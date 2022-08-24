ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby County, TX

scttx.com

SCCAC Awarded $10,000 Grant from John Harris Community Fund at ETCF

August 25, 2022 - The Shelby County Children’s Advocacy Center (SCCAC) received a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the John Harris Community Fund at East Texas Communities Foundation (ETCF). They are grateful to ETCF for their continued support of our agency and their commitment to improving the lives of children and families in our community.
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
scttx.com

Every Veteran Has a Story: John Allen Potts

©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) August 25, 2022 - John Allen was the oldest child of six born to Lou Allen Sinclair and William C. Potts. His birth took place on Friday, November 11, 1887 in the far east Texas town of Center that serves as the county seat of Shelby. His siblings were Beulah (1892), Frank (1899), Buron (1903), Fleta (1909) and Sarah (1912). Little is known of his childhood and life until the 1910 census that listed him living in a boarding house on second street in Center at age twenty-two working as a dry goods salesman.(1)
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
Shelby County, TX
Timpson, TX
Shelby County, TX
scttx.com

X.L. “Tex” Ratcliff

Funeral service is at 1pm Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Community Funeral Home, Center, Texas. His final resting place is at St. John Cemetery in Center. He is preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Ratcliff; sisters, Elma Fields and Zelma Fields; brothers, O.B. Ratcliff and L.A. Ratcliff; wife Thelma Ratcliff; and significant other, Retha McCain.
CENTER, TX
scttx.com

Directions for Roughrider Football Fans Traveling Friday to Eagle Stadium

August 25, 2022 - On Friday, Roughrider football fans will travel to Eagle Stadium, 435 Menefee Street, Tatum, TX 75691. The visitor parking area which is located on the east side of the stadium. Visitor entrance is at the southeast corner of the stadium. After arriving, please continue north on...
TATUM, TX
scttx.com

Creola Nobles

A celebration of life will be held at 11am on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Buckley Cemetery, Carter's Ferry Road W., Milam, Texas 75959 with Rev. Scottie Suell officiating. At the age of 18 she married Jimmy Nobles and upon their union they had five children. She was proceeded in...
MILAM, TX

Community Policy