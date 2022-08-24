STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 334 PM EDT THU AUG 25 2022 /234 PM CDT THU AUG 25 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY WEST. MOSTLY CLOUDY BECOMING PARTLY CLOUDY CENTRAL AND EAST. PATCHY FOG OVERNIGHT INTERIOR WEST HALF. LOWS 45 TO 58...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST HALF. FRIDAY...MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 70S. FRIDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLEAR. LOWS 53 TO 64...WARMEST NEAR THE GREAT LAKES. SATURDAY...INCREASING CLOUDS WEST. MOSTLY SUNNY CENTRAL AND EAST. HIGHS 75 TO 83. SATURDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS WEST AND CENTRAL...MAINLY AFTER MIDNIGHT. LOWS IN THE 60S. SUNDAY...WARM. PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS...MAINLY WEST AND NORTH. HIGHS 75 TO 85...COOLEST NEAR LAKE MICHIGAN. MONDAY...WARM. PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF SHOWERS. LOWS IN THE 60S. HIGHS IN THE 80S. TUESDAY...CHANCE OF SHOWERS EARLY. PARTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 58 TO 66. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ ROLFSON.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO