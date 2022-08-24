ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

UPS driver crashes into Cali Grill in Paso Robles, fire officials say

By KSBY Staff
 4 days ago
Cali Grill in Paso Robles was closed for several hours Tuesday following a crash into the building.

Paso Robles City Fire told KSBY a UPS driver crashed into a post holding the Cali Grill restaurant sign.

Fire officials say the driver was delivering packages in the parking lot when for unknown reasons accelerated and crashed into the post.

The UPS driver was taken to the hospital for examination, according to fire officials. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Cali Grill was expected to reopen Tuesday evening.

