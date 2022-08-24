A new exhibit acknowledging the history of the area now occupied by the new buildings at Cascades Park was unveiled on Thursday, Aug. 25. The displays were part of a promise the developer made before the first shovel of earth was turned. Shaun McIntyre, managing partner of North American Properties, the Cascade project developer, said the pledge came before the construction, which included the demolition of the former county jail building, began in 2017.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO