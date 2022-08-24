Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This American residence is the world's only eight-sided, fully domed homeAnita DurairajIrvington, NY
Governor Abbott is Branding Migrants Like CattleTom HandyNew York City, NY
This West Texas Town Sends Migrants to New York CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Even though cannabis is legal in New York, it can be disqualifying for US visas and citizenshipKishor PanthiNew York City, NY
Republicans Chances of Beating Mark Kelly With 3 Months to Election
Several polls and election models predict Kelly prevailing over a Republican challenger in the November midterms.
Opinion: New York voters sent a message. And it wasn't about inflation
It's becomingly increasingly clear that when abortion is on the ballot, abortion rights win. That's one lesson from this week's special election in a swing district of New York's Hudson Valley, in which pro-choice Democrat Pat Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro, Jill Filipovic writes.
Democrat Pat Ryan beats Republican Marc Molinaro in special House race in bellwether New York district
Democrat Pat Ryan, a combat veteran and Ulster County executive, narrowly defeated Republican Marc Molinaro in a special election in New York's 19th Congressional District, The Associated Press and other news organizations projected late Tuesday. The seat was vacated when former Rep. Antonio Delgado (D) became New York's lieutenant governor, and Ryan will serve the final four months of Delgado's term while campaigning for a full term in the newly redrawn 18th District.
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
3 Adams-backed moderates lose key state legislative races to left-leaning opponents
The setback comes as the mayor feuds with fellow Democrats in Albany who are refusing his demands to further roll back bail reform.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney routs progressive challenger in heated New York primary
ALBANY, N.Y. — Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney prevailed Tuesday in the primary for the newly drawn 17th congressional district in New York, despite a spirited challenge from the party’s progressive wing and disapproval from a host of his peers. His victory over state Sen. Alessandra Biaggi in the...
Progressives target Trump impeachment lawyer in crowded New York House primary
Daniel Goldman has a target on his back as he heads into Tuesday as the front-runner in a crowded Democratic primary for a New York district that covers lower Manhattan and parts of Brooklyn.
U.S. Representative Nadler wins tight incumbent-vs-incumbent primary in New York
Aug 23 (Reuters) - U.S. Representative Jerrold Nadler, a congressman of some 30 years, beat fellow longtime Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney in a rare incumbent-vs-incumbent primary in New York, NBC News projected on Tuesday.
Alt-Right Activist Laura Loomer Loses GOP Nomination in Florida Primary
After incumbent Rep. Dan Webster snagged the Republican nomination for Florida’s 11th Congressional District on Tuesday night, his opponent, alt-right troll Laura Loomer, told her supporters she wouldn’t acknowledge “Do-Nothing Daniel” and his narrow victory. “I’m not conceding, because I’m a winner,” Loomer said, to cheers and hoots. “And the reality is, is our Republican Party is broken to its core.” The race was called by the Associated Press, with 95 percent of votes reported. Webster took 50.7 percent of the district’s votes, with 42,281 Floridians casting their ballots for him; Loomer crawled away with 44.5 percent, or roughly fewer 5,000 votes than her opponent. An extremist who has espoused conspiracy theories and virulently Islamophobic views, Loomer made waves by drawing attention to the 73-year-old Webster’s age in a number of attack ads, referring to him as “too sick to vote” in one. Webster, who has represented his district since 2011, will face Democratic nominee Shante Munns in the general election come November.
Rep. Nadler slides to victory in N.Y. 12th Congressional District
Congressman Jerry Nadler has defeated Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney and attorney Suraj Patel in the hotly contested 12th Congressional District. CBS2's Ali Bauman was at Nadler's headquarters on the Upper West Side when the projection came down, not even an hour after the polls closed.
Francis Conole wins Democratic primary for New York's newly redrawn 22nd District
Francis Conole won the Democratic primary for New York’s newly formed 22nd Congressional District, setting the stage for the general election after the primaries were delayed due to redistricting legal battles. The Democratic primary attracted four candidates seeking to clinch the nomination to gain a House seat as the...
Rep. Jerry Nadler beats Rep. Carolyn Maloney in bitter New York House primary
NEW YORK — Rep. Jerry Nadler defeated his longtime colleague Rep. Carolyn Maloney in a contentious Democratic primary Tuesday in New York’s newly drawn 12th Congressional District, NBC News projects. He’s all but guaranteed in November’s general election to win the heavily Democratic district, which merged Manhattan’s Upper...
GOP Rep. Webster narrowly beats Laura Loomer in Florida
NEW YORK — (AP) — Florida Republican Rep. Dan Webster on Tuesday narrowly defeated Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur in Florida who’s been banned on some social media networks because of anti-Muslim and other remarks. Webster had been in an unexpectedly tight race against Loomer, a nationally...
Dem lawmaker: ‘Let’s see’ if Biden runs in 2024
Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-Mich.) joins Meet the Press NOW to discuss the state of the Democratic party. Dingell says Democrats need to be “proud” of President Biden but the party’s focus should remain on the upcoming midterm elections, not the president’s re-election plans. Aug. 25, 2022.
Democrat Pat Ryan wins special election for U.S. House in New York
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election for a New York State seat in the U.S. House of Representatives, a role he will fill through early January, Edison Research projected on Tuesday. Ryan beat Republican Marc Molinaro in the first competitive House contest since the U.S. Supreme...
