections
City
Gainesville, FL
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WESH

Marion County election results

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 will have all of your election results Tuesday evening. The results are expected to begin coming in around 7 p.m., so bookmark this page.
MARION COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

These are the new members of the Alachua County School Board

Tina Certain emerged as the only incumbent Alachua County School Board member to hold onto her seat Tuesday night, as Mildred Russell lost to Diyonne McGraw, the challenger in District 2 who most recently held her seat. Sarah Rockwell beat Ray Holt in District 3, and Kay Abbitt defeated Prescott...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Election Local#Incumbents#Elections Office#City Commission
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting

WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
WILLISTON, FL
visitgainesville.com

What’s Good in Gainesville and Alachua County, August 25-31, 2022

Weekends were made for What’s Good. Add a little art, live music, and delicious dining to your plans starting with the Gainesville Fine Arts Association’s opening reception for Artwalk Gainesville and their exciting new exhibit Things Unseen. Outdoor music stages feature the high-energy Matcha and Sooza bands at the Free Fridays Concert Series, a full day of top Indie acts at Heartwood Soundstage, the always fun Chillula band at Playlist at the Pointe, and your dance favorites with Fast Lane at the Tioga Concert Series.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

City of Ocala announces Labor Day sanitation schedule

The City of Ocala business offices will be closed on Monday, September 5 in observance of Labor Day. There will also be no residential collection for sanitation, yard waste, or recycling routes on September 5. Residential sanitation collection that is regularly scheduled for September 5 through September 8 will experience...
OCALA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Cedar Key News

LEVY COUNTY PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT THE LEVY COUNTY BOARD OF COUNTY. COMMISSIONERS WILL BE HOLDING A PUBLIC WORKSHOP TO DISCUSS THE. CEDAR KEY/BRONSON WATER SYSTEM IT WILL BE HELD AT THE ROSEWOOD. BAPTIST CHURCH, LOCATED AT 6331 SW 98TH TERRACE, CEDAR KEY, FL 32625 ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8, 2022, AT...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Is this Gainesville Walmart actually haunted by a former employee?

A Walmart storefront"Walmart" by JeepersMedia is licensed under CC BY 2.0. There are an exceptional amount of haunted ordinary stores around Florida, I will tell you what. Every day I am floored by how many random buildings seem to have ghost problems around Florida. I’m also not sure why I find it so entertaining, but here we are. I realized something about myself I didn’t know before: If I find out about a weird, haunted modern day store, like a Floor and Decor, a Walgreens, or a Walmart, I’m going to learn everything I can about it and subject you to it, too.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy