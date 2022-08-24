ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
Fox News

Bill Barr says he's 'pretty tired of' the Right's 'constant pandering to outrage' while discussing FBI raid

Former Attorney General Bill Barr knocked the "constant pandering" coming from the Right regarding the outrage towards the FBI following the raid at Mar-a-Lago. Appearing on Thursday's installment of Bari Weiss's "Honestly" podcast, Barr was defensive of the DOJ's handling of its ongoing investigation into former President Trump but said the fallout from the Russia investigation "created the condition" of the public automatically thinking "the worst" in the institution.
bloomberglaw.com

Lindsey Graham Loses Bid to Delay Testifying in Election Probe

Senator Lindsey Graham was ordered to testify in Atlanta probe. can’t delay testifying to a Georgia grand jury investigating efforts by. and his allies to overturn his 2020 election, a judge ruled. US District Judge. Leigh Martin May. on Friday denied Graham’s emergency motion to put her. decision.
ATLANTA, GA
Deadline

White House Press Secretary Tells Reporter To “Respect Your Colleagues” As She Protests Not Being Called On During Briefing

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on Thursday admonished a reporter to “respect your colleagues” as the journalist tried to shout a question as Jean-Pierre called on someone else. Jean-Pierre had called on Chris Johnson, correspondent for the Washington Blade, but Angolan TV anchor Hariana Veras attempted to ask her own question. She complained that she had been “asking you for a question for a long time.” As Veras interrupted while Johnson spoke, Jean-Pierre said, “You are not being respectful. To your own colleagues.” As Veras continued, Jean-Pierre said, “Respect your colleagues.” Veras complained earlier this month when Jean-Pierre did not call on...
POTUS
MSNBC

The problem(s) with Trump’s reaction to the redacted affidavit

Two weeks ago, Donald Trump ostensibly got what he wanted: The Justice Department released the search warrant in the Mar-a-Lago case. Of course, the disclosure didn’t do the former president any favors, and the revelations only intensified the larger scandal. Today, Trump again got what he wanted, at least...
POTUS
MSNBC

Steve Bannon wants to summon an army of Christian nationalists

In an Aug. 10 appearance on a World Prayer Network prayer call, Steve Bannon, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump who helped lead Trump’s plan to steal the 2020 election, proclaimed that “what we need is poll workers. … If we want to win, your congregations have to be in the counting rooms and prepared to have those knife fights.”
RELIGION

