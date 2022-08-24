ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAV

Haverhill Tries ‘Last Desperate Measure’ to Force State’s Hand on Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban

The Haverhill City Council agreed this week to, what was termed, a “last desperate measure” in its attempt to have trucks banned from the Rocks Village Bridge. The bridge, which connects Haverhill to West Newbury, has been closed to all traffic since being hit by an over-height truck on March 17. That incident was the third time in the past four years the bridge had to be closed due to being hit by an over-sized vehicle. Thus far, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been adamant in its decision not to restrict trucks. Frustrated by the lack of response from state transportation officials, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking him to intervene.
HAVERHILL, MA
communityadvocate.com

Developer proposes 1.28 million-square-foot facility at former Hudson Intel site

HUDSON – Developers are proposing to construct a 1.28 million-square-foot distribution warehouse at the former Intel site. Now, the project will go before the Planning Board on Aug. 30. However, residents at the Villages at Quail Run, which is a 55+ community on Autumn Drive, have voiced concerns about...
thelocalne.ws

Public hearing for Route 1A redesign in Wenham

WENHAM — New lights, sidewalks and bike lanes are proposed for a 0.34-mile section of Route 1A. Residents are now invited to give feedback at a virtual public hearing for the Main Street roadway redesign project. MassDOT will present the new design proposal for Main Street (Route 1A) roadway,...
WENHAM, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Haverhill, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
Haverhill, MA
Government
Dorchester Reporter

Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home

An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm

DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison. 
DANVERS, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Site Plan#City Solicitor
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Opponents could force driver's license access law onto November ballot

BOSTON — Opponents of Massachusetts' new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status starting next summer say they've collected more than double the number of signatures required to put a repeal question on the ballot for voters in November. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nhbr.com

16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million

In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
MANCHESTER, NH
94.3 WCYY

Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire

Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
SOUTH HAMPTON, NH
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)

In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
METHUEN, MA
WHAV

Campaign Notes: Gov. Baker in Haverhill Tonight to Support DeFranco for State Senate

Gov. Charlie Baker is in Haverhill tonight, speaking in support of Republican candidate for state senate Salvatore P. DeFranco of Haverhill. DeFranco is seeking the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex and Middlesex District senate seat. He faces no opposition in the upcoming Republican primary and will face off against incumbent Democrat Barry R. Finegold of Andover in November.
HAVERHILL, MA
WHAV

WHAV

Haverhill, MA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
932K+
Views
ABOUT

97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.

 https://www.whav.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy