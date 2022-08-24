Read full article on original website
Independent Florida Alligator
McGraw unseats DeSantis-appointed Russell, regains District 2 School Board seat
Donning a white silk pantsuit and neon green nails, District 2 School Board candidate Diyonne McGraw surrounded herself with loved ones to celebrate her election night win as precinct results slowly rolled in. McGraw won the Alachua County District 2 School Board race with 56.92% of the vote, about 14...
WCJB
“It’s totally fishy”: residents react to GOP ballot shortage during primary election
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Republican voters in Alachua County were forced to choose between waiting on a ballot delivery or skipping the polls. “I can’t help it, I think it’s totally fishy,” said Ashley Deeb, Gainesville resident. Deeb isn’t the only person who feels that way...
WCJB
Annual Heart Walk event set to take place
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Runners, joggers, and walkers are all welcome to the American Heart Association’s annual Heart Walk. TV20s Lisa Sacaccio tells us what to expect at the Alachua County event next month.
WCJB
New High Springs gateway sign unveiled
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - Visitors traveling through High Springs will be greeted by a new welcome sign. The Heart of High Springs Inc. unveiled a new gateway sign at the east end of the city on Friday. The colorful sign welcomes drivers on U.S. Highway 441. It measures about...
Citrus County Chronicle
Frustrations grow during recent Williston City Council meeting
WILLISTON — Mayor Charles Goodman called for a special meeting during the Aug. 16 Williston City Council meeting. Although, he did not immediately specify his reason. City Manager Jackie Gorman appeared agitated by the mayor’s actions. Several times during the meeting, she confronted Goodman, prodding him about what the subject of the meeting was.
WCJB
No future for former Superintendent Carlee Simon in Alachua County Public Schools, McGraw says
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Former Alachua County School Board Member Diyonne McGraw is returning to the board, but she doesn’t plan to bring back a former superintendent she hired. On Tuesday, McGraw won the District 2 school board race, defeating Russell. We asked her if she would reinstate Carlee...
WCJB
Heart of High Springs Inc. will announce the new High Springs welcome sign
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - High Springs is unveiling a new welcome sign. Heart of High springs Inc. is announcing a new gateway sign at the east end of the city. The unavailing will begin at 10 a.m. at 17925 US Highway 441. The sign is multi-colored and measures out...
WCJB
Alachua County school officials will promote a free tutoring program
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As the second full week of school nears the end, Alachua County school officials are promoting a free tutoring program called Beyond the Bell. The program will give students the opportunity to get help from ACPS teachers with language arts, math, science, and social studies. The...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Tweety Bird resin figure
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins tells us the history behind Warner Bros. most famous bird, Tweety bird. He was introduced in 1942 by Bob Clampett during a short called " A tale of two kitties .” The short is based on two cats trying to capture and eat tweety but tweety eventually finds a way to outsmart the two cats.
WCJB
Gilchrist Blue Springs shut down by state for safety reasons
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Bad timing for the weekend as the Gilchrist Blue Springs State Park closed its spring swimming area Friday morning. State DEP workers tell TV20 that recent heavy rains “eroded the entry point to the swimming area.”. The temporary closure remains in effect until further notice.
WCJB
Bradford County celebrates the life of Laci Laycock
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sheriff’s officials are thanking friends and family for coming out to a celebration of life for 16-year-old Laci Laycock. Laci was a sergeant with the Explorers program. She had plans to become a deputy. But she died at UF Health Shands in Gainesville on August...
WCJB
‘We hope to move forward in a positive direction’: Alachua County animal shelter found homes for hundreds of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “We really hope to look forward in a positive direction where we’re working together with the community.”. Almost two months after implementing changes, staff from the Alachua Animal Resources and Care, said they are making progress with their operations. In a county commission meeting,...
WCJB
Gainesville Regional Utilities downtown building is holding a press conference on GRU bills
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Community Leaders United and other groups are holding a press conference on GRU bills on Thursday. The press conference is to announce the next steps to address GRU rate increases and harmful policies. Leading the conference is Florida for All officials. They will be joined by...
WCJB
A Gainesville church gives out backpacks and school supplies at their back-to-school bash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - People in Gainesville came together for fellowship, fun, and games. The First Missionary Baptist Church held its first-ever back-to-school bash. Kids from around the area were able to pick up new backpacks full of supplies helping them through the school year. Students could also enjoy some...
WCJB
‘I know a miracle is on the way’: Woman seeks kidney donor through billboard
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “I’m not giving up, because I know a miracle is on the way.”. Brenda Darling’s son Brandon, surprised her with a birthday gift that could save her life; a billboard searching for an organ donor. “Oh was I surprised and overjoyed,” shared Brenda....
floridaing.com
Tallest Waterfall in Florida (4 Impressive Views)
The Tallest Waterfall in Florida isn’t just any waterfall, it’s a top-notch waterfall. If you’re looking to hit the high places, then look no further than Florida’s highest waterfall. The Tallest Waterfall in Florida is located in Falling Waters State Park. You’ll find this beautiful waterfall...
WCJB
Florida volleyball sweeps Saturday doubleheader
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 15 Florida volleyball team didn’t waste much effort dispatching Eastern Tennessee State and Virginia in their Saturday doubleheader at the Stephen C. O’Connell. The Gators (3-0) went to four sets against the Buccaneers (0-2) due to losing the opening frame, 26-24. The...
There's (apparently) a haunted Steak N' Shake in Gainesville, Florida
Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.
WCJB
Photo of suspected Santa Fe cop car vandal released
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have new details about the vandalism of a Santa Fe Police Department patrol car. SFPD officials now have a picture of the man they believe to be behind the damage. Officers say this man was allowed into Blount Hall for a brief time to park...
WCJB
String of thefts solved in Gilchrist County
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Gilchrist County sheriff’s deputies say they solved a series of connected burglaries in the northern part of the county. One stolen ATV was thrown into the Suwannee River. Deputies were able to find it and pulled it out of the water on Monday. One person...
