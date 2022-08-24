Read full article on original website
You Ever Find One of The Elusive Petoskey Stones in Lake Michigan?
I have spent days of my summer vacation each year for the last half a dozen years searching for the elusive Petoskey stones that are found in Lake Michigan. If you have never found one, this might help you out. What is a Petoskey Stone?. I had never heard of...
Ready For Fall? 3 of the Best Airbnbs in Michigan to Go Glamping This Fall
The most beautiful season of the year. From the fall leaves, apple picking, apple cider, and warm blankets, fall is my time to thrive!. Fall is also the perfect time for a cabin getaway. I have always wanted to go stay at a cabin to soak in the fall vibes.
Need Extra Cash? How About Picking up Pine Cones For the DNR?
If you are looking to pick up some extra cash, the Department of Natural Resources is paying cash money for people to pick up pine cones. How does some extra cash sound? High gas prices and the overall inflation have everyone looking for a side hustle. If you have some...
Do You Agree This Is Michigan’s Favorite Drinking Game?
Michiganders love to have a good time and sometimes that involves playing some fun drinking games. So what is Michigan's favorite drinking game? Spoiler Alert it's not Beer Pong. How Did Soliate Bliss Figure Out Michigan's Favorite Drinking Game?. Solitare Bliss said by using Google search data, they combed through...
Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?
It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?
The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
Bizarre Video About Michigan’s Roadside Produce Stands Will Haunt Your Dreams, May Be Cursed
This is one of my favorite times of the year in the Mitten. Warmer weather means days spent at Lake Michigan, drinks on the patio, and filling up your basket with plenty of fresh produce from the local farmers markets. When I can't make it the market, I always love...
U.S. Customs Nab 5 Crossing Border into Michigan Illegally Using Jet Skis
Smugglers have allegedly been trafficking humans from Canada to Michigan using jet skis to cross the St. Clair River. There are five types of human trafficking but there is one thing in common with all five and that is the vulnerability and abuse of the victims. 1. Women and Children...
Fall Is On Its Way: 7 Fall Activities To Do in West Michigan
As the warm weather is slowly but surely cooling down, fall is just around the corner. Fall is full of beautiful color-changing leaves, warm apple cider, donuts, pumpkins, and my personal favorite, Halloween. It is never too early to start planning all of the fun activities that you can do...
Michigan Man Starting His Own Car Company Inside An Abandoned Car Factory
Sometimes we find ourselves frustrated with the change we want to see in our own neighborhoods not happening. You know what needs to be done, but you feel powerless to do any good. Detroit was once a booming city when it came to factories, specifically auto manufacturers. But over the...
Check Out The Perfect Spot To Take A Photo Of The Mackinac Bridge With Your Phone
Labor Day weekend is on the way, and if you've driven around anywhere in the state of Michigan, you've probably spotted the MDOT signs saying that the Mackinac Bridge will be closed on Labor Day weekend from 6:30am - 12pm. That's because every single year, the Mackinac Bridge is closed...
Gov. Whitmer Shares ‘Back to School’ Throwback Photo, Gives Advice to Students
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has shared a throwback photo from her high school days on social media as many kids across the state are returning to school this week. The Michigan Gov. reflects on her own time in school and the advice she'd give to her younger self:. Work hard, be...
How About a West Michigan Made Tailgate for Football Season?
Football season is right around the corner which means it's time to tailgate. How about a West Michigan-made tailgate?. Michigan has a lot of universities outside of Michigan and Michigan State so there are a lot of tailgates going on in the fall. Tailgaiting has come a long way over the years with technology but the basics are still required for a great event.
Want to Be Bob Seger’s Neighbor? It Could Happen for Just a Million Bucks
Imagine living across the road from Michigan superstar Bob Seger. He could walk over and borrow your tools. You could swim in his pool anytime you want without asking. His family could keep an eye on your place when you're out of town. You realize that none of those things...
West Michigan Slurpee Fans Have 2 Options For “Bring Your Own Cup Day”
After a two-year break because of Covid-19, one of the greatest days of the year is happening this Saturday, August 27th. It's the return of 7-Eleven's "Bring Your Own Cup Day" What Is "Bring Your Own Cup Day"?. 7-Eleven offers 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members a Slurpee in any...
Is It Illegal To Move Your Car After An Accident In Michigan?
One of the worst things that can happen to anyone is to get into a car accident. Even a 'simple' fender bender can cause a lot of stress, and that includes what to do when you're on the scene. Do you keep your car where it was when you're in...
Italy Meets West Michigan Through Focaccia Bread at Dante’s Bakery
Get it...you KNEAD (need). Speaking of focaccia, there is a bakery in West Michigan that is bringing Italian bread to our community. Michele Minghetti, a 25-year-old Grand Valley State University graduate, and his brother Raffaele co-founded Dante's Bakery. While in college, Michele noticed the lack of Italian food in West...
Forget Barnes & Noble, Check Out 6 of the Best Independent Bookstores in West Michigan
Books are a way to escape to a far-off world. It has become a mission to find my favorite bookstore here, not including Barnes & Noble. Yesterday, I visited an independent bookstore that has stolen my heart in more ways than one. Here is a list of the best independent...
Have You Visited This Lake Michigan Beach Ranked One of the Best ‘Secret’ Beaches in the U.S.?
Well, I guess the secret is out... Although, for most of us Michiganders it's NOT a secret that we've got some of the best beaches in the country!. One of our glorious beaches in Northern Michigan is getting national attention as one of the top twenty "secret" beaches in the country.
Early West Michigan Winter Forecasts Calling For Lots Of Snow
Is your snow blower in good working condition? You may need it this winter. The National Weather Service Is Siding With The Farmer's Almanac This Winter. The latest snow prediction models for this coming winter of 2022-23 are showing above average snow falls for most of Michigan. This forecast comes...
