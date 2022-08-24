ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

Friday Night Hike, August, 26, Part 1

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More Cavaliers lived up to their ranking as they kept Spearfish off the scoreboard. Plus, Douglas and Belle Fourche gave fans an entertaining battle as two first-year head coaches had their teams ready for gameday. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
Rapid City to host the Native American World Series Starting 8/26/2022

2022 Native World Series brackets are posted below. The tournament starts on Friday 8/26 and finishes on Sunday, 8/28. Home Run Derby Saturday Night Finals for Homerun Derby. Come out and watch some of the best amateur men and women slowpitch players in the midwest and beyond. Thanks for bringing...
GALLERY: Spearfish storm pictures

View community pictures of the Friday storm in Spearfish. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
#The Rapid City Post 320
Four new businesses head for Box Elder

RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the incoming B-21, and area growth in general, the City of Box Elder is expanding — both in population and services as city officials made some exciting announcements Thursday night. The first-ever Box Elder Expo brought local leaders, city staff and residents together...
Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County

STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town

LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire

RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
Flashback Friday: Weather balloon uncovered in Badlands

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over the summer, mysterious objects have been seen in the skies above KELOLAND. They have been identified as weather balloons and satellites, respectively. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you when one of those objects hit the ground.
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
More rain this evening and tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
