Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Don’t doubt your cooking skills… you can totally create this delectable recipe!. Ingredients. 2 cups sugar. 1/4 cup all-purpose flour. 1/4 teaspoon salt. 4 cups whole milk. 4 large...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette
Venango County Recipe of the Day: Grilled Chicken Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. The real star of this recipe is the vinaigrette made with blueberry preserves and maple syrup!. Ingredients. 2 boneless skinless chicken breast halves (6 ounces each) 1 tablespoon olive...
Venango County Recipe of the Day: All-American Barbecue Sandwiches
Venango County Recipe of the Day: All-American Barbecue Sandwiches – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. As summer comes to a close, enjoy a backyard barbecue one more time!. -In a Dutch oven, cook beef and onions until meat is no longer pink and onion is tender; drain....
7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County
Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a...
Explore ‘Back to School’ Photo Contest Underway
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – EYT Media Group – the parent company of exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and exploreVenango.com, and explore814.com – has announced that its annual “Back to School” Photo Contest kicks off today. The popular network of local news websites will be selecting four winners in...
Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County
There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals
Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Born January 3, 1957 in Long Beach, California, Kathy was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Bailey Jr. and Betty Jo Davis. Before retirement, Kathy served...
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett
Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner. Mary married Edgar...
Caroline Jane McCreary
Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Private funeral arrangements will be completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery. To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com. Copyright ©...
Kay R. Weller
Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks. Kay was born in Turkey City on January 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Klingler DeHart. Kay was a 1952 graduate...
SPONSORED: Browse a Full Line of Inventory at J & J Trailers and Equipment Sales.
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa (EYT)– Are you in the market for a new trailer? Look no further than J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, in Shippenville and Strattanville. Browse a full line of inventory by visiting www.jjtrailersales.com. Don’t see what you need in stock? Request a personalized quote here, and the sales...
Sandy Lee Stewart
Sandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark. Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives. She was...
Edward Gordon Clowney
Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA. He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak. After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy. During WWII he crossed the...
Scott Eugene Lee George
Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
Lavonne D. Hutchinson
Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on August 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville. Born on August 7, 1934, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Earl and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns. On January 1, 1954,...
Drake Well Museum Celebrates Drake Day on August 27
TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry. This year’s event theme is Preserving our Legacy...
Oil City Man Accused of Forgery After Deposited Money Orders Were Identified as Fictitious
CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man is facing felony counts of forgery after two money orders he deposited in a Cranberry Township bank were deemed to be “altered/fictitious.”. Court documents indicate that Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 35-year-old Cecil Alexander Cohen, of...
John Branson Dick
John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home. He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son...
Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
State Police Investigating Arson at Dollar General in Fryburg
FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an arson that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General store in Fryburg. PSP Marienville received a report of arson around 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at the Dollar General located at 2337 State Route 157, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
