ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCEN TV NBC 6

Washington Avenue in Waco set to be renamed after previous commissioner

WACO, Texas — Members on the Waco Commission voted to recommend the renaming of Washington Avenue on Tuesday to remember Lester Gibson. They want a portion of it, from University Parks Drive to 6th St. to be named Lester Gibson Way. The last step is to have City Council approve the renaming later in September.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Mike Copeland: Building permit roundup; Neighborly buy; Insomnia Cookies; Stellar Service splits

Without a scorecard, it would be difficult to track all the million-dollar-plus building permits local cities issued in recent weeks. Topping the list is Baylor University’s remodeling of Collins Hall on South Eighth Street at a projected cost of $28.5 million. AstenJohnson, an industrial textile manufacturer, secured a $25.4 million permit for facility to produce nonwoven fabrics on Tirey Road, near Texas State Technical College. A building permit valued at $20 million allows Merrick Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic hangars, to build a new headquarters and production plant at 7101 Mars Drive.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Critical child care needs in Waco area driving push for solutions

Waco resident Catelia Vázquez was well aware of the difficulty many parents had in finding quality child care in Waco and McLennan County through her work as nonprofit systems coordinator with Transformation Waco schools and supervisor of operations for Inspiracíon, a Spanish-language early childhood program for young at-risk children and their parents.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
msn.com

Metros sending the most people to Waco

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Waco, TX
Local
Texas Government
Waco, TX
Government
City
Teague, TX
City
Washington, TX
County
Mclennan County, TX
State
Washington State
Mclennan County, TX
Government
WacoTrib.com

EDITORIAL: Vigilance is key in Waco ISD school safety debate

One can understand the tension Waco Independent School District officials displayed Thursday: During a debate over architectural designs already approved for rebuilding Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School, each trustee had to wonder if he or she might one day be forced to acknowledge that the plans most voted to retain had not withstood the test in a well-armed shooter gunning for teachers and kids somehow getting into a secured school.
WACO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chet Edwards
Person
Martin Luther King
fox44news.com

Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Emily Iazzetti: Technology, design make new Waco ISD buildings safe

The new schools Waco ISD is building are safe. When they are completed, they will be the safest, most secure buildings in our district. When guns are involved, no walls or barriers can be guaranteed to protect the ones we love. To solve that problem, we need to talk with our state and federal legislators about gun control, starting with how easy it is for our high school seniors to purchase an AR-15.
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Avenue#Segregation#Street Names#The Waco Plan Commission#University Parks Drive#The Waco City Council#The Bosque Theater#Baylor University
US105

How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?

Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
GATESVILLE, TX
coveleaderpress.com

Grace United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor

Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove has been under new leadership with a new pastor since July after their previous pastor, Rev. Kissa Vaughn, was reassigned to be the pastor at St. Barnabus United Methodist Church in Arlington earlier this summer. Her replacement is Rev. Brad Slaten, who came...
COPPERAS COVE, TX
WacoTrib.com

Around Town: September 2022

Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
WACO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
coveleaderpress.com

Funds for Constitution Drive reconstruction earmarked in Copperas Cove EDC budget

The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 was approved by the Copperas Cove city council during their meeting on Aug. 16. The EDC will enter fiscal year 2022-2023 with an undesignated fund balance of $7,678,731, and projects a total of $1,567,500 in revenues, with $1,559,000 coming from the 3/8-cent of sales tax it receives, and $8,500 in interest.
COPPERAS COVE, TX
KWTX

Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
KILLEEN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy