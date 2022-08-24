ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Panicking' Putin 'pulls all fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukraine special forces staged a string of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in occupied peninsula', NATO report claims

An increasingly panicked Vladimir Putin is pulling all his fighter jets out of Crimea after Ukrainian special forces staged a series of daring attacks on Russian military bases deep in the occupied peninsula, NATO officials reportedly believe. The secret document dated August 22 reported that Russia has already moved 10...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Yevgeny Roizman
Person
Pope Francis
Voice of America

IAEA Experts Get Set to Inspect Ukraine’s Endangered Nuclear Plant

International investigators are prepared in the coming days to inspect Ukraine’s endangered Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant as renewed front-line fighting was reported Saturday around the facility. A team of experts from the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency, or IAEA, is expected to visit the power station this week, according...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
Voice of America

WHO Cites Unprecedented Attacks on Ukraine's Health Care Facilities

Geneva — Citing unparalleled attacks on health care facilities, the World Health Organization said this week it is working to reconstruct Ukraine’s health system. The system has suffered extensive damage since Russia invaded the country six months ago. Over the past six months, the U.N. health agency says...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War#Government Of Ukraine#Vatican News#Russians#Ukrainians#Reuters#British#Nato
Voice of America

FLASHPOINT UKRAINE: War Babies

VOA speaks to an engineer inside the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in southern Ukraine. Turkey is deepening its trades relations with Russia in the face of Western sanctions against Moscow. And since February, more than 100,000 children have been born in Ukraine.
SOCIETY
Voice of America

HRW Condemns Russia's 'Widespread Use' of Cluster Munitions in Ukraine

The Russian military's extensive use of cluster munitions in the war in Ukraine has brought about lasting harm and suffering to hundreds of civilians, Human Rights Watch said in a report released on Thursday. In its global Cluster Munition Monitor 2022 report, the New York-based rights group said Ukraine is...
MILITARY
Voice of America

Little Humanitarian Aid Reaching Ukrainians in Russian-Controlled Areas

GENEVA — U.N. officials report they are unable to provide humanitarian aid to millions of people in Russian-controlled areas of eastern Ukraine, putting those people’s lives and well-being at risk as winter approaches. Since Russia invaded Ukraine six months ago, U.N. and private aid agencies have been able...
CHARITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Norway
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Voice of America

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Says Situation Around Nuclear Plant Remains Precarious

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday that the situation around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant remained "very precarious and dangerous" after the plant resumed electricity supplies to Ukraine following an outage. Zelenskyy said in his regular evening address, "Any actions by Russia that could trigger the shutdown of the reactors...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Voice of America

US Creates Arctic Ambassador as Russia, China Competition Rises

The United States said Friday it will create a position of Arctic ambassador to step up diplomacy as Russia and China increase their presence in waters opened up by climate change. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will soon name an ambassador-at-large who will engage with other Arctic nations, indigenous groups...
FOREIGN POLICY
Voice of America

VOA Immigration Weekly Recap, August 21–27

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com. "This is jail [now]. … We were so happy. I was doing my duty at the border. We used to have picnics and go to weddings. We were happy.”
IMMIGRATION
Voice of America

US State Department Approves Potential Sale of Military Helicopters to Australia

WASHINGTON — The U.S. State Department approved the potential sale of military helicopters and related equipment to Australia for an estimated cost of $1.95 billion, the Pentagon said, as Australia seeks to boost its military presence in the Indo-Pacific region. Australia had requested to buy 40 UH-60M Black Hawk...
MILITARY
Voice of America

For First Time, Facebook, Twitter Take Down Pro-US Influence Operation

San francisco — This summer, for the first time, Facebook and Twitter removed a network of fake user accounts promoting pro-Western policy positions to foreign audiences and critical of Russia, China and Iran, according to a new report. The accounts, which violated the companies' terms of service, "used deceptive...
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy