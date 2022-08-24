The power of Dansby Swanson

With a current batting average of .290 and a total of 141 hits and 69 RBI’s, one would think that there should be no reason to question the production of the Braves’ shortstop, Dansby Swanson. After all, his hit total is only five shy of his 2021 season total in just under 100 plate appearances compared to last season.

In fact, the only glaring thing that you may notice in Swanson’s stat line is his current 14 game streak without a home run as he has not taken one over the fence since his two run shot in the Braves 5-2 loss to the Mets back on August 7. Prior to that, Swanson went 19 games without a homerun and while talking with Kris Willis of Battery Power, Jon Chuckery asked the analyst about Swanson power at the plate.

“I wonder if it’s a little bit of a change of approach.” Willis said to Chuckery adding that when Swanson hits the ball opposite direction is when he seems to be at his best. Willis would later tell Chuckery that Swanson appears to be “not quite selling out for power” and that he “is happy driving the ball into gaps”. Click link above to hear the interview in its entirety: