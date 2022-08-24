Read full article on original website
Related
alachuachronicle.com
First Lady Casey DeSantis Announces 2022–2023 Student and Educator Contests
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Today, First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the theme for the upcoming 2022–2023 school year student art and essay contests and the Excellence in Education awards – “Celebrating the Achievements of Hispanic, Native American, and Black Floridians.” This year will be the first time that Native American Heritage Month is included in the contests, in addition to the recurring contests for Hispanic Heritage Month and Black History Month.
alachuachronicle.com
Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of the Anniversary of the Death of American Servicemembers during the Evacuation from Afghanistan
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – One year ago, a detachment of brave American servicemembers was guarding the gates of the Hamid Karzai International Airport while hundreds of Americans and allies evacuated from Kabul as the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. These soldiers valiantly stayed at their posts and held the line despite the chaotic scene and threats of terrorist activity in the area where they were posted. Tragically, thirteen of these American heroes lost their lives when a terrorist attack ultimately occurred.
Comments / 0