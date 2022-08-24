Read full article on original website
Related
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 SATURDAY’S WEATHER FORECAST 8/27/2022
Today, a slight chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon west of Marquette. Otherwise, partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Some gusty winds. High temperatures will be in the 70s and 80s. South to southwest wind 10 to 20 MPH with some higher gusts. Tonight, partly cloudy to mostly cloudy with...
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 THURSDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 8/25/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 334 PM EDT THU AUG 25 2022 /234 PM CDT THU AUG 25 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WEST. MOSTLY CLOUDY BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY CENTRAL AND EAST. PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT INTERIOR WEST HALF. LOWS 45 TO 58...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 53 TO 64...WARMEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. SATURDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS WEST. MOSTLY SUNNY CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 75 TO 83. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WEST AND CENTRAL...MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE 60S. SUNDAY...WARM. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY WEST AND NORTH. HIGHS 75 TO 85...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. MONDAY...WARM. PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 60S. HIGHS IN THE 80S. TUESDAY...CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 58 TO 66. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ ROLFSON.
UPMATTERS
Move in day marks the start of a new year at NMU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Northern Michigan University welcomed back students for the first move-in day of the year on Thursday. From Van Antwerp to the Woods dormitories, student and their parents could been seen moving in their belongings into what will be their home for the next year. “I...
UPMATTERS
Marquette man arrested on multiple charges including assault
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – A Marquette man is being held at the Marquette County Jail awaiting arraignment following multiple incidents he is suspected of being involved with. Marquette Police were called to the Marquette Senior Center on Baraga avenue around 1:00 a.m. Friday when someone reported the sound of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
UPMATTERS
Getting into the mining industry, Eagle Mine hosts job fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Employee shortages are happening everywhere, including in the mining industry. Eagle Mine held a job fair on Thursday in Marquette. It was the first time the mine and all of it’s affiliate contractors were in the same place recruiting workers. Open jobs include; drilling...
Comments / 0