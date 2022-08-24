ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

TJC volleyball wins home opener over Hill College

By Garrett Sanders
 4 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Tyler Junior College volleyball team hosted Hill College Tuesday night at Wagstaff Gymnasium for their 2022 home opener.

After dropping the first set, the Apaches went on to sweep the next three to take the match 3-1.

Tyler will be back at home this coming Thursday when they host Weatherford College at 6:00 p.m.

