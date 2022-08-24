ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Lil Wayne: Stops His Show After Someone Threw Something On Stage

By Don Juan Fasho
RNB Cincy 100.3
RNB Cincy 100.3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mbiqn_0hSts5Nv00

Lil Wayne was not playing with someone that threw something on the stage a t one of his shows.

The Young Money icon was performing at a concert in Jacksonville, Florida on Friday night when someone threw what appeared to be a blue bandana at him.

After the object flew across the stage, Wayne stopped the music before threatening to end his show.

“If a ni**a gon’ be throwing stuff at me, I ain’t gonna give you another song. I’ll get my ass right up out of this motherfu**er,” he told the crowd at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. “It’s called respect. If a ni**a gon’ be throwing stuff at me, I will respect that person and get the f**k…” (LoveBScott )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22gjIw_0hSts5Nv00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Entertainment
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Entertainment
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lil Wayne
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
RNB Cincy 100.3

RNB Cincy 100.3

4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

100.3 Cincy's R&B Station

 https://rnbcincy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy