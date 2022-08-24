Read full article on original website
Washington Avenue in Waco set to be renamed after previous commissioner
WACO, Texas — Members on the Waco Commission voted to recommend the renaming of Washington Avenue on Tuesday to remember Lester Gibson. They want a portion of it, from University Parks Drive to 6th St. to be named Lester Gibson Way. The last step is to have City Council approve the renaming later in September.
WacoTrib.com
Mike Copeland: Building permit roundup; Neighborly buy; Insomnia Cookies; Stellar Service splits
Without a scorecard, it would be difficult to track all the million-dollar-plus building permits local cities issued in recent weeks. Topping the list is Baylor University’s remodeling of Collins Hall on South Eighth Street at a projected cost of $28.5 million. AstenJohnson, an industrial textile manufacturer, secured a $25.4 million permit for facility to produce nonwoven fabrics on Tirey Road, near Texas State Technical College. A building permit valued at $20 million allows Merrick Engineering, a manufacturer of plastic hangars, to build a new headquarters and production plant at 7101 Mars Drive.
WacoTrib.com
Critical child care needs in Waco area driving push for solutions
Waco resident Catelia Vázquez was well aware of the difficulty many parents had in finding quality child care in Waco and McLennan County through her work as nonprofit systems coordinator with Transformation Waco schools and supervisor of operations for Inspiracíon, a Spanish-language early childhood program for young at-risk children and their parents.
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Waco
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Waco, TX Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Waco from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
WacoTrib.com
EDITORIAL: Vigilance is key in Waco ISD school safety debate
One can understand the tension Waco Independent School District officials displayed Thursday: During a debate over architectural designs already approved for rebuilding Waco High School, G.W. Carver Middle School and Tennyson Middle School, each trustee had to wonder if he or she might one day be forced to acknowledge that the plans most voted to retain had not withstood the test in a well-armed shooter gunning for teachers and kids somehow getting into a secured school.
Killeen ISD Hosts Dedication Ceremony For Joseph L. Searles III Stadium
KILLEEN, TX (FOX 44) – A local legend is getting a new Killeen ISD football stadium dedicated under his name. Joseph L. Searles III, graduated from Killeen High School in the 1959 being one of the first African American’s to do this in the integrated school district. It’s an amazing experience here at the stadium […]
WacoTrib.com
Waco neighbors: Obituaries for August 27
Read through the obituaries published today in Waco Tribune-Herald. (12) updates to this series since Updated 29 min ago.
'I want to have a sound process': Belton ISD superintendent weighs in on controversial, viral banned book display
BELTON, Texas — Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith weighed in on the controversial banned book display that's causing a stir at one of its schools, saying he is not in favor or banning books "arbitrarily," nor is he interested in having "obscene material" easily accessible to students. "I am...
The true issues in downtown North Killeen through the eyes of residents
The City of Killeen now has its new revitalization director, Kaitlin Kizito, on board. Her duty is to bring life back into the downtown Killeen area.
fox44news.com
Humane Society of Central Texas issues ‘Code Red’ again
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Humane Society of Central Texas and the City of Waco Animal Services are in an “absolutely critical capacity situation for medium to large size dogs.”. This is according to a press release issued on Friday from Humane Society of Central Texas Executive...
WacoTrib.com
Emily Iazzetti: Technology, design make new Waco ISD buildings safe
The new schools Waco ISD is building are safe. When they are completed, they will be the safest, most secure buildings in our district. When guns are involved, no walls or barriers can be guaranteed to protect the ones we love. To solve that problem, we need to talk with our state and federal legislators about gun control, starting with how easy it is for our high school seniors to purchase an AR-15.
Keep Your Eyes Peeled for the Most Wanted Criminals in Bell County, Texas
Crime is an unfortunate part of life. Sadly, Bell County, Texas has seen its share of nefarious activity as well. We've recently talked about some of Texas' most wanted being captured (and more taking their place on the list), but there are certain individuals who have committed crimes here in our neck of the woods who remain at large.
How Did Gatesville, Texas Electric Bills Increase by 600%?
Have you taken a close look at your electric bill? If you're living in Gatesville, Texas, you may be suffering from severe sticker shock. Some people in Central Texas are asking their electric company serious questions, and having a hard time getting answers. Texas New Mexico Power Delivery Charge. Recently,...
coveleaderpress.com
Grace United Methodist Church welcomes new pastor
Grace United Methodist Church in Copperas Cove has been under new leadership with a new pastor since July after their previous pastor, Rev. Kissa Vaughn, was reassigned to be the pastor at St. Barnabus United Methodist Church in Arlington earlier this summer. Her replacement is Rev. Brad Slaten, who came...
WacoTrib.com
Around Town: September 2022
Waco resident Michael Wood is no stranger to performing. As a seventh grader, he had one of the lead roles in Baylor’s opera production of Turn of the Screw, and he held numerous major roles in Waco High musicals. Now Michael, the son of Mike and Aimee Wood, will...
Killeen, Texas Police At The Scene of Shooting on Clear Creek Road
A shooting in the vicinity of a Bush's Chicken in Killeen, Texas brought crime tape and officers to Clear Creek Road on Thursday August 25, 2022. Killeen Police Department spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez released the following statement when we contacted her for information:. "The Killeen Police Department is currently conducting a...
coveleaderpress.com
Funds for Constitution Drive reconstruction earmarked in Copperas Cove EDC budget
The Copperas Cove Economic Development Corporation’s budget for the fiscal year 2022-2023 was approved by the Copperas Cove city council during their meeting on Aug. 16. The EDC will enter fiscal year 2022-2023 with an undesignated fund balance of $7,678,731, and projects a total of $1,567,500 in revenues, with $1,559,000 coming from the 3/8-cent of sales tax it receives, and $8,500 in interest.
Love LEGOs? 2nd Annual Bricks Event Coming to Killeen, Texas
Your child as well as the kid in you can celebrate and save money at the same time. Who doesn't want that?. LEGO lovers, put this on your calendar. The 2nd Annual Bricks event is headed to Killeen, Texas, with everything from art sculptures to mosaic LEGO floors on display.
KWTX
Meet the New Cameron Zoo resident: Satu
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco’s Cameron Zoo has a new striped resident!. Satu the Sumatran Tiger who is six years old moved to Cameron Park Zoo in June from the Baton Rouge Zoo. Satu has just finished his 30-day quarantine period and is exploring his new habitat especially swimming in the pool.
fox44news.com
Shots fired on Clear Creek Road in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Killeen Police Department is investigating after a call of shots being fired. Spokesperson Ofelia Miramontez tells FOX 44 News that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Clear Creek Road at approximately 12:28 p.m. in reference to a call of shots fired.
