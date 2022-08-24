Odor went 0-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Astros. Odor has collected just five hits in 35 at-bats across his last 13 games. He was able to be productive with his fourth steal of the season in this contest, but the slump comes at a bad time for the second baseman. With rosters set to expand Sept. 1, Gunnar Henderson is seen as a potential call-up, and he's been logging time all around the infield for Triple-A Norfolk. Given that Odor is slashing just .201/.269/.360 with 11 home runs, 43 RBI and 40 runs scored through 113 games, he could be at risk of losing playing time to Henderson either directly or with Ramon Urias potentially shifting to the keystone over the last month-plus of the regular season.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 9 HOURS AGO