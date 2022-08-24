Read full article on original website
cnycentral.com
Syracuse tradition Bosco's returns to NYS Fair for 40th year with new additions
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — One of the biggest attractions for many people going to the New York State Fair is the food. There have been lots of new vendors this year, but some have been at the Fair for over 40 years, like Bosco’s. For many Bosco is a...
cnycentral.com
Dunkin' to offer free medium coffee to educators as new school year begins
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — As teachers return to the classroom for the start of a new school year, Dunkin’ has brewed up the perfect way to say ‘thank you’ to those who go above and beyond for their students: Free medium hot or iced coffee. In celebration...
oswegocountynewsnow.com
Granby siblings open crystal shop in Oswego
OSWEGO — Siblings Sam and Maria Viscome recently opened Harmonic Earth, a new crystal, gem and mineral shop in Oswego. The Viscomes currently live in the Town of Granby and grew up there as well. Sam Viscome was running a CBD shop, Our Remedies, in Syracuse when he first had the idea to start selling crystals. He said that customers would commonly ask about crystals and expressed interest in them. He reached out to his sister about crystals, since she always had an interest in them.
The Great New York State Fair begins in Syracuse
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — While the Erie County fair may be over, Wednesday marked the opening day for The Great New York State Fair out in Syracuse. Gov. Kathy Hochul marked one full year in office on Wednesday by celebrating Governor's Day at the fair. Hochul said the state fair would focus on showcasing the green energy of the future, and the skilled trades that continue to drive much our economy.
cnycentral.com
VIDEO: NBC3's Megan Coleman takes on The Superman ride at the 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing lots of food and fun to Syracuse – emphasis on fun!. On the second day of the Fair Thursday, NBC3 Anchor Megan Coleman took an exhilarating ride on one of the many roller coasters offered in the Midway area of the Fairgrounds.
In a very rare move, Central NY fire department announces plans to close
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Sentinel Heights Fire Department — a volunteer department that services part of the town of Onondaga — is dissolving at the end of the year. The department - founded 76 years ago - made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday. It’s very...
cnycentral.com
Violet, meet Violet! CNY Central Meteorologist meets newest resident at Syracuse zoo
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central Meteorologist Violet Scibior took a trip to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse Thursday to meet one of its newest residents; Violet the Chinese Muntjac. Violet the Chinese Muntjac, was born on June 19 and has been on exhibit at the zoo with her...
wxhc.com
Dozens of Business Step up to Help Those Affected by Voyant and ALPLA Closure
The announcement of Voyant and ALPLA Inc. shutting down their operations in Cortland County by the end of the year left the possibility of over 500 people without work. The Cortland County Workforce Development office and Cortland Works Career Center have ramped up efforts to ensure that workers who will be displaced by the closure will have the opportunity to connect with businesses that are actively hiring.
localsyr.com
FAQ: Help with the letter from Practice Resources, LLC
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Thousands of Central New Yorkers recently received letters from Practice Resources, LLC, a local medical billing company, about a data breach. Viewers reached out to the Your Stories team to see if these letters were legitimate — which they are. As confusion around the letters grew, so did your questions.
Meet the CNYSPCA Pet of the Week: Noodle
Submitted by Donna Newman for the Central New York SPCA. There are many different noodles in the world – egg noodles, Thai chicken noodles, even a pool noodle – but none is as fun as a dog named Noodle. This cutie came to the shelter as a stray....
iheartoswego.com
Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation Fundraiser October 15th
The Garrett Dunsmoor Memorial Foundation is excited to announce their 3rd annual fundraising event this summer. Join them in celebrating the memory of Garrett and supporting Oswego local youth on October 15th from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Lake Elizabeth, 779 County Route 53, Oswego, NY, 13126. Adult tickets...
rewind1077.com
Saunders Park to open in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — A long-awaited park is set to open next month. Nearly 25 years after the land was donated, Saunders Park in the Town of Ithaca is opening. Work was delayed in 2020 by COVID. Parks Maintenance Manager Joe Talbot says there’s a nice walking trail.
cnycentral.com
Chubby Checker to twist again on Today in Central New York
Syracuse, NY — Mark you calendars! Chubby Checker is scheduled to appear on Today in Central New York Monday, August 29. Checker will be performing at 1 p.m. that day at the NYS Fair at the Chevy Court Stage. Checker who is known for his famous hit, "The Twist,"...
cnycentral.com
The Veggie Patch offers vegetarian options at 2022 NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The start of the 2022 Great New York State Fair brings food and fun to Syracuse, but for some, food to fit their lifestyle may be a little hard to find. One food stand is combating that by offering vegetarian food options for fairgoers. The Veggie...
localsyr.com
Rock and Roll legend Chubby Checker joins Bridge Street
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Rock and Roll Legend Chubby Checker joined Bridge Street Friday morning ahead of his Monday performance to chat with Steve and Christie. Chubby Checker talked about what he’s doing now, his history, and of course — showed us all his famous moves!
rewind1077.com
Cayuga Health cuts ribbon for new physical therapy location in Cortland
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – Officials from Cayuga Health and the Cortland Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon on a brand new facility today. Cayuga Physical Therapy is a 2,000 square foot space conveniently located next to Vine Health and Fitness at 2 Main Street. “Investing in our community...
iheart.com
Dangerous 6 Hours In Syracuse, Three Shootings Two Deaths
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse police are naming the woman and man murdered in an apartment on Burnet Avenue:. 32-year-old Alexis Sellin and a 46-year-old Jamie Crawford were discovered shot to death at the apartments along Aberdeen Terrace. Following that discovery -- a 76-year-old woman was shot in the leg on...
cnycentral.com
Woodworking exhibit offers kids a chance to get hands-on at NYS Fair
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The 2022 Great New York State Fair kicked off Wednesday, August 24, bringing food and lots of family-friendly fun to Syracuse. Some of the exhibits at the Fair offer kids an opportunity to get engaged, including the woodworking exhibit in the Agricultural Museum. Ed Siegel, from...
Serious Hit-n-Run Crash in Utica: ‘She Just Kept on Going!’
"For the life of me I can't understand why she didn't stop...She just kept on going like nothing happened!" Those words from an eyewitness in a serious hit-and-run, T-bone style accident at Genesee Street and the Parkway in Utica that sent one man to the hospital on Thursday afternoon. In fact, Victoria Cooke's vehicle would also be struck before the driver was ultimately stopped when another motorist further South on Genesee Street approached the wrecked vehicle and removed the keys from the ignition before the operator could drive any further.
