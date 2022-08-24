ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wall, PA

Wallenpaupack Area varsity golf team looks to bounce back from a subpar season

By Bill Deaton
Tri-County Independent
Tri-County Independent
 4 days ago
HAWLEY — Play is already underway for Wallenpaupack Area as well as the whole of the Lackawanna League.

For the Buckhorns, 2021 was an unusual year. They finished with a 5-8-1 record thanks in large part to injuries and players needing to quarantine … which made for a rough time on the links.

However, the Purple & White have re-grouped under the guidance of Hall of Fame links guru Bob Simons and are looking to remain competitive in '22.

An Intriguing Combination

This season, Paupack will tee up with a near balanced roster of veteran golfers and new players.

Leading the team is Kevin Wortmann. He was named a league all-star at the end of last season and opened things up to claim the Low Junior title at the Simons Classic Tournament by shooting 4-over.

Junior Grady Hearn, another junior and all-star from last year, is back too, as is senior Maya Pagano, the lone lady in the typical starting six.

Junior Kevin McCue and freshman Greg Van Gorder, currently out with injuries, as well as plebes Connor Cummins and Jaymison Ostrowski as well as junior Luke Cuomo are some of Coach Simons’ top prospects for his 52nd year at the Paupack helm.

“The team has some nice players,” the venerable Buckhorns skipper said.

“Wortmann, Hearn, and Pagano are our tri-captains. Kevin had a solid season last year and is on track for a good one this year. Grady is good, he’s struggled putting but has come a long way.

“Maya has been very steady over four years and is one of the top ten girls’ golfers in the league. A lot depends on how well the freshmen improve over the season.”

Teeing it Up

Following the Simons Classic at Elk View County Club, the Buckhorns headed home to Woodloch Springs to welcome cross-county rivals Delaware Valley for their home opener.

The rugged front-nine proved to be too much for the visitors and Paupack dealt the Warriors a 9-0 whitewashing.

The Deer won’t be grazing on their own fairways again until the end of the month. Their next stint at Woodloch won’t come until 8/31. In the meantime, it’s a lot of windshield time and playing on other courses, which so far hasn’t gone well.

At Glen Oak on 8/18, Paupack succumbed 9-0 to Abington Heights and the following afternoon at Elmhurst dropped a 6-3 decision to North Pocono.

While the Comets tend to be strong perennially, the Trojans are going to the tee for the first time in four seasons without their former ace Billy Pabst, and still are fairly solid.

“Our match with North Pocono went a lot better than ours’ against Abington did,” Coach Simons said.

“Wortmann had four birdies and won his match 4-3 and Pagano was even up until almost the end when she went two down but still made a personal best shooting forty. So, I think we’re on the right track.”

Splitting the Fairway

The Paupack road trip continues on 8/24 with a return to Elk View for a match with Valley View.

The Buckhorns then take back-to-back voyages to Pine Hills where they face West Scranton on 8/25 and Scranton on 8/29. They close out the month against Honesdale on 8/31.

“This string of away matches will be tough on us,” Coach Simons said. “But, if we can take a few wins home before we start back at Woodloch than that falls in our favor.”

North Pocono arrives on 9/7 and the following day Paupack heads to Lords Valley Country Club for a rematch with DV.

Then the Bucks open a long homestand at Woodloch starting on 9/12 versus Abington, a 9/14 bout with Valley View, a duel with West Scranton on 9/21, and a juncture with Scranton on 9/22.

Their final league match will be at the Honesdale Golf Club on 9/26 before going back to Elk View on 10/3 for the PIAA District 2 individual tournament.

“The league looks good this year and I think we’ll be in the fight for the playoffs,” said Coach Simons.

“Getting some of our injured players back will certainly help up and if we keep improving, then I think we’ll have a good year.”

Comments / 0

 

Tri-County Independent

Tri-County Independent

