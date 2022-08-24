Douglas County School Board puts bond issue on ballot

The Douglas County School Board of Education started out the first official meeting of the 2022-23 school year in an unusual way - they agreed with one another. "Gosh I'm just excited that we all agree!" said Board Member Christy Williams.

As expected, in a 7-0 vote, the board put any hard feelings from their past disagreements aside and voted Tuesday night to put a $450 million bond and a $60 million mill levy override before skeptical residents on the Nov. 8 ballot. The county passed an MLO and bond in 2018. Before that, the last time the often tax-skittish district passed such measures was 2006.

In anticipation of asking taxpayers for money, the board commissioned a poll this spring to find out how much damage had been done by months of infighting.

The New Bridge Strategy Poll conducted last May revealed dismal results, showing that only 39% of the poll’s 400 Douglas County respondents would vote for funding in the upcoming election. The 43% of respondents who indicated they were not in favor of spending the money said that they would not change their minds even if they were given more information as to why the district needs it.

The poll had a plus or minus margin of error of plus or minus 4.94%.

If passed, the bond measure would pay for three elementary schools in three of Douglas County's most crowded communities, and for improvements to 111 older buildings.

The $60 million MLO would be collected in property taxes. Douglas County homeowners would pay an extra $250 per year on a $500,000 home. According to the latest numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau, the average price of a home in the state’s wealthiest county is $493,500. If passed, the MLO would translate to a 6-9% increase in teacher and staff pay.

Douglas County teachers make $19,000 less than neighboring Cherry Creek educators. Rock Ridge Elementary Principal Peter Mosby bemoaned the problem. He explained that low pay for district support jobs is already affecting the school year. School transportation was canceled three times this week because of a bus driver shortage.

“People are not taking these jobs because of the low salary,” he said. “It just doesn’t make sense for them.”

He added that his teachers are taking on extra jobs because they can’t afford to live in Castle Rock without the extra income.

During a spirited public comment section which lasted an hour and a half, most people urged the board to vote in favor of putting the measures on the ballot. Two women who said they never agree on anything political took the microphone together to say that supporting Douglas County Schools with taxpayer money is one issue on which they can agree.

But some were skeptical about how the money would be used. A few asked the board to put in writing a promise that the extra funding would not help pay for private charter schools. Others were concerned the board would use the money to arm teachers. Later, Superintendent Erin Kane addressed the comment, assuring the board that the MLO money could not legally be used "to do anything wild and crazy," she said. "That money can only be used for compensation."

One woman raised a tiny blackboard as a prop while she was at the podium to symbolize that it was time to work with a clean slate.

"I know there's a desire to sit in a circle and have a restorative thing with a talking stick and come together and it’s never gonna happen," she said.

Kevin Leung, a 32-year Douglas County resident, was one of the few people who said he would not support the bond and MLO measures. He called the request for taxpayer dollars a “hail Mary pass” in a school district which has a less-than-50% approval rating.

The cost to put both measures on the ballot will be around $280,000.

The DCSD and supporters of the bond and MLO now have two and a half months to convince voters to trust them. Some residents said that they're willing to give them a chance. Others were not convinced that the Board's new attitude is a positive move.

"It's fun to talk about unity but the absence of conflict is not unity," said parent Rachel Keen. "It’s harmony."

In an earlier interview, Board President Mike Peterson noted that the unified effort is “a part of us coming together and working efficiently as a board to regain trust.”

Board Member David Ray acknowledged that regaining the trust of Douglas County voters is an uphill battle.

“There’s been a huge disruption to the process. We are in deficit mode when it comes to trust because of that,” he said. “Our teachers need to be competitively paid. Our schools and neighborhoods are growing. When voters see a group of people who haven’t gotten along showing one voice to support this, we have a better chance of earning back trust.”

When the Mill Bond Exploratory Committee’s Brad Geiger gave a presentation to the Board about New Strategy’s poll numbers in June, he estimated that the district would need 107,000-117,000 positive votes for the issue to pass. “That’s a lot of people,” he said at the time. Tuesday, he told the board that whether or not they are able to pass the measures will be their legacy.

As several constituents told the panel Tuesday night, "Bonds outlive boards."