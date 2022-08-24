Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Kansas suspends wide receiver Trevor Wilson following arrest
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas Athletics announced that wide receiver Trevor Wilson has been suspended indefinitely following the redshirt sophomore’s arrest Thursday. Wilson, 21, was charged with aggravated assault with use of a deadly weapon. Redshirt freshman Tanaka Scott, 20, was also arrested but the court dismissed charges against him due to a lack of probable cause.
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn named 10th best employer in Kansas by Forbes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Auburn-Washburn USD 437 has been chosen by Forbes as the 10th best employer in the State of Kansas. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says it has been recognized as part of Forbes’ America’s Best-In-State Employers 2022 list. It was chosen as the 10th best employer in the Sunflower State.
WIBW
KU launches NIL marketplace
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - KU has officially launched its NIL marketplace through Opendorse, as announced by the school on Thursday. Fans, brands, sponsors and donors can now browse, book, pitch, and pay any KU student-athlete for NIL activities in one platform. Each athlete will have their own profile, which they...
2 Kansas football players arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday
Two Kansas football wide receivers were arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's booking report.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WIBW
Topeka Tropics not returning to capital city in 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Tropics will not be returning to the city for the 2023 season, and will enter a dormancy period until a local group steps up and takes over the team. The decision was not for financial reasons. Rather, the team owner is moving out of...
K-State’s Ayoka Lee to get season-ending surgery
MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – K-State women’s basketball announced Thursday that All-American center Ayoka Lee will be getting season-ending knee surgery. “I am devastated for Yokie,” head coach Jeff Mittie said in a press release. “She has battled this knee injury for two years. We were hopeful with a summer procedure and extended rest, she would […]
WIBW
Two KU football players arrested
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - Kansas football players Trevor Wilson and Tanaka Scott were arrested Thursday and alleged to have committed aggravated assault - use of a deadly weapon. Wilson, 21, and Scott, 20, were booked at 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the 2300 block of Haskell Avenue. According to the Lawrence...
Hanging out with black squirrels and more in Marysville, Kansas
Marysville is home to the Black Squirrel. The cute little rodent owns the city. It's even illegal to purposely harm them, with jail time and fines possible.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
WIBW
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
WIBW
Auburn-Washburn Middle School teacher chosen for global fellowship
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Washburn Rural Middle School teacher has been selected among 49 other educators to bring global awareness to their communities. Auburn-Washburn USD 437 says that Washburn Rural Middle School Gifted Teacher Lindsey Dowell is among only 50 public school teachers in the nation to be chosen for an NEA Global Learning Fellowship.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Diesel, unleaded gas prices continue to fall in Kansas
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After prices hit an all-time record high in Kansas in July, the price of Diesel is down about 12% as of Aug. 26, 2022. AAA indicates that on June 26, the average price for a gallon of Diesel fuel was $5.37 in Kansas. Currently, it sits at $4.73. However, this time last year, it cost $3.07.
WIBW
K-State named most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University has been named the most LGBTQ+ friendly campus in Kansas. Kansas State University says on Wednesday, Aug. 25, it has been recognized as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly colleges in the nation by Campus Pride and its annual Best of the Best Colleges and Universities for LGBTQ+ Students list.
Kansas State Collegian
This Week in History (1997): Three QB’s battle for starting spot
During this week in 1997, College Football Hall of Fame Coach Bill Snyder had to decide between three quarterbacks to start for his ninth team at Kansas State. The three players up for the starting position were Adam Helm, Jonathan Beasley and Michael Bishop. Adam Helm. In his three years...
WIBW
Topeka United holds diversity concert for Brown v. Board
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A concert held at the Brown v. Board Mural on Friday celebrated diversity in the community. Topeka United started putting on a summer concert during the celebrations for the 65th anniversary of the Brown v. Board decision in 2019 and has continued doing so since. SJ...
QSR Web
A&W inks multi-unit deal for Kansas
A&W Restaurants has signed a three-unit development deal with father and son team Bud and Stan Keim in Kansas. The first two units will be built in Fairview and Wellsville, Kansas, with the third unit to be determined, according to a press release. Bud Keim and his father, Stan, have...
WIBW
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
WIBW
Lane of SW Topeka Blvd. to close Monday for 2 days
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One lane of SW Topeka Blvd. will close on Monday for a driveway replacement and will be in place for two days. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, Midland Concrete will close the northbound right lane of SW Topeka Blvd. According to the...
Comments / 0