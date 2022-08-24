Seven takeaways from primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma runoffs

Read full article on original website
Henry County Daily Herald
Oklahoma executes James Coddington for 1997 murder, the first of 25 executions set through 2024
Oklahoma has executed 50-year-old James Coddington, the first of 25 death row inmates the state intends to put to death through 2024, the state's corrections director confirmed Thursday morning. Coddington, who was sentenced to die for murdering Albert Hale in 1997 amid his struggle with a crack cocaine addiction, was...
Henry County Daily Herald
Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts
After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
Henry County Daily Herald
California votes to ban new gas car sales by 2035
California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out. The measure is a historic one in the US, and would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It has major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is and that several states are expected to implement similar rules.
Henry County Daily Herald
Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy
A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
Henry County Daily Herald
Georgia High School Association executive director Robin Hines joins American Association of Adapted Sports Programs board
The American Association of Adapted Sports Programs, Inc. has named Robin Hines, executive director of the Georgia High School Association, to the AAASP Board of Directors. Hines brings four decades of experience in education, administration and coaching, including his role with the GHSA, where he handles day-to-day operations and challenges, along with interpreting the by-laws created by schools and voted on by the Executive Committee. He also oversees the GHSA’s Coach’s Education Program, which offers training and certification for those interested in becoming a community coach.
Henry County Daily Herald
Border Patrol agents were captured on video in an altercation with migrants in California. The FBI is now investigating
An altercation involving United States Border Patrol agents and two migrants on a Southern California beach was captured on video Sunday, prompting the FBI to investigate an alleged assault on federal officers. The incident comes amid a rise in migrant apprehensions in the San Diego region, where the confrontation took...
Henry County Daily Herald
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
