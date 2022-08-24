ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
DC News Now

Heavy police presence in Alexandria after shooting

Alexandria, Va. (DC News Now) — Alexandria Police Department has put out a notice informing the public of increased presence around the 700 block of North Fayette Street. Police arrived in response to a report of gunshots. One victim has been discovered on scene with minor injuries. No fatal injuries have been reported.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting in DC, authorities say

WASHINGTON - A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295. FBI officials released a statement to...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
City
Washington, DC
WTOP

DC man sought in fatal shooting at Mall at Prince George’s

Police in Prince George’s County, Maryland, are looking for a D.C. man linked to a fatal shooting at a mall food court. Police have an arrest warrant for Stephon Edward Jones, 33. He is charged with the killing of Darrion Herring, 20, of Hyattsville. Detectives are seeking the community’s...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

3 arrested for shooting in NE DC

Police in the District have arrested three men in connection with a shooting that took place Wednesday evening in Northeast. On Thursday, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement that Kharee Jackson, 29, of Northwest; Pernell Jackson, 35, of Northeast, and Charles Turner, 35, of Oxon Hill, Maryland, were arrested and charged Wednesday night in connection with a shooting that took place earlier in the evening in the unit block of Quincy Place, Northeast, just east of North Capitol Street and north of Florida Avenue.
OXON HILL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bomb Threat#Residence Hall#D C Police#Wtop#Mpd
WUSA9

Police revive teens in 2 separate overdose incidents in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — Hyattsville police have responded to two separate incidents involving teens overdosing this week and are now warning the public about this alarming issue. On Aug. 26, around 2:40 a.m., three officers with the Hyattsville Police Department pulled an unconscious 16-year-old girl from the back of a car on East-West Highway. The teen overdosed on a combination of alcohol, cocaine and Percocet. She was not breathing, but officers were able to revive her and keep her breathing until medic arrived. Once at the hospital she was in stable condition.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Two Hyattsville teenage drug overdose incidents prompt police warning

After two separate incidents of drug overdoses involving teenagers within three days, the Hyattsville Police Department in Prince George’s County, Maryland, is issuing a warning to the public. “The DMV has been seeing an increase in drug overdose cases, in part because of the addition of Fentanyl to illegal...
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WTOP

Montgomery Co. parent settles lawsuit over police response to child who left school

A parent from Montgomery County, Maryland, has settled with the county over how her young child was detained by police after he walked away from school two years ago. The Office of the County Attorney for Montgomery County announced the $275,000 settlement Friday between Shanta Grant, and police officers Dionne Holliday and Kevin Christmon as well as the county’s Board of Education.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WTOP

Fairfax Co. police search for man who grabbed woman on W&OD Trail

Police are investigating after a man grabbed a woman on the Washington and Old Dominion Trail in Reston, Virginia, before running off early Friday. Fairfax County police were called to the W&OD Trail between Town Center Parkway and the Fairfax County Parkway around 8:10 a.m. Friday after a woman reported a man had grabbed her around the waist from behind.
RESTON, VA
fox5dc.com

Police exchange gunfire with suspect in Southeast

WASHINGTON - An officer and a suspect exchanged gunfire in Southeast Thursday evening after police were called to the area for a shooting. D.C. police responded to the 3600 block of 6th Street around 8:37 p.m. No victims were found at the scene, and police said one person is in custody.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

Police: Man fatally shot after fight in Glen Burnie

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A man is dead after a fight led to a shooting in Glen Burnie on Friday afternoon. Anne Arundel County police said the shooting happened outside of a liquor store in the 600 block of Crain Highway. Police said a weapon was recovered at the...
GLEN BURNIE, MD
WTOP

Dad, stepmom charged in death of 5-year-old Prince George’s Co. girl

Two Prince George’s County residents were arrested and charged Thursday in the death of a 5-year-old girl earlier this month. Pradeline Delinois, 5, was found Aug. 18 in the 5100 block of Cumberland Street in Capitol Heights, Maryland, by police officers who received a report of an unresponsive child. She was rushed to a D.C. hospital, where she died a short time later.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
WTOP

Report blames department’s ‘culture and systems’ for 2021 death of Frederick Co. firefighter

Frederick County’s fire department has been blamed for costly mistakes that led to the death of a firefighter in Maryland last year, according to an after-action report. The report, released Friday, looked into details around the death of Captain Joshua Laird and found a serious lack of change within the department, blaming “culture and systems” for his death.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy