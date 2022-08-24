ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden approval rating ticks up to highest since June: Reuters-Ipsos poll

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Sarah Polus
 2 days ago

( The Hill ) – President Biden’s approval rating is at its highest point since June, a new Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll found .

The two-day poll, completed Tuesday, shows Biden’s rating at 41 percent — the first time it has topped 40 percent since the beginning of the summer.

Of the 1,005 adults surveyed, 78 percent of Democrats voiced support for Biden, a figure that stood at 69 percent in early July. Republican approval held steady at 12 percent.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, which has a credibility interval of 4 percentage points, shows a slow climb in Biden’s polling numbers from last week when he polled at 40 percent. That stat marked Biden’s highest approval rating in two months.

You may be eligible for part of a $190M Capital One settlement: How to know

The president’s poll numbers first dropped below 50 percent approval in August of 2021, amid the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, and had since steadily declined, reaching their lowest — 36 percent — in May, data shows.

Biden has faced lingering criticism over inflation, and the cost of gas in particular.

His small increase in favorability in recent weeks comes on the heels of a few victories, including dropping gas prices and a blockbuster legislative win.

The passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, a climate, health care and tax package, and the successful drone strike that killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, have put Biden on a more recent upward trajectory.

Washington Examiner

Red wave crashing: Democrats on course to win midterms after shock poll result

Democrats are gaining ground on Republicans in the polls after months of predictions of a "red wave" in the midterms. The latest data, separately tracked by FiveThirtyEight and Real Clear Politics, have raised the question: can President Joe Biden's party defy expectations and deliver a middle-of-the-road outcome in November? The answer is not clear, as two months is an eternity in politics and much can change. Democrats recent political gains are still noteworthy, nonetheless, and make for a less clear outcome in the fall.
CNBC

57% of voters say investigations into Trump should continue, NBC News poll finds

A clear majority of American voters believe the various investigations into alleged wrongdoing by former President Donald Trump should continue, according to a national NBC News poll conducted after the FBI searched Trump's Florida home and recovered "Top Secret" documents earlier this month. The poll also shows a dissatisfied public,...
Fox News

Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens

Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
The Independent

New poll shows Mar-a-Lago search bolstered Trump in 2024 Republican primary

A new NBC News poll showed that the FBI’s execution of a search warrant at former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida, improved his standing in a potential 2024 Republican presidential primary. The survey asked Republicans respondents if they considered themselves more of a supporter of the former president or the Republican Party, to which 41 per cent said they identified more as supporters of the former president, compared to 50 per cent who identify more as supporters of the GOP. By comparison, 34 per cent of Republican respondents said they identified more as supporters of...
