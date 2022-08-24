©By Larry Hume (VFW Post 8904) August 25, 2022 - John Allen was the oldest child of six born to Lou Allen Sinclair and William C. Potts. His birth took place on Friday, November 11, 1887 in the far east Texas town of Center that serves as the county seat of Shelby. His siblings were Beulah (1892), Frank (1899), Buron (1903), Fleta (1909) and Sarah (1912). Little is known of his childhood and life until the 1910 census that listed him living in a boarding house on second street in Center at age twenty-two working as a dry goods salesman.(1)

