Cron, Díaz hit 3-run homers as Rockies edge Rangers, 7-6

DENVER (AP) — C.J. Cron hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning, Elias Díaz also had a three-run homer and the Colorado Rockies overcame two three-run deficits for a 7-6 victory over the Texas Rangers.

Cron's two-out homer came after a fielding error by shortstop Corey Seager opened the door in the seventh. Charlie Blackmon beat out an infield single with two outs before Cron hit his 24th homer of the season.

Marcus Semien and Nathaniel Lowe homered and drove in two runs apiece and Adolis García extended his hitting streak to 20 games for the Rangers.

The Rockies have won three of four.