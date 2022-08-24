The new schools Waco ISD is building are safe. When they are completed, they will be the safest, most secure buildings in our district. When guns are involved, no walls or barriers can be guaranteed to protect the ones we love. To solve that problem, we need to talk with our state and federal legislators about gun control, starting with how easy it is for our high school seniors to purchase an AR-15.

