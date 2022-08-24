TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One year ago, a detachment of brave American servicemembers was guarding the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport while hundreds of Americans and allies evacuated from Kabul as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. These soldiers valiantly stayed at their posts and held the line despite the chaotic scene and threats of terrorist activity in the area where they were posted. Tragically, thirteen of these American heroes lost their lives when a terrorist attack ultimately occurred.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO