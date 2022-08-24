Read full article on original website
Apoliticalperson
3d ago
Want to cause Trump's demise and make him suffer mightily in the process? Easy. Just ignore him. Shun him. Pay him absolutely no attention. His massive ego couldn't survive it. It would literally kill him.
Former attorney Michael Cohen suggests Trump kept seized docs to ‘extort America,’ release to foreign enemies
Estranged former Trump attorney Michael Cohen voiced a conspiracy theory about the former in a Sunday appearance on MSNBC. Former RNC Chairman-turned Never Trumper Michael Steele interviewed Cohen while guest-hosting "The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart." During part of the segment, they discussed the FBI’s raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, purportedly to retrieve classified documents.
Ivana Trump's friends said she thought she would have been a better first lady than Melania Trump: NY Mag
Ivana Trump's friends said she felt she would have been a better first lady than Melania Trump. Ivana was married to Donald Trump from 1977 until their contentious divorce was finalized in 1992. The two later developed a friendly relationship and she was supportive of his 2016 presidential campaign. Ivana...
Lara Trump incorrectly claims that Donald Trump had 'every authority' to take documents from White House
Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, with guest host Will Cain, where she spoke about the FBI raid on her father-in-law’s Florida home at his Mar-a-Lago resort, reportedly searching for highly classified documents the former president took with him when he left the White House.
‘Trump Was a Horrible President and Is a Horrible Person,’ Says Stephen King
“It” and “The Shining” author Stephen King has made his views on former U.S. President Donald Trump clear. In an interview with the Sunday Times, where he was in conversation with “Pointless” presenter Richard Osman, King said: “I happen to think that Trump was a horrible president and is a horrible person. I think he actually engaged in criminal behavior and, certainly, I felt that he was a sociopath who tried to overturn the American democracy not out of any political wish of his own but because he could not admit that he had lost.” When asked about the rise of fascism...
Jamie Foxx Goes Full Trump With Impression That Sounds Too Real To Be True
A mere mention of the former president caused Foxx to mimic him during a Rap Radar podcast this week.
Trump claims he needs White House records back so he can eventually add them to his presidential library
Donald Trump filed a motion on Monday to have a "special master" review materials seized by the FBI. Trump also demanded the documents be returned so that he can give them back to the National Archives. The National Archives previously asked for the files before the agency approached the DOJ...
Alec Baldwin Says He Worried About His Own Safety After Donald Trump’s Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting
Alec Baldwin told CNN that he worried about his own safety after comments made by former President Donald Trump in the aftermath of the shooting on the set of Rust. Shortly after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the movie Rust, Trump pinned the blame on Baldwin. During a rehearsal, the actor aimed his gun at Hutchins when it fired. Baldwin told CNN, in an interview that aired on Friday, “The former president of the United States said, he probably shot her on purpose. To me, [that was] the only time I thought about … that I worried about...
Trump blasts 'low ratings dummy' Bill Maher for saying ex-president got a boost in the polls after Mar-a-Lago raid - and goes after Fox News for covering comedian's criticism
Donald Trump went after comedian Bill Maher on Saturday night for his comments last weekend claiming that the FBI's unannounced search of Mar-a-Lago gave the former president a much-needed boost in support. Trump also aimed the heat at Fox News, seemingly for covering the late night host's comments on 'Real...
Kevin McCarthy Accidentally Drops Sick Burn On Trump As Fauci Slam Backfires
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) might be making another trip to Mar-a-Lago to seek forgiveness from Donald Trump after accidentally insulting him. “I just have one rule of thumb,” McCarthy said on Fox News on Tuesday. “I really don’t trust anyone that keeps a mural of themselves in their office.”
Giving Him A Pass? Hillary Clinton Claims Being Faithful In Marriage Isn't 'Right For Everybody' Years After Bill's Affair
Decades after Bill Clinton's scandalous White House affair, Hillary Clinton has opened up about cheating in relationships. In an upcoming episode of her new Apple TV+ series Gutsy via KNEWZ, the former Secretary of State revealed that working past infidelity in a marriage isn't feasible for everyone. “You have a marriage that has been on public display since the beginning," Rev. Whittney Ijanaten tells Hillary of how the general public critiques her and Bill's dynamic. GIRL POWER: HILLARY CLINTON CALLS CHRISSY TEIGEN A 'NATIONAL TREASURE' ON INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY"You said the gutsiest thing you ever did was stay in your...
Jared Kushner said Trump wouldn't have been president if he acted 'like a normal person'
Jared Kushner said the truth about Trump's real-life persona is "hiding in plain sight." He acknowledged that many people wish his father-in-law would "act like a normal person." Kushner said Trump probably "wouldn't have been president" if he behaved like the average person. Jared Kushner said this week that he...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Resurfaced Trump clip shows him asking why innocent people are 'taking the Fifth Amendment'
Former President Donald Trump asked why "the mob" is taking the Fifth Amendment at a 2016 rally, according to a resurfaced clip. Trump asked why aides of his then-presidential opponent, Democrat Hillary Clinton, were pleading the Fifth in the investigation into Clinton's use of a private email server. A video recording of Trump asking the question at the rally resurfaced on Wednesday after Trump announced that he "declined to answer" questions during his deposition before New York Attorney General Letitia James's office, according to Newsweek.
Trump Tells His Lawyers: Get ‘My’ Top Secret Documents Back
In the weeks after the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago raid, former President Donald Trump repeatedly made a simple-sounding but extraordinary ask: he wanted his lawyers to get “my documents” back from federal law enforcement. Trump wasn’t merely referring to the alleged trove of attorney-client material that he insists was...
It Turns Out Jamie Foxx Does an Unbelievably Good Donald Trump Impression (Video)
Given that he’s an Oscar-winner who has also established himself as a pretty successful action star, it’s easy to forget that Jamie Foxx started out as a comedian. But in a recent interview with the Rap Radar podcast, Foxx reminded the whole world where he came from with what can only be described as the greatest Trump impression we have ever heard. It’s nearly indistinguishable in texture and cadence from the top secret documents-stealing, coup-attempting real thing.
Donald Trump Jr. shares meme of his dad's crotch
In the hours following the Justice Department's release of a partially redacted version of the affidavit that kicked off the FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago, Trump and key figures in his circle sounded off reactions. Trump himself took to Truth Social to rant "Affidavit heavily redacted!!! . . . Nothing mentioned...
Eric Trump is scared of brother Don Jr, filmmaker reveals
Trump documentary filmmaker Alex Holder has said that Eric Trump is scared of his older brother Donald Trump Jr. The man behind the Unprecedented documentary took part in a “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit on Tuesday. He said former President Donald Trump seemed to be “a very insecure man who depends on external adoration and can’t comprehend why he doesn’t get it. He also wears a huge amount of make up”. “I think he finds it difficult to understand that there are people who actually don’t like him. This bothers him a lot. He is fine with...
Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit
Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
Jamie Foxx’s Donald Trump Impression Makes Snoop Dogg Laugh In Hilarious Video
Jamie Foxx, 54, had all the jokes on the latest episode of the Rap Radar podcast, as he did a perfect impression of Donald Trump, 76! The actor killed the room when he nailed Trump’s voice and even made Snoop Dogg, 50, laugh during the hilarious interview on August 25. And his impression was so accurate that podcast hosts Elliott Wilson and Brian ‘B.Dot’ Miller were also dying from laughter!
Popculture
Ivana Trump's Final Resting Place Raises Eyebrows After Photos Show Location at New Jersey Golf Course
Ivana Trump's resting place has drawn scrutiny after photos of her gravesite have emerged online. Ex-husband Donald Trump and his children aid the late businesswoman to rest at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey on July 20. She passed away on July 14 at the age of 73.
Rachel Maddow under fire for gushing praise of Tucker Carlson: ‘Elitism at its finest’
Rachel Maddow’s gushing praise of Tucker Carlson in a new interview has sparked a social media backlash, with some accusing her of giving a “giant middle finger” to her liberal fan base.The MSNBC host told Vanity Fair of her admiration for the Fox News rival, who has openly promoted white supremacist ideology, spread misinformation that the January 6 insurrection was organised by the FBI, and just last week claimed that Derek Chauvin didn’t murder George Floyd. “Tucker’s doing great right now,” Ms Maddow told the outlet. “But look at Tucker’s career... he was always kicking around the business...
TheWrap
