spectrumlocalnews.com
Hochul defends telling Zeldin to 'get out' of New York
Earlier this week, Gov. Kathy Hochul said publicly that her opponent Lee Zeldin should get on a bus and go to Florida because he is not a New Yorker. Zeldin currently represents parts of Long Island in Congress, and he’s been criticizing those remarks for days. On Monday, Hochul...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Crist picks Miami teachers union leader as running mate
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Democrat Charlie Crist on Saturday tapped Miami-Dade County teachers union president Karla Hernandez-Mats as his running mate as he challenges Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis in Florida. Crist, a congressman who served as the state's Republican governor a decade ago, announced United Teachers of Dade President...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Langworthy on Southern Tier voters: 'They don’t want bombast'
The race for the new NY-23 was Carl Paladino’s to lose, and he did. On Wednesday, the bombastic businessman and candidate in the primary for NY-23 conceded to his opponent, Republican Party Chairman Nick Langworthy. In November, Langworthy will go on to challenge Democrat Max Della Pia for the...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Molinaro pivots campaign to new NY-19 from old NY-19
It may not have been the special election result Marc Molinaro was looking for on Tuesday, but the race for New York’s 19th Congressional District isn’t over yet. He will run on the Republican ticket for the newly drawn district in November. He’ll face off against Democrat Josh...
cortlandvoice.com
New York State Primary Election Results
Lea Webb – 10,976 votes (58.83%) Leslie Danks Burke – 6,953 votes (37.27%) 19th Congressional District (Democrat) Josh Riley – 30,462 votes (61.52%) Jamie Cheney – 17,474 votes (35.29%) U.S. House 23rd District Special Election. Joseph Sempolinski (R) – 38,749 votes (53.3%) Max Della Pia...
spectrumlocalnews.com
As Latino vote rises in New York, advocates call for engagement
Latino voters are making up an increasingly larger slice of the voting public in New York, and political campaigns that ignore them do so at their peril. The influence of Latino voters is only expected to increase, too, in the coming years as more of these New Yorkers reach the age of 18.
Paladino team does not concede to Langworthy; 'We want every single legal vote to count'
In what started out as a party-like atmosphere for Carl Paladino supporters at The Wings Meeting Place in Orchard Park on Tuesday ended with a whimper. Read more here:
WNYT
Poll: Strong gun law support softens a bit in New York state
Support for “common sense” gun control laws in New York state dropped a bit from June, but remains strong. In an exclusive NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll of 1,200 people, 63% say gun laws should be more strict – down from 71% in June. Meantime, support for requiring a...
Full results: Local 2022 August primary voter returns here
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — In a typical year, several more primary elections would be on the ballot. The first primary was in June. When the state first attempted to redraw the congressional map, a court struck down the new map on the grounds that it was unconstitutional. By the time a new map was drawn […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
A maple state of mind at the State Fair
Take one step into the Horticulture Building, and you can smell an abundance of fresh New York state maple products. Did you know New York is one of the top maple producing states in the country?. The Maple Booth at the State Fair is the perfect spot to get dozens...
Many rush to get a pistol permit before too late
The Niagara County Courthouse is having to turn people away due to so many trying to obtain their pistol license. This is due to the new gun law going being effective soon.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Mothers Against Greg Abbott publish controversial ads hoping to unseat incumbent
AUSTIN, Texas — As the new school year ushers students back into their home classrooms and among friends, school safety remains a top concern for many across Texas. And Mothers Against Greg Abbott sent a message with its back-to-school ad featuring a young boy dressed in body armor — “our children are not soldiers.”
spectrumlocalnews.com
LGBTQ travel destinations spotlighted on Pride Day at State Fair
From the Finger Lakes region to the Adirondacks to Central New York and the State Fair, when it comes to tourism, New York has the most popular destinations for the LGBTQ community. “It’s a real point of pride for us that New York state was one of the first states...
wskg.org
Results for primary, special elections in Southern Tier, Catskills
Tuesday was election day for many voters in the Southern Tier and Catskills. Here are some of the results. This post will continue to be updated. With more than 60% of the vote, Josh Riley defeated Jamie Cheney in the Democratic primary for the newly redrawn 19th Congressional District. “It’s...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Communities rally around Uvalde at State Capitol, demand gun control from governor
AUSTIN, Texas — Three months after one of America’s deadliest school shootings, the Uvalde community is still overwhelmed with grief. “Enough is enough, it has destroyed our family, all of our families,” Velma Lisa Duran, Irma Garcia’s sister, said. Saturday’s March for our Lives rally at...
spectrumlocalnews.com
As marijuana harvest ramps up, New York begins taking applications from people hoping to sell legally
NEWARK, N.Y. — On Thursday, New York state began accepting applications to run retail marijuana dispensaries. The first licenses will go to people with prior marijuana-related convictions. The application window will be open until late September. In the spring, the state issued the first licenses to growers to cultivate...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Missouri school district reinstates spanking if parents OK
A school district in southwestern Missouri decided to bring back spanking as a form of discipline for students — if their parents agree — despite warnings from many public health experts that the practice is detrimental to students. Classes resumed Tuesday in the Cassville School District district for...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Environmentalists claim crypto-mining plant is impacting fish population on Seneca Lake
DRESDEN, N.Y. — Protecting the fish of Seneca Lake is one reason activists keep trying to shut down a cryptocurrency mine north of Watkins Glen. Greenidge Generation, the company running that plant, is applying for permits to install fish screens at the intake source of its cooling system. That's under the waters of the lake, 700 feet from a factory producing natural gas energy for the crypto mine.
Buffalo, New York Will Be The Center of Everything
The world is changing and Western New York is primed to become massively important. Sea levels are rising. Global temperatures are climbing. Places along ocean coasts are becoming ever more dangerous to live next to. The southern and midwest United States continues to get hammered by hotter and extremely dangerous weather. Drought, wildfires, tornados, hurricanes… it’s not pretty.
WKBW-TV
7 things to do in Western New York this weekend: August 26 - August 28
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're headed into the final weekend of August but there is no shortage of family-friendly events taking place across the region. The Elmwood Avenue Festival of the Arts will take place Saturday and Sunday on Elmwood Avenue in Buffalo. There will be 170 artists, four stages with music, dance and puppetry, food, a KidsFest and more. You can find more information here.
