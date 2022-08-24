Seven takeaways from primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma runoffs

California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out. The measure is a historic one in the US, and would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It has major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is and that several states are expected to implement similar rules.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO