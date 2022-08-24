Steak N' Shake. Not the one in Gainesville on 13th St."File:Route 66 Steak n Shake East Elevation.jpg" by Larry D. Moore is licensed under CC BY-SA 4.0. One thing I learned about Florida from the day I arrived here a year ago is if you’re hungry, you’re in paradise. Not since I moved from my home state of California (and I have lived all over the world) have I seen so many different options. You want chinese? There’s a bomb buffet down the street. Mexican food? Authentic, mouth-watering Menudo down the block every weekend that sells out if you’re not early. Cuban? Sushi? The best fresh seafood in the country? Fast food restaurants you’ve never heard of? It’s all here.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO