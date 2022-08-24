Francis Conole wins Democratic primary for New York's newly redrawn 22nd District

Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
'Squad' member Rep. Cori Bush crushes Missouri Democratic primary challenger
Far-left Rep. Cori Bush routed a centrist primary challenger on Tuesday, easily securing the Democratic nomination for Missouri's 1st Congressional District and likely another term in Congress representing the deep-blue St. Louis-area seat. Bush dispatched Steve Roberts, a prominent state senator and former state representative who sought to portray the...
2 New York Democrats ousted from US House in primary losses
NEW YORK (AP) — In a cluster of contentious Democratic primaries Tuesday, two New York incumbents were ousted from the U.S. House after redistricting shuffled congressional districts in one of the nation’s largest liberal states. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a 15-term incumbent who chairs a powerful House committee, lost to longtime colleague Rep. Jerry Nadler, while Rep. Mondaire Jones, a first-term progressive who was one of the first openly gay Black members of Congress, was defeated by Daniel Goldman, a former federal prosecutor who served as counsel to House Democrats in the first impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump. In other races in the state, the chair of the House Democrats’ campaign arm, Sean Patrick Maloney, survived a primary challenge of his own from a progressive. Democrats held on to a swing district in a special election — at least for a few more months. In Florida, an incumbent Republican narrowly defeated a far-right provocateur. Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, a conservative firebrand, won his primary with the specter of a federal investigation looming over him.
Washington Examiner
Biden's student loan forgiveness plan proves Democrats are the party of the white and wealthy
It is no secret the Democratic Party is undergoing a massive political realignment. One recent poll found that Democrats, for the first time, are more likely to win the votes of white, college-educated voters than minority, blue-collar workers. As recently as 2016, the opposite was true: Democrats won 70% of the vote among minority voters, according to the New York Times, while losing among affluent, white college graduates. One might say former President Donald Trump’s election changed the Democrats more than the GOP.
AOC cruises to renomination uncontested after other ‘Squad’ members faced primaries
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) easily won renomination to Congress on Tuesday in an uncontested Democratic primary after some other progressive lawmakers faced primary challengers in other districts.
New York Post
Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Kathy Hochul, voters tired of Chuck Schumer: poll
President Biden’s popularity is sagging even further in blue-leaning New York, according to a new poll that also has Republican Lee Zeldin in striking distance of Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul. The same survey shows more voters prefer someone else to re-electing Democratic incumbent Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer. The...
AOL Corp
Tucker Carlson cuts into live Biden speech in an attempt to show mental decline but it backfires
On Thursday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, Carlson opened the show referencing a recent Politico article highlighting how the Trump administration allegedly pressured the FDA to rush the COVID vaccines. Carlson pretended to blame the former president for any perceived side effects, in this case, mental decline. But Carlson was actually still blaming Democrats for supporting use of the vaccines, and was just trying to push the narrative that President Joe Biden is struggling with his mental state.
Trump made 42 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
Trump's endorsement board was filled with a slate of election denying candidates. But some key races have been tighter than he would like.
POLITICO
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Ilhan Omar Narrowly Survives Democratic Primary in Minnesota
It was closer than she wanted, but progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D) narrowly defeated centrist Minneapolis City Council member Don Samuels in their primary matchup Tuesday night, winning on a margin that indicates a much shakier standing in her Minneapolis district than most expected. Samuels ran largely on backlash to...
Democrat-Held Senate Seats Republicans Are Most Likely to Flip in Midterms
The election environment appears to be shifting in Democrats' favor. But Republicans' hopes to take control of the Senate aren't finished yet.
Annette Taddeo wins Democratic primary, will challenge Salazar for congressional seat
Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo will challenge incumbent Republican María Elvira Salazar this November in what may be the only competitive congressional race in Miami, after both won their respective primary contests on Tuesday for Florida’s 27th Congressional District.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Alan Dershowitz says 'there is enough evidence' to indict Trump
Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who has previously defended former President Donald Trump in public and in the congressional chambers, argued there is enough evidence to indict the former president. While discussing revelations from the heavily redacted affidavit released Friday, Dershowitz argued that despite there being enough evidence, prosecutors won't charge Trump...
3 Adams-backed moderates lose key state legislative races to left-leaning opponents
The setback comes as the mayor feuds with fellow Democrats in Albany who are refusing his demands to further roll back bail reform.
NBC News
Midterm elections roundup: A tale of three Republicans on abortion
Republicans are clearly still figuring out how to address abortion. Just look at how three Senate GOP contenders approached the issue Thursday. NBC News’ Allan Smith and Marc Caputo report that Blake Masters, who is running for Senate in Arizona, scrubbed his website, removing language that described Masters as “100% pro-life” and deleting Masters’ support for “a federal personhood law.” Masters also released a video online where he sought to cast Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly as extreme on abortion, and said he supports a ban on “very late-term and partial birth abortions.”
Tuesday's primaries in New York and Florida test political landscapes scrambled by redistricting
Voters in New York and Florida settled intra-party battles in competitive House races and picked the Democratic nominee to face Florida's Republican firebrand governor, Ron DeSantis, this fall. Rep. Charlie Crist was projected by NBC News to win the Democratic primary for governor in Florida. The Republican-turned-Democrat former governor handily...
Carolyn Maloney Loses to Jerry Nadler in Hotly Contested House Race
With more than two thirds of votes in, NBC News reports that Rep. Jerry Nadler has defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney in the New York Democratic primary by more than 30 points. The race was unique in that each of its frontrunners was an incumbent. Nadler represented New York's 10th district, and Maloney the 12th, for 30 years; after a court-appointed redistricting process, the newly-drawn 12th district encompassed much of each of their former districts' territory.
Veteran Liberal Rep. Jerry Nadler Wins Contentious New York Primary Race
The chair of the House Judiciary Committee defeated Rep. Carolyn Maloney and challenger Suraj Patel.
'A MAGA Jeb Bush': Ex-Fox editor on Trump's 2024 chances
Former Fox politics editor Chris Stirewalt says that if former President Donald Trump were to run in 2024 he would be is facing a very different situation in the Republican primary than he did in 2016 when he won the nomination.
AOL Corp
Democrat Pat Ryan defeats Republican Marc Molinaro in bellwether House race
Democrat Pat Ryan has won a special election for New York’s 19th Congressional District in a race that garnered national attention ahead of November’s midterm contests. The election was seen as a bellwether of the national mood because Ryan had focused on abortion rights, while his opponent, Republican Marc Molinaro, had tried to run on issues embraced by the GOP nationwide, such as crime and inflation. Ryan’s victory will likely buoy Democrats' hopes that they can retain control of Congress in November despite historical trends, high inflation and President Biden’s low approval rating.
U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high
Welcome to the Thursday, August 25, Brew. Here’s what’s in store for you as you start your day:. The number of U.S. House incumbents defeated in primaries reaches 20-year high. The six federal major party committees raised $64 million in July. Comparing the top state senate fundraisers across...
