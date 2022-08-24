ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

Firefighters battle two fires Saturday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to two fires on Saturday morning. The first was a two-alarm structure fire around midnight at the 2000 block of W. Anderson Lane in North Austin. Two adjacent single-story commercial buildings were involved. The second was an apartment fire on Douglas...
KVUE

UT psychology department helps improve morale among Austin firefighters

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
KVUE

Kyle is feeling the effects of booming growth in Central Texas

KYLE, Texas — People are moving to Central Texas from all over the country. As a result, cities like Kyle are experiencing major growth. "The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between the years of 2010 and 2020," said Victoria Vargas, the interim director of economic development for the City of Kyle. "This type of growth is not expected to slow down any time soon."
KVUE

Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday

UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
KVUE

Families celebrate new homes built through Habitat for Humanity

AUSTIN, Texas — Homeownership may seem like it's just a dream, especially in Austin where home prices have skyrocketed. But Habitat for Humanity is helping that dream become a reality for families in the area. On Saturday, they celebrated just that for seven families. They celebrated the new homes...
KVUE

Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
KVUE

VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
KVUE

New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
KVUE

Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park. APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.
KVUE

ATCEMS graduates newest cadet class Friday

AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen new field cadets joined the ranks of Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday. ATCEMS held a graduation and official swearing-in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this was the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends were invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
KVUE

The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'

KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
