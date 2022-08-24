Seven takeaways from primaries in Florida, New York and Oklahoma runoffs

Read full article on original website
Florida political activist plans to donate Arabic "In God We Trust" signs to Texas school districts
After Texas school districts started receiving donated posters and framed copies of the national motto, "In God We Trust," which they are required to display in accordance with a new state law, a political activist in Florida has started a GoFundMe to provide districts with signs of national motto in Arabic and a number of other languages.
California votes to ban new gas car sales by 2035
California air regulators voted Thursday to approve stringent rules that would ban the sale of new gasoline cars by 2035 and set interim targets to phase the cars out. The measure is a historic one in the US, and would be one of the first such bans worldwide. It has major implications for the US car market, given how large California's economy is and that several states are expected to implement similar rules.
Missouri school district adopts opt-in corporal punishment policy
A school district in southwest Missouri adopted an opt-in policy this school year allowing corporal punishment of students "only in reasonable form" and when "all other alternative means of discipline have failed," according to the district's website. The district did not clarify how it defines "reasonable," though the school handbook...
A patient is killed and a paramedic seriously injured after an ambulance catches fire in Hawaii
A patient being transferred in an ambulance to a Hawaii hospital emergency room died when the vehicle caught fire, officials said Thursday. The paramedic treating the 91-year-old patient Wednesday in the back of the ambulance was severely injured and in critical condition, Dr. Jim Ireland, the head of Honolulu's emergency services department, said Thursday in a news conference.
A train is derailed and roads washed away after torrential rain clobbers parts of Mississippi
Wading through thigh-high waters, dozens of nursing home residents held onto a rope stretched across a flooded parking lot Wednesday as they were evacuated from a Mississippi retirement home. The residents, helped by firefighters, volunteers and state troopers, passed submerged cars as they departed on school buses from the Peach...
