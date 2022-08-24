ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dixie County, FL

WCJB

Annual Heart Walk event set to take place

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

New High Springs gateway sign unveiled

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors traveling through High Springs will be greeted by a new welcome sign. The Heart of High Springs Inc. unveiled a new gateway sign at the east end of the city on Friday. The colorful sign welcomes drivers on U.S. Highway 441. It measures about...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Local
Florida Elections
County
Dixie County, FL
Dixie County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting

WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
WILLISTON, FL
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Tweety Bird resin figure

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us the history behind Warner Bros. most famous bird, Tweety bird. He was introduced in 1942 by Bob Clampett during a short called " A tale of two kitties .” The short is based on two cats trying to capture and eat tweety but tweety eventually finds a way to outsmart the two cats.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
floridaing.com

Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)

The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Florida volleyball sweeps Saturday doubleheader

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team didn’t waste much effort dispatching Eastern Tennessee State and Virginia in their Saturday doubleheader at the Stephen C. O’Connell. The Gators (3-0) went to four sets against the Buccaneers (0-2) due to losing the opening frame, 26-24. The...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Evie M.

There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida

Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
SANTA FE, FL
WCJB

String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

