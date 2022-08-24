Read full article on original website
Women’s Volleyball: No. 7 Ohio State falls to No. 2 Texas 3-0 in opening day sweepThe LanternAustin, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Texas Is Only 31st in States That Adopt the Most Dogs Per CapitaCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Austin, TX and Barton Springs Are Friendly to Dogs and Their OwnersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Harry Styles in Austin, TX at Moody Center With Gabriels and an Added Performance Date of October 3, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Clear the Shelters: Pet adoption events across Central Texas Saturday
KYLE, Texas — Several pet adoption events will take place in the Austin area this weekend. In Hays County, the PAWS Shelter of Central Texas will be back open on Saturday. The facility in Kyle was first created back in 1986 but had to close its doors a couple of months ago to do some remodeling.
Group hosting cleanup events along Shoal Creek Trail after flooding brings debris, litter
AUSTIN, Texas — After all the rain Austin got on Monday, the Shoal Creek Conservancy said there's a lot of litter and debris to pick up. Heavy rainfall caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. The flooding brought litter to the area, so the conservancy is hosting cleanup events starting this Friday.
Flood Watch cancelled, but scattered rain and storms possible throughout the week
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Camp Mabry recorded a record 3.73 inches of rainfall on Monday. This was the fifth highest August rain total on record. The last time we received more rainfall than this in a single day at the site was August 26, 2017 when a total of 5.08" was measured.
Firefighters battle two fires Saturday morning
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department responded to two fires on Saturday morning. The first was a two-alarm structure fire around midnight at the 2000 block of W. Anderson Lane in North Austin. Two adjacent single-story commercial buildings were involved. The second was an apartment fire on Douglas...
UT psychology department helps improve morale among Austin firefighters
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters work long shifts, away from home, helping keep the community safe. It's a tough job, but when morale is low, it makes it even harder. "Our department faced some issues with our staffing," said Ken Bailey, Travis County Fire Rescue chief. "It was about the group dynamics and how we were dealing with our employees."
Two eastbound lanes on William Cannon Drive closed after partial road cave-in
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Transportation Department said a couple of lanes on William Cannon Drive are closed due to a partial road cave-in. The ATD said two of three eastbound lanes along William Cannon Drive, from Menchaca Road to Woodhue Drive, are closed. The lanes are set to...
Kyle is feeling the effects of booming growth in Central Texas
KYLE, Texas — People are moving to Central Texas from all over the country. As a result, cities like Kyle are experiencing major growth. "The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between the years of 2010 and 2020," said Victoria Vargas, the interim director of economic development for the City of Kyle. "This type of growth is not expected to slow down any time soon."
Hundreds of children in Uvalde receive free bikes on Saturday
UVALDE, Texas — Around 800 children in Uvalde received a free bike on Saturday after months of planning and fundraising. The donation was made possible through the efforts of the cycling community, including Austin's, along with Lance Armstrong, Mellow Johnny's Bike Shop and others. A total of $270,000 was raised for the project.
The Backstory: Five years ago this week, Hurricane Harvey brought catastrophic flooding to Texas
TEXAS, USA — From Rockport to La Grange to Port Arthur, Hurricane Harvey, which first came ashore along the middle Texas coast on Aug. 25, 2017, left death and destruction in its path, with the Houston area suffering the worst damage. As the story unfolded on television that August,...
Families celebrate new homes built through Habitat for Humanity
AUSTIN, Texas — Homeownership may seem like it's just a dream, especially in Austin where home prices have skyrocketed. But Habitat for Humanity is helping that dream become a reality for families in the area. On Saturday, they celebrated just that for seven families. They celebrated the new homes...
Recent rains not enough to significantly raise water levels at Jacob's Well
WIMBERLEY, Texas — Water levels at a popular swimming hole did not go up much at all following Monday’s heavy rains. According to the Wimberley Valley Watershed Association, water levels at Jacob's Well only increase a couple of tenths of an inch. David Baker, executive director of the...
Rideshare company 'Wridz' now serving Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — There's a new rideshare option now serving Austin. "Wridz" was founded in Central Texas and is currently active in Austin, San Antonio, Corpus Christi and Lubbock, as well as Cincinnati and Chicago. The company said the biggest difference between itself and other rideshare options is that...
VIDEO: Shoal Creek overflows in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Heavy rainfall on Monday evening caused Shoal Creek to overflow over the hike-and-bike trail and into the Colorado River in Downtown Austin. Sensors at the location indicate Shoal Creek at West 12th Street spiked to over 16 feet in its major flood stage, at 16.37 feet. This ranks as the fourth highest gauge height on record at the site. The record is 23.11 feet in 1981.
City of Austin will spend next three years studying floodplain, other watershed protections
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin’s floodplain covers about 10% of the city, the city’s floodplain management website shows. That floodplain changes over time, partly due to development and capital improvement projects. Austin’s Watershed Protection Department works to limit erosion and pollution and reduce flooding. The office launched “Rain...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Bulls, bats and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a bull riding competition to a bat festival, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some...
New study shows water loss is a major issue in Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Water was the hot topic under the Capitol dome on Wednesday as the House Committee on Natural Resources held a public hearing. Lawmakers heard from experts on a variety of topics, like water loss and Texas' aging infrastructure. The National Wildlife Federation's Texas Coast and Water...
City of Austin launching new team to coordinate homeless encampment cleanups
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin announced Tuesday that it is streamlining its approach to managing homeless encampments. On Tuesday, the City will launch the Homeless Encampment Management Team, a multi-departmental group that will coordinate management of public spaces occupied by homeless encampments. The City said it will...
Austin police investigating homicide near Barton Springs Pool
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating a homicide on Barton Springs Road near Barton Springs Pool and Zilker Park. APD said that a call came in at around 7:15 a.m. Thursday about a suspicious vehicle that appeared to have shots through the windows. When officers arrived on the scene in the 2200 block of Barton Springs Road, they located a small sedan with no one inside.
ATCEMS graduates newest cadet class Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Fourteen new field cadets joined the ranks of Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) on Friday. ATCEMS held a graduation and official swearing-in ceremony at the Texas State Capitol's Capitol Extension Auditorium at 1 p.m. ATCEMS said this was the first formal cadet graduation ceremony that family and friends were invited to attend in person since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The history of pie in Kyle, the 'Pie Capital of Texas'
KYLE, Texas — Kyle is home to a little over 49,000 people. Some have lived there their whole lives, while others are new in town. Something else that's fairly new? Kyle's "Pie Capital of Texas" title. "When some people think about the city of Kyle, they may think, since...
