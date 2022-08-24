TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After prices hit an all-time record high in Kansas in July, the price of Diesel is down about 12% as of Aug. 26, 2022. AAA indicates that on June 26, the average price for a gallon of Diesel fuel was $5.37 in Kansas. Currently, it sits at $4.73. However, this time last year, it cost $3.07.

