kotatv.com
Live interview with Spearfish assistant coach Tom Tieszen
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Spearfish football team kicked off the new season by facing St. Thomas More Friday night. Before the game we chatted with Spartans assistant coach Tom Tieszen about the matchup and the upcoming season.
kotatv.com
Friday Night Hike, August, 26, Part 1
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The St. Thomas More Cavaliers lived up to their ranking as they kept Spearfish off the scoreboard. Plus, Douglas and Belle Fourche gave fans an entertaining battle as two first-year head coaches had their teams ready for gameday. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have the highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Hike.
kotatv.com
Stevens girls tennis team gets past Pierre
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Stevens girls tennis team is off to an impressive start this season. The Raiders kept things rolling on Thursday defeating Pierre 7-2.
usasoftballofsouthdakota.com
Rapid City to host the Native American World Series Starting 8/26/2022
2022 Native World Series brackets are posted below. The tournament starts on Friday 8/26 and finishes on Sunday, 8/28. Home Run Derby Saturday Night Finals for Homerun Derby. Come out and watch some of the best amateur men and women slowpitch players in the midwest and beyond. Thanks for bringing...
newscenter1.tv
GALLERY: Spearfish storm pictures
View community pictures of the Friday storm in Spearfish. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV
Remembering Angela Heinz, a woman who died in Black Hills rock climbing accident
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Friends and family are remembering Angela Heinz, a 24-year-old from Ipswich who died in a climbing accident in the Black Hills, near Cheyenne Crossing, last weekend. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Heinz was at the base of a wall, when a rock...
kotatv.com
From college friends to a traveling comedy magic show: The ‘Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show’
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central State’s Fair full schedule makes it difficult to decide what’s a “can’t miss.” But one act is all about comedy and magic. The Trevor and Lorena Comedy Magic Show has mastered mixing marriage with comedy and even magic.
kotatv.com
Central States Fair a ‘great run’ despite early safety concerns
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Central States Fair is gearing up for one more weekend before closing up for the season. But this year’s event has been met with safety concerns after a pair of shootings near the fairgrounds the first weekend. “We had a great run. I...
newscenter1.tv
Four new businesses head for Box Elder
RAPID CITY, S.D. — With the incoming B-21, and area growth in general, the City of Box Elder is expanding — both in population and services as city officials made some exciting announcements Thursday night. The first-ever Box Elder Expo brought local leaders, city staff and residents together...
Black Hills Pioneer
Questions remain about water pipeline through Meade County
STURGIS – A proposed 14-mile pipeline that would bring water from a well near Black Hawk and Summerset to residents around Ellsworth Air Force Base is getting mixed reviews. Those designing the nearly $30 million pipeline, KTM Design, have petitioned the Meade County Commission on behalf of the South Dakota Ellsworth Development Authority to construct the water line in the section line right of ways.
kotatv.com
Hot Springs is full of hot air this weekend for Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The 7th annual Fall River Hot Air Balloon Festival has blown back into town and this year, you can expect to see the largest selection of balloons the event has ever had. The festival kicks off Friday at noon but the real show begins Saturday...
kotatv.com
A South Dakota woman finds relief with new neuropathy treatment
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Approximately 34 million Americans suffer from diabetes, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and as the prevalence of the disease rises, so, too, does the number of people who suffer from diabetic neuropathy. According to the Mayo Clinic, diabetic neuropathy is a...
Black Hills Pioneer
Lead officially opens ‘sickest’ park in town
LEAD — The “sickest” park in western South Dakota is already drawing crowds from throughout the region to drop down into bowls, slide on rails and jump bikes off of ramps. On Tuesday residents and visitors of all ages filled Lead’s new skatepark for the official ribbon...
KELOLAND TV
Water in gas tank; Circle K denies any liability
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update on a KELOLAND News investigation into Sturgis rally-goers who say they got water in their gas tank when they filled up in Sioux Falls. You’ll remember that the Duprees of Georgia filled up at a Circle K station on West 41st Street off Interstate 29 after a record five and a half inches of rain fell in the Sioux Falls area on Sunday, August 7.
newscenter1.tv
Hill City is getting smoky, but not from a fire
RAPID CITY, S.D. – If you are going to be around Hill City on Friday and Saturday, prepare to have your noses filled with the smell of BBQ. That smell is coming from the 10th annual Wine, Brew, and BBQ event. The event is mainly focused around supporting local...
newscenter1.tv
Top Stories of the Week: August 21-26
RAPID CITY, S.D. – Check out the top stories from this week below. Why are thousands of acres of pine trees in the southern Black Hills losing their needles?. Breaking News; breaks first on the NewsCenter1 APP. Download the app on your iPhone or Android device today for breaking news and weather alerts in the palm of your hand.
KELOLAND TV
Flashback Friday: Weather balloon uncovered in Badlands
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Over the summer, mysterious objects have been seen in the skies above KELOLAND. They have been identified as weather balloons and satellites, respectively. In this week’s Flashback Friday, we take you back to 1993 with KELOLAND’S Perry Groten and show you when one of those objects hit the ground.
kotatv.com
A wave of vandalism hits Rapid City parks
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City parks have been faced with an uptick in damage, including vandalism to Vickie Powers Park, Canyon Lake Park, and others in recent weeks. The latest damage was done to Noordermeer Soccer Fields, which are located off Sheridan Lake Road. There it looks like someone drove a vehicle through a major portion of the field. The field is being assessed to see if it is still usable and how to fix the damage. At other parks the vandalism includes damage to bathrooms and picnic tables.
KEVN
More rain this evening and tomorrow
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - More rain is possible in the later evening hours. Rainfall could be heavy at times, especially for the Black Hills and areas north. Most of the rain will clear out by around 3am. Tomorrow will start out dry, but more storms are possible in the evening. The storms tomorrow have a small chance of being severe. By Saturday, we are looking mostly dry. Temperatures will be consistently in the 80s for the next 7-days.
101.9 KELO-FM
ATV crash leaves one dead in western South Dakota
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO.com) — One man died late Friday night in an ATV crash south of Deadwood. Authorities say three people were in the Ranger when the driver failed to negotiate a curve and were all thrown from the ATV when it rolled. The 51-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The two male passengers, ages 25 and 39, received minor injuries. None of the occupants were wearing a seatbelt.
