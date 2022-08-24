Residential structure fire in Scott under investigation

Earlier this evening around 8:15 p.m., Scott Fire Department responded to a residential fire in the 400 block of Morningside Drive.

Upon their arrival, firefighters observed a shed on fire, spreading to a nearby camper. Flames were also impinging on the neighbors residence according to officials.

The shed where the fire originated was a total loss, the camper received moderate damage, while the neighbor’s home received minor damage.

Investigators are currently working to determine the exact cause of the fire.

No firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Firefighters from Judice, Duson and Lafayette responded to assist.

