Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Gov. Brian Kemp allocates funds for school health care and COVID learning loss recovery
ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp this week announced increased funding to address COVID learning loss and build school-based health centers in Georgia. On Monday, Kemp said $37.4 million will go to organizations helping Georgia students recover from COVID learning loss. On Tuesday, the Republican governor said he is allocating an additional $125 million to pay for school health centers. All told, the total is $162.4 million. The funding comes from federal COVID relief funds allocated to the state in 2020 and 2021.
Albany Herald
California votes to ban new gas car sales by 2035
California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out. The measure is a historic one in the US, and would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It has major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is and that several states are expected to implement similar rules.
Albany Herald
Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy
A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
Albany Herald
A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii
A patient being transferred in an ambulance to a Hawaii hospital emergency room died when the vehicle caught fire, officials said Thursday. The paramedic treating the 91-year-old patient Wednesday in the back of the ambulance was severely injured and in critical condition, Dr. Jim Ireland, the head of Honolulu's emergency services department, said Thursday in a news conference.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albany Herald
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
Comments / 0