Heavy police presence in Alexandria after shooting
Alexandria, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria Police Department has put out a notice informing the public of increased presence around the 700 block of North Fayette Street. Police arrived in response to a report of gunshots. One victim has been discovered on scene with minor injuries. No fatal injuries have been reported.
fox5dc.com
Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting in DC, authorities say
WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
Photos released of man wanted for double shooting in Northwest DC
Detectives from D.C. Metropolitan Police Department have released photos of a man wanted for shooting two people. At 10:41 pm. on August, 25, in the 700 block of 7th Street, Northwest officers responded to reports of a shooting.
WTOP
‘This is terrorism’ — Howard Univ. responds to second bomb threat in 48 hours
Less than 48 hours after a bomb threat pulled students from a residence hall at Howard University, the historically Black university saw yet another threat of explosive violence. In a letter to the community, President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that the threat against resident halls East and West Towers was...
Police identify man wanted for deadly shooting at The Mall at Prince George’s
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police put out the name of the man wanted for a deadly shooting that took place at a mall in Hyattsville on Aug. 18. The Prince George’s County Police Department said a warrant was on file for the arrest of Stephon Edward Jones, 33, of Washington, D.C. […]
Police Investigating Pair Of Fatal Incidents In Prince George's County, Suspect(s) At Large
Authorities are investigating two separate homicides that occurred in Prince George's County that took the lives of two men, police say. Police found the first victim after responding to a welfare check in the 3200 block of 75th Avenue around 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 25, according to Prince George's County police.
WTOP
DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s
Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
WTOP
3 arrested for shooting in NE DC
Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
WTOP
Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning
After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
WTOP
Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school
A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
Video Of Potential Victims Fleeing Mass Shooting In Baltimore Released By Police
Police have released video connected to a mass shooting in Baltimore that killed one person and injured several others, authorities say. Detectives released the footage in an effort to identify the suspects involved in the horrific crime, according to Baltimore police. As previously reported by Daily Voice, the shooting occurred...
WTOP
Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on W&OD Trail
Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
fox5dc.com
Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast
WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
Landover Man Found Dead In Maryland Apartment From Body Trauma, Police Say
Police investigators in Maryland are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a potential homicide in Prince George’s County. Landover resident Dameon Broadus, 44, was found dead inside a 75th Avenue apartment on Thursday, Aug. 25 as members of the Prince George's Police Department conducted a welfare check.
Wbaltv.com
Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
WTOP
Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl
Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
fox5dc.com
5 people shot, 2 dead in Northwest DC, officials say; police release photo of suspect vehicle
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Five people have been shot and two are dead after a shooting in Northwest DC, according to police. Police are responding to 27 O Street NW. The shooting took place around 12:52 p.m. Police confirm the location is a senior living facility, but have not said whether any of the victims were residents.
WTOP
Report blames department’s ‘culture and systems’ for 2021 death of Frederick Co. firefighter
Frederick County’s fire department has been blamed for costly mistakes that led to the death of a firefighter in Maryland last year, according to an after-action report. The report, released Friday, looked into details around the death of Captain Joshua Laird and found a serious lack of change within the department, blaming “culture and systems” for his death.
fox5dc.com
Father, stepmother charged for death of 5-year-old in Prince George's County
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A father and stepmother from Prince George's County have been charged in the death of their 5-year-old daughter, according to police. The child, Pradeline Delinois, was found unresponsive by Capitol Heights Police Department officers after they responded to the 5100 block of Cumberland Street on August 18.
