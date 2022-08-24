Back to School: Several more districts return to the classroom today

SPRINGFIELD — Several more Miami Valley school districts will have their first day of school today.

This includes school districts in Clark County, Miami County, Shelby County, and Montgomery County.

In Clark County, Springfield City Schools have their first day of school today for grades 1-9.

Three districts in Miami County return to the classroom today including all grades for both Milton Union and Troy City Schools.

All students in Miami East Local Schools also have their first day of school today.

In Shelby County, students at Fairlawn Local Schools return to to the classroom for their first day of school today.

It’s also the first day of kindergarten for Kettering City Schools today.

