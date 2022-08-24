ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
98.7 WFGR

Do You Agree This Is Michigan’s Favorite Drinking Game?

Michiganders love to have a good time and sometimes that involves playing some fun drinking games. So what is Michigan's favorite drinking game? Spoiler Alert it's not Beer Pong. How Did Soliate Bliss Figure Out Michigan's Favorite Drinking Game?. Solitare Bliss said by using Google search data, they combed through...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Society
98.7 WFGR

Is It Legal To Own A Pet Alligator in Michigan?

It feels like lately we've seen a lot of news stories about people finding alligators around West Michigan in places they don't belong. You may have seen that back in June, an alligator was found in a vehicle when someone was pulled over during a high speed chase in Lake County.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In Michigan?

The summer time means beach time and last week, while getting into my car to drive barefoot, some guy yelled at me that it was illegal. Let's see who's right!. Ever since I learned how to drive some (muffled noise that rhymes with fifty) years ago, the ability to secure a vehicle and drive to the beach to hang out with friends was a rite of passage in Michigan. After all, most of the state lies within 85 miles of one of the four Great Lakes that lap upon our shores.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Drinking Water#West Michigan#Lake Ontario#Lake Superior#Cglr#Pixie Drone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
98.7 WFGR

How About a West Michigan Made Tailgate for Football Season?

Football season is right around the corner which means it's time to tailgate. How about a West Michigan-made tailgate?. Michigan has a lot of universities outside of Michigan and Michigan State so there are a lot of tailgates going on in the fall. Tailgaiting has come a long way over the years with technology but the basics are still required for a great event.
MICHIGAN STATE
98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy