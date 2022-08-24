Read full article on original website
msn.com
Barricade ends with 1 in custody in south Las Vegas valley
One person is in custody after a barricade situation in the south Las Vegas valley that developed Saturday morning. The incident started just before 8 a.m. with an attempted car-jacking suspect, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. MORE ON NEWS 3 | Henderson police respond to report of gunshots. The barricade...
KTNV
Las Vegas police arrest multiple suspects on Lamb Boulevard after vehicle pursuit
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Saturday, at approximately 7:23 a.m., police activity was reported on northbound Lamb Boulevard before I-15 by the Regional Transportation Commission. Traffic cameras near the area appeared to show multiple suspects being arrested by police. Las Vegas Metro Watch Commander told 13 Action News that...
Las Vegas police investigate reports of gunshots on Racetrack Road
On Saturday, at approximately 3:55 a.m., the City of Henderson Police Department responded to the 300 block of Racetrack Road in reference to a report of gunshots being heard in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
3 arrested in car chase on Lamb Boulevard after suspected carjacking and robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Suspects in a carjacking and robbery led officers on a car chase in the north valley just after 7 o’clock Saturday morning, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Police said the driver crashed on their own volition and exited the car immediately after,...
msn.com
Woman shot, critically injured near Desert Inn, Maryland Parkway
A woman was shot and critically injured in a central Las Vegas valley shooting early Saturday morning, according to police. ShotSpotter technology alerted officers at about 12:44 a.m. to several shots fired in the 1000 block of Sierra Vista Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said.
Fox5 KVVU
1 arrested after barricade at apartment complex near Jones, Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A suspect is in custody after barricading themself inside an apartment unit near Vegas Drive and Jones Boulevard Friday afternoon. Police told FOX5 the standoff took place following a burglary in a nearby neighborhood. Preliminary details from Metro indicated multiple suspects were barricaded but it’s...
Las Vegas police: Woman tried to kill man with car, dragged him 100 feet
A Las Vegas woman attempted to kill a man by running him over with her car and dragging him under it through a parking lot, police said.
Photos show woman, vehicle in Aug. 2 shooting in downtown Las Vegas
Metro police are asking for the public's help in identifying a woman and a vehicle involved in a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Tuesday, Aug. 2.
msn.com
Truck rolls onto side on Las Vegas freeway ramp
Authorities had to respond to a truck that rolled onto its side on a Las Vegas freeway ramp Saturday afternoon. Troopers could be seen at the eastbound U.S. 95 ramp at Lake Mead Boulevard in the northwest valley. The Highway Patrol incident website listed a crash with injury reported on...
Teen arrested in North Las Vegas for dog drowning
On July 9, at approximately 12:00 p.m., North Las Vegas Dispatch received a call regarding a deceased dog inside of a community pool near Heineken Street and Altamira Cave Drive.
Man ran from robbery scene before committing 3 more the next day: Las Vegas police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers arrested a man accused of running from the scene of one robbery he committed before committing three others the next day. Police said 56-year-old Julio Parra was the suspect in a robbery on Aug. 17 at a business in the 3200 block of South Rainbow Boulevard […]
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas woman’s car towed after 72 hours of non-movement
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A Las Vegas woman claims her car was towed from her designated spot at an apartment complex because it was parked for 72 hours. Jenifer Destroyer has lived at Renaissance Villas apartment complex for over a decade. She said nowhere in her lease does it say her car is subject to being towed if it wasn’t operated for a certain amount of time.
Man faces murder charge after victim of attack dies
Charges have been upgraded against a man who is in custody in an Aug. 13 attack on a man in the parking lot of the IHOP on Las Vegas Boulevard near St. Louis Avenue.
news3lv.com
2 juveniles arrested in connection with threat to Las Vegas middle school
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Two juveniles were arrested Thursday in connection with a threat made to a Las Vegas middle school, according to a message shared with families. Staff at Walter Johnson Junior High School learned about a possible threat to the school Thursday morning and reported it to Clark County School District Police, wrote Principal Trudi Jacobs.
Fox5 KVVU
Numbers show catalytic converter thefts continue to skyrocket in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - New figures of reported catalytic converter thefts from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show a big jump in thefts from before the Covid pandemic to now. Here are the number of reported catalytic converter thefts, year-to-date, from January until August. 2017- 4 2018- 5.
Police: Man shoots shotgun into air before shooting and killing a man in central Las Vegas valley
A man is accused of shooting and killing a man with a shotgun after an argument in an apartment complex near Sunrise Hospital, according to a declaration of warrant summons.
1 Critically Injured In Multi-Vehicle Accident In North Las Vegas (North Las Vegas, NV)
The North Las Vegas Police state that a multi-vehicle accident took place in Las Vegas; The collision which involved a motorcycle and SUV accident in North Las Vegas took place at the intersection of Simmons Street and Craig Road. The driver of the SUV is believed to be in his...
Motorcycle Crash on U.S. 93 Claimed Las Vegas Man
ELY, Idaho (KLIX)-Nevada authorities say a Las Vegas man was killed in an early August motorcycle crash north of Ely on U.S. Highway 93. According to the Nevada State Police, 50-year-old Aaron Grandorf was killed when his Harley Davidson went of U.S. 93 about 53 miles north of Ely on August 7. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to an area hospital with suspected serious injuries. The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team is investigating the crash and asks anyone that may have witnessed it or have any information to call (775) 753- 1111.
Crystal Lynn Clamenza Dead, 1 Child Injured In Single Vehicle Accident (Las Vegas, NV)
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a fatal crash took place early on Wednesday morning near the intersection of Charleston and Pecos. The police state that a woman was killed and a child was injured in the single-vehicle crash. Preliminary reports state that a 2001 Cadillac Deville was...
KTNV
Las Vegas police investigate single-vehicle crash that killed one, injured toddler
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a single-vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Charleston Boulevard and Pecos Road. According to fatal detail reports, a vehicle was traveling south on Pecos Road, veered off the road and collided with a traffic pole on the southwest corner.
