Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 Campaign
Haverhill Tries ‘Last Desperate Measure’ to Force State’s Hand on Rocks Village Bridge Truck Ban
The Haverhill City Council agreed this week to, what was termed, a “last desperate measure” in its attempt to have trucks banned from the Rocks Village Bridge. The bridge, which connects Haverhill to West Newbury, has been closed to all traffic since being hit by an over-height truck on March 17. That incident was the third time in the past four years the bridge had to be closed due to being hit by an over-sized vehicle. Thus far, the Massachusetts Department of Transportation has been adamant in its decision not to restrict trucks. Frustrated by the lack of response from state transportation officials, City Councilor Thomas J. Sullivan wrote a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker asking him to intervene.
nerej.com
Project of the Month - Integrated Builders nears completion of Lovell arena in Rockland, Mass.
Rockland, MA Integrated Builders celebrating its 30th year as the general contractor of choice by New England’s leading companies, is approaching the completion of this new 117,000 s/f ice arena for Lovell Academy that included extensive sitework and land clearing in the early stages of the project. Located off...
communityadvocate.com
Developer proposes 1.28 million-square-foot facility at former Hudson Intel site
HUDSON – Developers are proposing to construct a 1.28 million-square-foot distribution warehouse at the former Intel site. Now, the project will go before the Planning Board on Aug. 30. However, residents at the Villages at Quail Run, which is a 55+ community on Autumn Drive, have voiced concerns about...
thelocalne.ws
Public hearing for Route 1A redesign in Wenham
WENHAM — New lights, sidewalks and bike lanes are proposed for a 0.34-mile section of Route 1A. Residents are now invited to give feedback at a virtual public hearing for the Main Street roadway redesign project. MassDOT will present the new design proposal for Main Street (Route 1A) roadway,...
Dorchester Reporter
Owners detail plans for former ‘New Kids’ Melville Ave. home
An architect representing the owners of the storied property at 10 Melville Ave. earlier this summer detailed extensive plans for renovations on the inside and outside of the property to create a two-family home. On July 26, the renovations were detailed during a Boston Landmarks Commission (BLC) meeting. The plans...
Colleen Ritzer family settles lawsuit against architecture firm
DANVERS -- The family of a murdered Danvers High School teacher has settled their lawsuit against the company that designed the school's video surveillance system. Colleen Ritzer was killed in 2013. Her family sued DiNisco Design, saying their security system didn't work as intended at the time of her death. According to Ritzer's family, by taking legal action, they were able to get answers to their questions about the security. In 2016, one of Ritzer's students was found guilty of assaulting and killing her. He was sentenced to at least 40 years in prison.
Public Bus Schedule Out of Lawrence Changes to Every 30 Minutes Starting Sept. 6
For the first time in the history of the Merrimack Valley Regional Transit Authority, all Lawrence-based bus routes begin operating Tuesday, Sept. 6. every 30 minutes, all day. The Authority said Lawrence buses ran only every 30 minutes during peak hours, but provided hourly service at all other times. “For...
Eammon’s Heart Foundation Free Speaker Series Launches Wednesday with Familiar Leaders
Eammon’s Heart Foundation, which aims to help young people become free from substance abuse, is launching a free, educational speaker series and open discussion on addiction, prevention, recovery and the role mental health plays. The first program features a representative from Congresswoman Lori Trahan’s office; former Haverhill City Councilor...
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
WCVB
Opponents could force driver's license access law onto November ballot
BOSTON — Opponents of Massachusetts' new law opening access to driver's licenses for all residents regardless of legal status starting next summer say they've collected more than double the number of signatures required to put a repeal question on the ballot for voters in November. Gov. Charlie Baker vetoed...
Family of murdered Danvers teacher Colleen Ritzer reach civil suit agreement with security system
The family of murdered Danvers High School teacher Colleen Ritzer and DiNisco Design, the company behind the school’s alleged state of the art video surveillance system reached a civil suit agreement on Friday. The family of the slain school teacher alleged that the security system did not protect Ritzer....
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: If the dam goes, I’ll probably learn too much about Ipswich
The dammed Ipswich River is wide and high upstream. The water goes right up to the real estate, and that’s good for the real estate. If the dam comes down, we can assume the river will come down some, too. So some of the real estate will go from “riverfront” to “river view.”
nhbr.com
16-building Manchester apartment complex sells for $164.6 million
In a sure sign of the attractiveness of the multifamily real estate market in New Hampshire, Halstead Manchester, a 640-unit market-rate apartment community in Manchester, has been sold for $164.6 million – a deal the seller says is the largest single apartment transaction in New Hampshire history. Boston-based real...
WMUR.com
Man dies while hiking on Mount Washington, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials say
SARGENT'S PURCHASE, N.H. — A hiker died at the summit of Mount Washington Thursday, according to New Hampshire Fish and Game. Around 3:40 p.m., a 46-year-old man from Quebec, Canada, was hiking with his adult son and collapsed as he reached the summit parking lot, officials said. State park...
Haverhill Public Library Seeks Patron Input on Proposed $10 Million Privately-Paid Expansion
On the heels of telling city councilors it plans a $10 million renovation, expansion and modernization, the Haverhill Public Library is soliciting the community’s wish list for the building. The public is invited to give its feedback and suggestions Wednesday, Aug. 24, between 6 and 7:30 p.m., at the...
Vacation Tiny at Adorable Tuxbury Tiny House Village in New Hampshire
Sometimes the coziest spaces are the best places to rest your head at night. As summer approaches and people make upcoming travel plans (exciting, right?), you or someone you know may be looking for a place to stay while on vacation. There's no shortage of hotels or Airbnb options you can select, but why not choose somewhere more unique instead? After all, you're traveling, and trips are all about having new and memorable experiences. Why not think outside the box?
thecrazytourist.com
15 Best Things to Do in Methuen (MA)
In the 19th and early 20th century, three philanthropists left an impression on this city in Essex County that lingers to this day. More than a century after they died, David Nevins Sr. (1809-1881), Edward F. Searles (1841-1920) and Charles H. Tenney (1842-1919) are names that come up time and again in Methuen.
Legislators Await Gov. Baker’s Name on Haverhill Election Change, Say Charter Update Brings Benefits
In anticipation of Gov. Charlie Baker signing Haverhill’s change to mostly ward-based City Council and School Committee elections, local legislators say the new system benefits all residents. As only WHAV reported, the state Senate last week signed off on the city’s home rule petition, following the House’s approval in...
Roche Bros. announces ‘price lock’ to mark 70 years in business
MANSFIELD, Mass. — Local grocer Roche Bros. is marking its 70th anniversary in business by temporarily locking in prices on some of its most popular items. Roche Bros. says grocery prices are up 13 percent from a year ago and the company is “extending a hand to the communities that have welcomed its stores over the past seven decades.”
Campaign Notes: Gov. Baker in Haverhill Tonight to Support DeFranco for State Senate
Gov. Charlie Baker is in Haverhill tonight, speaking in support of Republican candidate for state senate Salvatore P. DeFranco of Haverhill. DeFranco is seeking the newly reconfigured 2nd Essex and Middlesex District senate seat. He faces no opposition in the upcoming Republican primary and will face off against incumbent Democrat Barry R. Finegold of Andover in November.
WHAV
Haverhill, MA
ABOUT
97.9 WHAV FM—on-air, online, over cable television and in social media—is the only Haverhill-based news source. The nonprofit, public news organization provides more local news, more news that matter and more often than all other sources combined.
