ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venango County, PA

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Lemon Custard Ice Cream – Sponsored by Top Tier Federal Credit Union. Don’t doubt your cooking skills… you can totally create this delectable recipe!. Ingredients. 2 cups sugar. 1/4 cup all-purpose flour. 1/4 teaspoon salt. 4 cups whole milk. 4 large...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

7-Day Weather Forecast for Venango County

Today – Sunny, with a high near 87. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the morning. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph after midnight. Monday – Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Sunny, with a...
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
County
Venango County, PA
City
Venango, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Venango County, PA
Food & Drinks
Venango County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Venango County, PA
Lifestyle
explore venango

Explore ‘Back to School’ Photo Contest Underway

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – EYT Media Group – the parent company of exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, and exploreVenango.com, and explore814.com – has announced that its annual “Back to School” Photo Contest kicks off today. The popular network of local news websites will be selecting four winners in...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Pennsylvania Great Outdoors: List of Greats! Forest County

There are lots of great things to discover in the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors region. (Pictured above: on the Allegheny River at Tionesta, 22.5-acre island.) We continue our series of great things to see and do in each of the 5 counties that make up Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region and Cook Forest State Park. Here is a list of 10 great things to do in Forest County.
FOREST COUNTY, PA
explore venango

Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals

Katharyn “Kathy” Marie Meals, age 65, of Franklin, passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at UPMC Hamot in Erie, PA. Born January 3, 1957 in Long Beach, California, Kathy was the daughter of the late Samuel Henry Bailey Jr. and Betty Jo Davis. Before retirement, Kathy served...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett

Mary R. (Lechner) Barlett, age 101, of Sligo, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at the Shippenville Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center following a brief illness. She was born on June 26, 1921 in Pitch Pine, PA; a daughter of the late Dan and Josephine Lechner. Mary married Edgar...
SLIGO, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Key Lime#Cream Cheese#Sugar#Food Drink#Venango County Recipe
explore venango

Caroline Jane McCreary

Caroline Jane McCreary, 81, of Rockland Township, died Friday morning, August 26, 2022 at UPMC Northwest Hospital in Seneca. Private funeral arrangements will be completed by Hile-Best Funeral Home in Seneca. Interment will be in the Rockland Cemetery. To express online condolences to her family, please visit www.hilebest.com. Copyright ©...
SENECA, PA
explore venango

Kay R. Weller

Kay R. Weller, 88, of Clarion, formerly of Emlenton, passed away Wednesday evening, August 24, 2022 at Clarion Hospital. Kay had resided at Highland Oaks. Kay was born in Turkey City on January 22, 1934. She was the daughter of the late Katherine Klingler DeHart. Kay was a 1952 graduate...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Sandy Lee Stewart

Sandy Lee Stewart, age 36, of Rossiter, PA died Thursday, August 25, 2022 at her home. Born on October 30, 1985, in Clarion, PA, she was the daughter of the late Richard L. Clark and Melody Moats Clark. Sandy married Ruth Stewart on September 15, 2011. She survives. She was...
ROSSITER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
explore venango

Edward Gordon Clowney

Edward Gordon Clowney died peacefully on August 23, 2022, at Water Run in Clarion, PA. He was born on July 27, 1924 in West Homestead, PA to Gordon Clowney and Mary Naschak. After graduation from Homestead High school, Edward was drafted into the US Navy. During WWII he crossed the...
CLARION, PA
explore venango

Scott Eugene Lee George

Scott Eugene Lee George (Sang Gook Lee), 44, of Philiadelphia, formerly of Porter Township, New Bethlehem, passed from this life into the next on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Born March 18, 1978 in Kang Won Do Province, South Korea, he was adopted by Marsha and Terry George. Scott and his biological brother, Kevin, arrived at JFK airport in New York City on July 3, 1984 and were met by his adoptive parents and sisters.
NEW BETHLEHEM, PA
explore venango

Lavonne D. Hutchinson

Lavonne D. Hutchinson, age 88, of Oil City, passed away peacefully in the early morning on August 26, 2022, at SouthWoods Assisting Living Facility in Titusville. Born on August 7, 1934, in Oil City, she was a daughter to the late Earl and Elizabeth Burneisen Karns. On January 1, 1954,...
OIL CITY, PA
explore venango

Drake Well Museum Celebrates Drake Day on August 27

TITUSVILLE, Pa. – Drake Well Museum and Park will host Drake Day on Saturday, August 27, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., to commemorate the 163rd anniversary of the Drake Well oil strike and the birth of the modern petroleum industry. This year’s event theme is Preserving our Legacy...
TITUSVILLE, PA
explore venango

John Branson Dick

John Branson Dick, 50, a well-known and well loved resident of Whispering Pines at Sugar Valley Lodge, died peacefully at 6:06 PM Monday, August 22, 2022 at UPMC-Hamot in Erie; from complications due to a fall at his home. He was born May 16, 1972 in Greenville, a beloved son...
FRANKLIN, PA
explore venango

Venango County Inmate Accused of Aggravated Assault of Prison Employee

FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate is facing aggravated assault and related charges for reportedly assaulting a prison employee on Tuesday afternoon. Court documents indicate the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 40-year-old Erin Elizabeth Emery, of Franklin, on Wednesday, August 24, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
VENANGO COUNTY, PA
explore venango

State Police Investigating Arson at Dollar General in Fryburg

FRYBURG, Pa. (EYT) – State police are investigating an arson that occurred on Wednesday afternoon at the Dollar General store in Fryburg. PSP Marienville received a report of arson around 4:59 p.m. on Wednesday, August 24, at the Dollar General located at 2337 State Route 157, in Washington Township, Clarion County.
FRYBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy