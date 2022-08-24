KYLE, Texas — People are moving to Central Texas from all over the country. As a result, cities like Kyle are experiencing major growth. "The City of Kyle saw a population increase of about 63% between the years of 2010 and 2020," said Victoria Vargas, the interim director of economic development for the City of Kyle. "This type of growth is not expected to slow down any time soon."

